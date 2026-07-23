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Accordia Group Launches, Uniting Leading ADR Firms Under One National Platform

New Accordia Group platform brings together NAM, ADR Support, Salmon & Dulberg, and Alvarez Dispute Resolution, pairing national scale with local, neutral-led expertise.

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Accordia Group today announced its public launch – a platform unifying a growing portfolio of specialized, locally-led alternative dispute resolution (ADR) firms across the United States: National Arbitration and Mediation (NAM), ADR Support, Salmon & Dulberg Dispute Resolution, and Alvarez Dispute Resolution.

“Accordia Group provides a national platform and brand identity to something that's been building for years,” said Mark Haddad, CEO of Accordia Group and NAM.

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With this launch, Accordia Group creates a national platform powered by local expertise, with each brand retaining its own market presence, leadership, and neutral panel. Together, the Accordia Group brands bring more than 2,500 neutrals to the table, covering every major ADR practice area, from personal injury, medical malpractice, commercial, labor and employment, and more. The platform is led by a veteran executive team with decades of experience building and operating dispute resolution and professional services businesses, alongside founders who have run their firms for years, and is supported by best-in-class case administration and scheduling infrastructure built to handle complex, multi-party matters.

“Accordia Group provides a national platform and brand identity to something that's been building for years,” said Mark Haddad, CEO of Accordia Group and NAM. “It's a group of exceptional, locally-led firms that are stronger together than any one of them could be alone. Every brand safeguards what makes it distinct, and is augmented with the ability to point to something meaningfully and strategically larger.”

Accordia Group has grown through strategic investment in specialized firms – including Alvarez Dispute Resolution, ADR Support, and Salmon & Dulberg Dispute Resolution – alongside its anchor brand, NAM, with backing from Thompson Street Capital Partners.

“We've had the privilege to partner with the leadership teams at NAM, ADR Support, Salmon & Dulberg, and Alvarez Dispute Resolution to build Accordia Group. The ADR space is seeing real momentum, and we believe bringing these firms together under one national platform creates something genuinely valuable for clients and neutrals alike,” said Clayton Milburn, Managing Director at Thompson Street Capital Partners.

Coinciding with today's announcement, Accordia Group has launched its website, accordiagroup.com, giving clients, neutrals, and the broader legal community a home base to learn more about the platform and its brands.

About Accordia Group

Accordia Group is the platform for a growing portfolio of specialized, locally-led ADR firms – including NAM, ADR Support, Salmon & Dulberg Dispute Resolution, and Alvarez Dispute Resolution – offering national reach and deep local expertise across every major ADR practice area. Accordia Group is backed by Thompson Street Capital Partners. Learn more at accordiagroup.com.

Contacts

Media Contact
Eric Mayer
Chief Revenue Officer
Accordia Group and NAM
info@accordiagroup.com

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Accordia Group

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English

Contacts

Media Contact
Eric Mayer
Chief Revenue Officer
Accordia Group and NAM
info@accordiagroup.com

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