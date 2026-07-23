Alignment Engine to Bring Power- and Cooling-Efficient AMD Helios AI Infrastructure to Ohio in 2027

CANTON, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Alignment Engine, a leading innovator in AI infrastructure and scalable machine learning solutions, today confirmed its commitment to deploy the AMD Helios rackscale solution, powered by AMD Instinct™ MI455X GPUs, at its Ohio data center beginning in 2027. The deployment was selected in large part for its engineered approach to power and cooling efficiency — a priority Alignment says is central to building AI infrastructure that is good for customers and good for the communities that host it.

We know communities are asking hard, fair questions about what data centers mean for their electric bills and their grid, and they deserve real answers — not just construction announcements Share

Ohio has become one of the nation's leading hubs for data center investment, and that growth has rightly come with rising public attention to the power demands large-scale computing can place on local grids and electricity costs. Alignment says its approach to the AMD Helios deployment was shaped directly by that conversation — prioritizing infrastructure designed from the ground up for power efficiency, predictable grid impact, and transparency with the communities it operates in.

“We know communities are asking hard, fair questions about what data centers mean for their electric bills and their grid, and they deserve real answers — not just construction announcements,” said Chris Ensey, CEO of Alignment Engine. “That's exactly why we chose AMD Helios. It's a platform engineered for power and cooling efficiency at the rack level, and we intend to build and operate this facility as a responsible neighbor, not just a tenant on the grid.”

Engineered for Power and Cooling Efficiency

The 72-GPU AMD Helios rackscale solution is built from 18 modular compute trays integrating AMD Instinct MI455X GPUs with AMD EPYC™ “Venice” CPUs and AMD Pensando™ networking in a unified design that AMD has engineered specifically for power, cooling, and serviceability. For Alignment, that engineering discipline — more compute delivered per watt and per square foot — was the deciding factor in the platform selection, allowing the facility to scale AI capacity while working to keep its power footprint as efficient and predictable as possible.

Each AMD Instinct MI455X GPU is designed to deliver up to 432 GB of HBM4 memory and up to 23.3 TB/s of memory bandwidth per GPU, aggregating through repeatable, serviceable 4-GPU trays into full rack-scale deployments — an architecture intended to reduce the number of systems, and the associated power and cooling overhead, needed to support large-scale AI workloads. AMD has noted that MI400 Series platform types and specifications remain subject to change ahead of general availability, and all performance figures cited here are peak theoretical figures provided by AMD.

Building Responsibly

Alignment says the deployment will be guided by a set of commitments aimed directly at the concerns raised most often by numerous communities, regulators, and ratepayer advocates over the past year:

Efficiency-first infrastructure — selecting platforms like Helios specifically for their power and cooling engineering, with the goal of maximizing compute delivered per unit of energy consumed.

Transparent community engagement — working openly with local officials and residents on the project's power and water plans rather than relying on non-disclosure arrangements.

Grid-conscious planning — coordinating with utility partners on capacity planning so the facility's growth is matched with appropriate infrastructure investment.

Local economic investment — supporting construction and operational jobs in the Appalachian region as the facility comes online.

“Our view is simple: if we want our communities to welcome this kind of investment, we have to earn that welcome — through efficient engineering, straight answers, and showing up as a long-term partner to the region, not just a building on the horizon,” said Ensey. “Helios lets us do more computing with a smaller power footprint per unit of output, and that's the kind of progress we think everyone can get behind.”

The deployment builds on Alignment's existing AMD collaboration, which began with a 2025 initiative with AMD and the University of Southern California's Information Sciences Institute (USC ISI) to train the MEGALODON large language model on AMD Instinct MI300-series GPUs using the AMD ROCm™ open software stack. The deployment of AMD Helios represents the next step in that relationship — moving from single-platform AI training support to rack-scale infrastructure built with efficiency and community impact as explicit design priorities.

About Alignment Engine

Alignment Engine specializes in high-performance AI infrastructure, providing advanced tooling, model optimization, and operational expertise across a range of hardware platforms. Headquartered in Canton, Ohio, Alignment partners with researchers, enterprises, and hyperscale customers to deliver scalable, open, and responsibly built AI compute. Learn more at www.aligned.co.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements regarding a planned future deployment, including its timing, scale, power and cooling characteristics, and community commitments. Performance figures cited for the AMD Helios rackscale solution and AMD Instinct MI455X GPU are peak theoretical figures provided by AMD and are subject to change; actual results, including actual power consumption, efficiency, and grid impact, may vary. Statements regarding the 2027 deployment and related community commitments reflect current plans and expectations and are subject to change based on product availability, facility readiness, utility coordination, and other factors.

AMD, the AMD arrow logo, EPYC, Instinct, Pensando, ROCm and combinations thereof are trademarks of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc.