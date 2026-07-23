Vise and Alpha Architect Bring AI-Powered Custom Model Portfolios to RIAs of All Sizes

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Vise, the AI-powered platform that delivers personalized portfolios at scale, today announced a partnership with Alpha Architect, the quantitative asset manager known for its research-driven, rules-based investment strategies.1 The partnership brings Alpha Architect's investment capabilities together with Vise's platform, so advisory firms of any size can deliver fully personalized, tax-optimized portfolios to every client, from one integrated experience.

Advisors on Vise can now deploy Alpha Architect's strategies and tailor each one to the individual client, accounting for concentrated positions, values-based exclusions, and tax circumstances, then manage them alongside the rest of a client's assets in one system. Rather than running models as isolated sleeves, Vise brings model selection, portfolio construction, continuous rebalancing, and daily tax management into a single workflow.

“I've been asking people to build what Vise built for years," said Jack Vogel, PhD, co-CIO of Alpha Architect. "Advisors want to keep the models they believe in and have the entire portfolio run for them, personalized and at a cost that actually makes sense for their clients. That combination never really existed. Vise built it, and they kept adding things I didn't even know to ask for.”

Alpha Architect works with RIAs across the size spectrum, from large enterprise firms to independent advisors, and is known for an open, flexible approach to portfolio construction. Beyond its model portfolios, the firm offers a range of custom solutions and tax-focused strategies—including 351 exchanges, which allow investors with concentrated or highly appreciated positions to transition into a diversified ETF without triggering a taxable event. Rather than requiring advisors to use only its own funds, the firm builds around each advisor's investment philosophy, incorporating third-party funds where they fit and giving advisors direct access to its investment team.

“Great investment strategies have always existed. What never existed was the technology to deliver them, personalized to every client, at scale," said Samir Vasavada, CEO and co-founder of Vise. “Advisors have been forced to choose between the models they believe in and the personalization their clients deserve. Now they don't have to.”

The partnership expands the roster of asset managers whose strategies advisors can access and customize on Vise. As of July 2026, the Vise platform holds more than $100 billion in platform assets across 100+ advisory firms and 135,000+ accounts.2 Vise plans to continue adding leading asset managers to the platform, giving advisors a growing library of strategies they can personalize and manage in one place.

Jack Vogel was not compensated in any way for his statements of endorsement for Vise.

About Vise

Vise Technologies, Inc. is a registered investment advisor and technology platform that delivers personalized portfolios at scale across nearly every asset class and strategy. The firm’s mission is to enable financial advisors to deliver better investment outcomes to their clients while scaling their firms to their maximum potential. Leveraged by leading wealth firms, Vise empowers advisors to provide better investment outcomes while saving advisors’ time, reducing costs, and enabling better client relationships. Vise is headquartered in New York. To learn more about how Vise aims to revolutionize the future of wealth management visit www.vise.com.

About Alpha Architect

Alpha Architect’s mission is to empower investors through education. Founded in 2010 by Wesley R. Gray, Ph.D., Alpha Architect has established itself as an industry thought leader for research and insight into factor investing, systematic strategies, portfolio construction, and behavioral finance. The firm aims to deliver “Affordable Alpha” by turning rigorous academic research into highly differentiated investment solutions at lower costs, thereby giving sophisticated investors a higher chance of winning, net of fees and taxes. Alpha Architect offers exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and Separately Managed Accounts (SMAs). Alpha Architect is a service-disabled and minority-owned firm based in Newtown Square, PA, a suburb of Philadelphia. Learn more by visiting alphaarchitect.com.