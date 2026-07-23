Alto Adds Energea to Marketplace, Expanding Access to Energy Infrastructure Investments Through Self-Directed IRAs

NASHVILLE, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Alto, a leading self-directed IRA platform bringing private markets to individual retirement portfolios, today announced a new investment opportunity with Energea, a global renewable energy developer and operator.

Energea Portfolio 2 LP (the “Community Solar in Brazil Portfolio” or “the Portfolio”), which aims to provide monthly income from distributed generation community solar projects in Brazil, is now available on the Alto Marketplace, Alto’s curated platform where accredited investors can discover and invest in alternative assets directly through their self-directed IRA.

The addition of Energea expands Alto Marketplace’s real assets offering, giving eligible investors access to renewable energy infrastructure and long-term capital appreciation. Through Alto, investors can now access the Community Solar in Brazil Portfolio with a minimum investment of $25,000.

The Portfolio acquires and operates distributed-generation community solar projects in Brazil, generating revenue through recurring energy payments from a broad base of commercial and residential subscribers. It is backed by long-term energy supply agreements and seeks to benefit from growing electricity demand, rising utility costs, and the continued expansion of energy infrastructure.

Since its inception in 2020, the Community Solar in Brazil Portfolio has delivered a realized net IRR of 14.0% and has paid monthly distributions to investors every month since its launch.1 The portfolio’s assets currently include solar installations across the Brazilian state of Minas Gerais, the majority of which are actively cash flowing.

“Alto is focused on expanding access to differentiated private market opportunities that can help investors build more resilient long-term portfolios,” said Eric Satz, Founder and CEO of Alto. “Energy infrastructure is an asset class that has historically been difficult for individual investors to access, particularly within a retirement account. Through this partnership between Energea and Alto, we are making it easier for eligible investors to access a professionally managed renewable energy opportunity that combines real asset exposure with the potential for recurring income.”

Energea’s vertically integrated platform allows for direct control across the lifecycle of its solar assets, from origination and development to energy sales, subscriber management, operations and maintenance. The company operates assets across six countries, including Brazil, the US, South Africa and Colombia, and its proprietary technology platform supports operational transparency and scale. In addition to its investment offerings for individuals, Energea has managed or partnered on energy infrastructure portfolios alongside institutional investors including BTG Pactual, Brookfield Renewable Partners, and Victory Hill Capital Partners.

“We founded Energea to make access to energy infrastructure investing more transparent, efficient and broadly available,” said Chris Sattler, Co-Founder and Managing Partner of Energea. “Our partnership with Alto reflects a shared belief that investors should be able to access real asset opportunities that are tied to long-term global demand trends. Through our Community Solar in Brazil Portfolio, accredited investors can participate in contracted, revenue-generating solar assets, productive solar assets designed to generate consistent cash flow while supporting the continued buildout of energy infrastructure in the country.”

For RIAs and other wealth managers, the launch offers a new way to consider energy infrastructure as part of a broader alternatives allocation for their clients. The Portfolio’s monthly distribution history, contracted revenue model and exposure to essential energy demand may be of interest to investors seeking differentiated sources of income outside of traditional public markets.

The Community Solar in Brazil Portfolio is available now on the Alto Marketplace at http://altoira.com/marketplace/energea-portfolio-2-lp.

As part of the partnership launch, Alto will be hosting a webinar with Energea. Attendees will hear from Energea’s Chris Sattler and Evan Deussing, CIMA, SVP of Revenue at Alto, as they cover the nuances of the investment and what investors should understand before committing capital.

Registration for the webinar is available here: https://grow.altoira.com/alto-x-energea

About Alto

Alto’s self-directed IRA platform enables investors to diversify their retirement portfolios with alternative assets like private equity, venture capital, real estate, private credit, and more. Alto serves as IRA custodian for approximately $2B in assets held by 32,000+ self-directed IRA investors and supports more than 3,200 issuers who have raised capital on the platform.* Customers can establish Traditional, Roth, or SEP IRAs and invest in private markets. Learn more at altoira.com.

The Alto Marketplace is a curated destination where accredited investors can discover, evaluate, and invest in alternative investment opportunities directly through their self-directed IRA. Securities offered through Alto Securities, LLC, member FINRA/SIPC.

About Energea

Energea Global LLC is a renewable energy operating company founded in 2017, specializing in the origination, acquisition, and management of distributed-generation community solar projects. Headquartered in Chester, Connecticut, with an operational office in Rio de Janeiro, Energea has sponsored, arranged, or managed $495 million in total invested capital across 228 projects and 655MW of capacity spanning six countries. Energea’s vertically integrated model gives it direct control over every stage of a project’s lifecycle, from origination and development through ongoing energy sales and maintenance. The company has managed joint venture portfolios alongside BTG Pactual, Brookfield Renewable Partners, and Victory Hill Capital Partners.

*Data as of June 30, 2026.

This offering also carries risks specific to its structure and geography. Substantially all of the Portfolio's capital is concentrated in Brazil, and returns are subject to unhedged BRL/USD currency exposure and to Brazil-specific macroeconomic, political, or regulatory developments. Distributions are not guaranteed and may at times be funded from sources other than operating income, including borrowings or return of capital. This is not an exhaustive list of risks — please refer to the offering documents for complete details.

This communication is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities. Any investment in private funds involves significant risks including the potential loss of principal and limited liquidity. Investments in private markets are not suitable for all investors and are generally available only to accredited or otherwise eligible investors. Alto does not provide investment, legal or tax advice. Investors should consult their own advisors before making any investment decisions.