NADclinic and GCLS Announce Strategic Collaboration in Longevity and Performance Medicine Education

LONDON & GENEVA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NADclinic Group and the Geneva College of Longevity Science (GCLS) have announced a strategic educational collaboration designed to give clinicians across the NADclinic network greater access to structured postgraduate and professional education in longevity science, preventive longevity medicine and performance medicine.

The future of this field will not be defined by products alone. It will be defined by the infrastructure around them: education, governance, protocols, supply-chain integrity, patient journeys and outcomes. Share

The collaboration will help NADclinic clinical partners understand how evidence-based longevity and performance medicine can be applied in practice, with a clear emphasis on responsible education, clinical context, regulatory awareness and measurable patient outcomes.

A key area of collaboration includes GCLS educational pathways such as the Postgraduate Diploma in Peptide Therapeutics, led by Dr Dean Berman, MD. The fully online, self-paced programme is designed for physicians, pharmacists and healthcare professionals seeking structured, evidence-based education in this emerging area of clinical practice.

According to published GCLS course information, the Postgraduate Diploma in Peptide Therapeutics spans 28 modules, approximately 80 contact hours and an expected 12-week duration. It carries 10 ECTS credits and concludes with a capstone case study.

The collaboration will also support the development of PHI Peptides, NADclinic Group's new clinician-led longevity and performance medicine platform. Built around education, clinical guidance and responsible access, PHI Peptides has been created to support licensed healthcare professionals with a more structured and transparent approach to advanced clinical interventions.

The wider intention is to support a more mature, education-led approach to longevity and performance medicine across the global clinical community. Both organisations share the view that the next phase of the category must be built on education, governance, transparency and responsible clinical adoption rather than hype or fragmented practice.

Statement from NADclinic Group

"Longevity and performance medicine are moving quickly. That is exciting, but it also means the clinical education layer has to mature just as quickly. Our partners are asking better questions, patients are becoming more informed, and the industry has to move beyond noise into knowledge, structure and responsible practice.

GCLS has built a serious academic platform for longevity education, and we are particularly excited by the work of Dr Dean Berman and the wider team in advancing education across emerging areas of longevity and performance medicine. For NADclinic, this collaboration is about giving our clinical partners access to better education, stronger frameworks and a more confident understanding of how advanced interventions can be delivered safely, responsibly and effectively.

This is particularly important as we introduce PHI Peptides, our new clinician-led longevity and performance medicine platform. PHI has been built around the belief that access to emerging therapeutics must be supported by education, governance and responsible clinical pathways.

The future of this field will not be defined by products alone. It will be defined by the infrastructure around them: education, governance, protocols, supply-chain integrity, patient journeys and outcomes."

Iain De Havilland | Founder and CEO | NADclinic Group

Statement from GCLS

"Longevity medicine is moving from isolated interventions towards an integrated clinical discipline grounded in prevention, evidence and responsible implementation. Education is fundamental to that transition. We are delighted to collaborate with NADclinic to support clinicians with educational pathways that strengthen clinical decision-making and ultimately improve patient care. This collaboration between our institutions reflects the increasing global demand for structured clinician education and trusted clinical infrastructure as longevity medicine expands across Europe, the Middle East and Asia."

Prof. Dominik Thor | President | Geneva College of Longevity Science

Areas of collaboration

Education pathways for NADclinic-affiliated clinicians and clinical partners through relevant GCLS programmes

Facilitating access to GCLS postgraduate and continuing professional education programmes for appropriately licensed healthcare professionals within the NADclinic ecosystem

Joint webinars, clinical education sessions, masterclasses and thought-leadership activity around longevity and performance medicine

A particular focus on education, clinical responsibility, evidence-based practice and regulatory awareness across emerging longevity and performance medicine interventions

Clear referral pathways for clinicians introduced by NADclinic Group and PHI Peptides to GCLS programmes, subject to agreed commercial terms

About NADclinic Group

NADclinic Group is a global longevity and performance medicine platform supporting licensed clinicians, physicians, medical spas, professional sports organisations and healthcare partners. The group focuses on gold-standard NAD+, advanced longevity medicine, clinician education, next-generation delivery, diagnostics, responsible access and trusted clinical infrastructure.

About PHI Peptides

PHI Peptides is NADclinic Group's clinician-led longevity and performance medicine platform. It combines practitioner education, responsible access, trusted supply pathways and an international clinical ecosystem designed to support licensed healthcare professionals.

About Geneva College of Longevity Science

The Geneva College of Longevity Science (GCLS) is a Switzerland-based higher education institution dedicated exclusively to longevity science. GCLS develops postgraduate and professional education for physicians and healthcare professionals, working with universities, healthcare providers and government partners to advance evidence-based preventive longevity medicine and healthy ageing internationally.