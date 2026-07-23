Conexon Connect Chooses Calix Agent Workforce Cloud To Advance 79 NPS and Scale Their Go-to-Market Strategy

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Calix, Inc. (NYSE: CALX) announced today that Conexon Connect, the internet service provider arm of rural fiber broadband leader Conexon, is leveraging Calix Agent Workforce™ Cloud on the AI-native Calix One™ platform to scale their growth across residential, business, and multi-dwelling unit (MDU) markets.

“With the AI-native capabilities of Calix One, we can unlock new growth opportunities while driving operational efficiency,” said John Walburn, chief operating officer at Conexon Connect. Share

Since first partnering with Calix in 2021, Conexon Connect has grown rapidly from the ground up, scaling over five years, with current projects across Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Missouri expected to deliver broadband access for nearly 500,000 rural Americans. They have paired that growth with exceptional subscriber loyalty, earning a Net Promoter Score℠ (NPS®) of 79—more than double the typical broadband industry average. Conexon Connect has leveraged the Calix platform to deliver differentiated experiences to residential subscribers with SmartHome™—including parental controls, secure connectivity, and outdoor Wi-Fi—and has driven adoption through targeted upgrade campaigns, personalized marketing, and data-driven subscriber engagement strategies. By adopting Agent Workforce Cloud on the Calix One platform, Conexon Connect will now scale and accelerate these winning strategies through secure collaborative AI workflows.

As Conexon Connect expands their use of agentic AI, the company continues to benefit from being part of the broader Conexon ecosystem. For more than a decade, Conexon has collaborated with electric cooperatives across 80 markets to launch and deploy fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) networks in their territories, with nearly 50 projects now reaching 100 percent of members. By combining more than $2 billion in funding support with deep expertise across every stage of deployment—from strategy and network design to construction, operations, marketing, and customer support—the company has helped service providers deliver FTTH internet access to more than 4 million rural Americans.

John Walburn, chief operating officer at Conexon Connect, said: “Broadband expansion throughout rural America requires innovative solutions and tools that help our team move faster and serve our partner communities better. With the AI-native capabilities of Calix One, we can unlock new growth opportunities while driving operational efficiency—automating workflows, strengthening our teams’ expertise, and streamlining the key actions that drive subscriber acquisition. That means we can grow smarter, operate more efficiently, and keep connecting rural America at scale.”

Michael Weening, president and chief executive officer at Calix, said: “Conexon transformed the economics of rural broadband by helping electric cooperatives build, operate, and scale fiber networks. Together, we have shown that long-term success extends beyond the fiber build—it depends on how effectively providers engage subscribers, market differentiated services, and deliver ongoing value to communities. Conexon Connect has proven that model supported by the Calix platform, driving greater subscriber growth and customer lifetime value through personalized marketing and differentiated subscriber experiences. With Agent Workforce Cloud, Conexon Connect will be able to accelerate those proven strategies across their business in a trusted, secure, and predictable manner. We are grateful for the opportunity to keep innovating together and provide an AI roadmap in Calix One that will enable an expanding return on investment for John and his team.”

Learn how Calix One enables service providers to standardize operations and scale AI-driven execution across distributed networks.

Calix customers can access the Calix AI Leadership Playbook, explore the award-winning “AI Academy” in Calix University, or register for upcoming Calix Customer Success webinars.

About Calix

Calix, Inc. (NYSE: CALX) is an AI platform company that enables service providers to transform their operations and accelerate delivery of differentiated experiences—so they can compete and win in the markets and communities they serve.

Through the AI-native Calix One platform, service providers can securely and privately activate agentic AI alongside their human teams to acquire new subscribers, grow existing subscriber revenue, and build loyalty across residential, business, municipal, and MDU markets. More than 1,200 customers of all sizes leverage the Calix One platform, which has evolved over 15 years at an investment of more than $2 billion.

Calix innovation cycles are underpinned by a strong financial balance sheet and a people‑first culture that routinely earns broad industry recognition—winning 81 culture and innovation awards since 2025 alone, as well as Fortune’s 100 Best Companies to Work For® in 2026.

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are based upon management’s current expectations and are inherently uncertain. Forward-looking statements are based upon information available to us as of the date of this release, and we assume no obligation to revise or update any such forward-looking statement to reflect any event or circumstance after the date of this release, except as required by law. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from current expectations based on risks and uncertainties affecting Calix’s business. The reader is cautioned not to rely on the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. Additional information on potential factors that could affect Calix’s results and other risks and uncertainties are detailed in its quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC and available at www.sec.gov.

Calix and the Calix logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Calix and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and other countries. A listing of Calix’s trademarks can be found at https://www.calix.com/legal/trademarks.html. Third-party trademarks mentioned are the property of their respective owners.

Net Promoter®, NPS®, NPS Prism®, and the NPS-related emoticons are registered trademarks of Bain & Company, Inc., Satmetrix Systems, Inc., and Fred Reichheld. Net Promoter Score℠ and Net Promoter System℠ are service marks of Bain & Company, Inc., Satmetrix Systems, Inc., and Fred Reichheld.