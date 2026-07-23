RISR and Osaic Expand Relationship Amid Growing Demand for Business Owner Planning

PHILADELPHIA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--RISR, a leading business owner engagement platform for financial advisors, today announced an expanded relationship with Osaic, Inc. (“Osaic”), one of the nation’s largest and most influential providers of wealth management strategies, supporting more than 10,000 financial professionals serving clients across the country. Building on a successful collaboration that began in 2025, this announcement reflects Osaic's continued investment in helping advisors serve the complex needs of entrepreneurs and business owners.

The expanded business owner capabilities allow for deeper guidance through incorporating business valuation, succession planning, exit strategies and business risk management into the financial planning process. Advisors within the Osaic network can also better connect a client’s business wealth to their personal financial goals, enabling more comprehensive and strategic conversations.

“As demand for sophisticated business owner planning continues to grow, it's critical that our advisors have access to the tools and resources needed to serve clients with confidence,” said Jerry Schreck, senior vice president, advisor education and training at Osaic. “RISR helps our financial professionals uncover opportunities more efficiently and engage clients in deeper conversations around long-term wealth planning.”

According to research from the McKinsey Institute for Economic Mobility, an estimated 6 million small and midsize businesses are expected to change hands by 2035 as owners retire. More than 1 million of those businesses could be viable candidates for a sale or employee ownership transition, representing approximately $5 trillion in enterprise value. As this historic transfer of wealth and ownership unfolds, advisors will increasingly be called upon to provide guidance that extends beyond traditional financial planning and addresses the unique challenges of business ownership, succession and transition planning.

Historically, delivering that level of guidance required specialized expertise and significant time investment, limiting many advisors' ability to serve privately held business clients at scale. Today, advances in planning technology are helping advisors and advanced planning teams more efficiently evaluate business value, identify risks and facilitate conversations around business transitions and advanced planning needs. RISR's recently launched Document Summaries capability further streamlines the process by providing AI-powered analysis of key planning documents, helping advisors uncover risks and deliver more informed guidance in a fraction of the time.

“Business owners face planning challenges that go far beyond investments and retirement accounts,” said Amanda Bussa, managing partner at Bussa Financial Partners. “RISR helps me bring clarity to one of the most important questions they have: what is my business worth today, and how can I increase that value over time? The insights the software provides allow me to guide more strategic conversations around growth, succession and exit planning so clients can move forward with confidence.”

As one of the nation's largest wealth management organizations, Osaic continues to invest in the technology and resources advisors need to better serve entrepreneurs and business owners throughout every stage of the business lifecycle. The expanded relationship with RISR reflects that commitment and supports advisors navigating increasingly complex planning conversations with clients whose personal and business financial lives are deeply interconnected.

Advisors in the Osaic network interested in accessing RISR can do so directly through their Osaic relationship at preferred subscription pricing. For more information or to request a demo, visit risr.com.

About RISR

Founded in 2024 and backed by financial industry veterans, RISR is a first-of-its-kind engagement platform designed to empower advisors and the business owners they serve. By providing deep insights into valuation, growth opportunities, risk assessment, and more, RISR helps advisors deliver more impactful advice. Its platform supports succession and exit planning, estate and legacy planning, retirement planning, insurance coverage, tax planning, and capital and liquidity planning. RISR is committed to unlocking growth for advisors and ensuring the success of small business owners who form the backbone of the U.S. economy. For more information, please follow RISR on LinkedIn or visit risr.com.

About Osaic

Osaic, Inc. (“Osaic”), a portfolio company of Reverence Capital Partners, is one of the nation’s largest providers of wealth management strategies, supporting over 10,000 financial professionals. Osaic’s mission is to empower entrepreneurial advisors to create leading wealth management solutions that enhance lives and legacies. Visit www.osaic.com to learn more.

Securities and investment advisory services are offered through the firms: Osaic Wealth, Inc. and Osaic Institutions, Inc., broker-dealers, registered investment advisers, and members of FINRA and SIPC. Securities are offered through Osaic Services, Inc. and Ladenburg Thalmann & Co., broker-dealers and members of FINRA and SIPC. Advisory services are offered through Ladenburg Thalmann Asset Management, Inc., Osaic Advisory Services, LLC, and CW Advisors, LLC, registered investment advisers. Advisory programs offered by Osaic Wealth, Inc. are sponsored by VISION2020 Wealth Management Corp., an affiliated registered investment adviser.