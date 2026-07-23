Partnership with EnergyHub, Sunrun, and The Mobility House to Test Massachusetts Residential Vehicle-to-Grid Program for Eversource and National Grid Customers

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Eversource, National Grid, EnergyHub, Sunrun, and The Mobility House — leaders in grid flexibility and smart charging technology — today announced a joint effort to test vehicle-to-grid (V2G) capabilities in Massachusetts.

"ConnectedSolutions is the gold standard for how utilities can scale virtual power plants by unifying diverse energy assets into a single, cohesive program,” said Seth Frader-Thompson, President of EnergyHub. Share

Under this effort, qualifying residential customers of Eversource and National Grid in Massachusetts will be able to enroll their V2G-capable electric vehicles (EVs) in ConnectedSolutions. The existing ConnectedSolutions program uses flexible capacity from thermostats, batteries, and commercial and industrial resources to reduce grid strain, and Eversource and National Grid will be leveraging those capabilities to test how they apply to V2G.

With more than 150,000 EVs on the road and an increasing number of bidirectional-capable models available, Massachusetts is sitting on a large and growing energy reserve. The introduction of vehicle-to-grid capabilities enables drivers to 'give back' to the grid, turning every parked EV into a vital tool for a more reliable energy system.

Participating EVs can play an important role in reducing costs for all Eversource and National Grid customers. During periods of peak demand, they will be able to send stored energy back to the grid — helping prevent system strain, while enhancing overall grid stability. The grid benefits that V2G-capable EVs can provide are potentially substantial, and participating drivers will be rewarded with incentives that support the value they deliver to the grid.

National Grid is also currently leveraging V2G for light-to-medium-duty fleets within ConnectedSolutions, beginning with school buses, while Eversource is in discussions with districts as part of its ConnectedSolutions+ offering.

“ConnectedSolutions is an important part of our strategy to deliver safe, reliable and affordable service,” said David Roman Ubeda, Senior Program Manager at National Grid. “V2G may provide additional opportunities to customers in support of managing their energy bills while advancing long-term sustainability across Massachusetts.”

"ConnectedSolutions is the gold standard for how utilities can scale virtual power plants by unifying diverse energy assets into a single, cohesive program,” said Seth Frader-Thompson, President of EnergyHub.

“We are excited to bring our dispatching expertise to Massachusetts and help expand our vehicle-to-grid technology to more customers,” said Chip Silverman, Sunrun’s Director of Grid Services. “Vehicle batteries play a critical role in stabilizing the grid, providing backup power to homes, and lowering energy costs for everyone.”

"Electric cars and buses with bidirectional charging have a valuable capability to provide emergency back up power and vehicle-to-grid," said Russell Vare, VP of Vehicle-Grid Integration at The Mobility House North America. "The ConnectedSolutions program provides an excellent model to incentivize customers to interconnect their EVs to support the grid."

“ConnectedSolutions is a nation-leading model for implementing virtual power plants, enabling us to actively partner with customers to help ease the strain on the electric grid,” said Tilak Subrahmanian, Eversource Vice President of Energy Efficiency and Electric Mobility. “We are proud of the impact our demand response efforts have had so far, and we are excited to test the capabilities we’ve built within ConnectedSolutions on new innovations, such as V2G.”

To learn more about the ConnectedSolutions program, visit the following pages for:

About Eversource

Eversource (NYSE: ES), celebrated as a national leader for its commitment to sustainability and corporate citizenship, is named among America’s Most Responsible Companies by Newsweek for 2026 and recognized as the #1 utility on USA Today’s list of America’s Climate Leaders for 2025. Eversource transmits and delivers electricity and natural gas to more than 2 million customers throughout Massachusetts, including approximately 1.62 million electric customers in 159 communities and 641,000 gas customers in 122 communities. Eversource harnesses the commitment of more than 10,300 employees across three states to build a single, united company around the mission of safely delivering reliable energy and water with superior customer service. The #1 Energy Efficiency Provider in the Nation, the company is empowering a clean energy future in the Northeast, with nationally recognized energy efficiency solutions and successful programs to integrate new clean energy resources like a first-in-the-nation networked geothermal pilot project, solar, offshore wind, electric vehicles and battery storage, into the electric system. For more information, please visit eversource.com, and follow us on X, Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

About National Grid

National Grid (NYSE: NGG) delivers electricity and natural gas to more than 20 million people across New York and Massachusetts. We’re committed to meeting our customers’ energy needs and supporting economic growth across the regions we serve—providing safe, reliable energy today and building the resilient networks of the future. National Grid Ventures, our commercial business, develops and operates infrastructure that delivers affordable and reliable energy to consumers. National Grid Partners, our venture capital and corporate innovation arm, invests in and collaborates with technology companies that are accelerating the future of energy and helping new technologies reach critical scale faster.

For more information, please visit our website, follow us on X, watch us on YouTube, like us on Facebook and find us on Instagram.

About EnergyHub

EnergyHub is a leading provider of clean energy software and services that unlock the full potential of distributed energy resources (DERs) for utilities, markets, and customers. With the EnergyHub Edge DERMS platform, utilities can enroll and manage DERs like thermostats, EVs, and batteries to create virtual power plants (VPPs) that deliver grid flexibility and reliability. EnergyHub helps 240+ utilities and local power companies manage over 2.6M DERs and more than 3.5 GW of dispatchable flexible capacity with customer-centric programs and cross-DER optimization.

EnergyHub is a subsidiary of Alarm.com (NASDAQ: ALRM), the leading platform for the intelligently connected property. To learn more, visit www.energyhub.com.

About Sunrun

Sunrun Inc. (Nasdaq: RUN) is America’s largest provider of home battery storage, solar, and home-to-grid power plants. As the pioneer of home energy systems offered through a no-upfront-cost subscription model, Sunrun empowers customers nationwide with greater energy control, security, and independence. Sunrun supports the grid by providing on-demand dispatchable power that helps prevent blackouts and lower energy costs. Learn more at www.sunrun.com.

About The Mobility House

The Mobility House is shaping the zero emissions future of energy and mobility. Our resilient charging technology makes EV charging reliable and flexible, and provides drivers the freedom of zero emissions, zero cost charging. We integrate flexible charging with energy systems to stabilize the electrical grid and free it from fossil fuels. Across Europe, Asia-Pacific, and North America, The Mobility House currently manages more than 2,700 EV fleet charging facilities, charges hundreds of thousands of electric vehicles, and trades power from more than 1 GWh of energy storage. Visit MobilityHouse.us