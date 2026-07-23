Marcus & Millichap Selects Deferred as Preferred 1031 Exchange Provider

CALABASAS, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI), a leading commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in investment sales, financing, research and advisory services, today announced that Deferred, the first and only technology-powered qualified intermediary transforming 1031 exchanges for everyday real estate investors, has joined Marcus & Millichap’s Preferred Partner Program as a provider of 1031 exchange solutions.

"Marcus & Millichap has built one of the strongest brands and most extensive client networks in commercial real estate," said Judd Schoenholtz, CEO of Deferred. Share

The relationship is designed to provide Marcus & Millichap’s clients with streamlined access to qualified intermediary services and technology-enabled 1031 exchange solutions that help investors preserve capital, defer taxes, and execute reinvestment strategies more efficiently.

As interest rates, tax considerations, and market conditions continue to influence investment decisions, many commercial real estate owners are seeking ways to maximize after-tax proceeds while maintaining purchasing power. Through this relationship, Marcus & Millichap’s clients will gain access to Deferred’s exchange platform, educational resources, and experienced exchange professionals.

“Helping clients create and preserve wealth through commercial real estate extends beyond the transaction itself,” said Richard Matricaria, chief growth officer of Marcus & Millichap. “1031 exchanges remain one of the most effective tools available to investors seeking to preserve equity and reposition capital. Deferred provides a modern, client-focused approach to guiding investors through the exchange process. Their combination of expertise, service and technology makes them a valuable addition to our Preferred Partner Program.”

Deferred combines more than 100 years of collective exchange experience with a powerful software platform designed to make 1031 exchanges simpler, safer, and more cost effective for investors.

“Marcus & Millichap has built one of the strongest brands and most extensive client networks in commercial real estate,” said Judd Schoenholtz, CEO of Deferred. “We are excited to support Marcus & Millichap’s clients and professionals with a platform that simplifies the exchange process and helps investors preserve more capital for future investments.”

Marcus & Millichap agents who have worked with Deferred consistently describe the company as a trusted 1031 exchange partner that helps them deliver greater value to clients through a seamless, professional process backed by deep expertise. They note that Deferred simplifies complex transactions, inspires confidence in tax-deferral strategies, strengthens long-term client relationships, and enhances the overall client experience.

For more information, visit Deferred and the Marcus & Millichap Preferred Partner Program.

About Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE: MMI)

Marcus & Millichap, Inc. is a leading brokerage firm specializing in commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research and advisory services with offices throughout the United States and Canada. Marcus & Millichap closed 8,818 transactions with a sales volume of $50.8 billion in 2025. The company had 1,808 investment sales and financing professionals in more than 80 offices who provide investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate at year end. For additional information, please visit www.MarcusMillichap.com.

About Deferred

Deferred is a technology-powered Qualified Intermediary transforming 1031 exchanges for everyday real estate investors. By eliminating unnecessary fees, enhancing fund security, and leveraging AI-driven automation, Deferred is making real estate transactions simpler, safer, and more cost-effective. Learn more at Deferred.com.