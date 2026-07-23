Los Angeles County Department of Public Health and OpenEvidence Partner to Connect Physicians With Local Public Health Guidance

MIAMI & LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health (DPH) and OpenEvidence, an AI-powered clinical decision support platform, today announced a collaboration to help physicians quickly find official LA County Public Health resources when searching for clinical information. Under this new partnership, when physicians in LA County search the platform for selected public health topics, OpenEvidence will display related LA-specific messages from Public Health. The messages connect clinicians to local public health resources and health alerts related to reportable diseases, outbreaks, and other time sensitive public health issues.

“Physicians often need local public health guidance at the same moment they are working through a clinical challenge,” said Barbara Ferrer, PhD, MPH, MEd, Director of the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health. “This collaboration helps bring LA County resources closer to that decision point. A search about measles, TB, or any other reportable condition should not end only with general information but connect to the next step. We want that action to be easy to find and easy to take.”

“Local health departments produce some of the most actionable information in the country, and while they spend a tremendous amount of time and resources developing the right guidance, they often have to dedicate considerable extra effort to bring that guidance to the attention of clinicians,” said Travis Zack, MD, PhD, Chief Medical Officer at OpenEvidence. “Working with LA County allows us to add practical help when physicians need it, without requiring additional searching.”

The effort builds on OpenEvidence’s experience reaching physicians with public health messaging in New York City in partnership with their Department of Health, Mental Health, and Hygiene. The collaboration comes as Los Angeles County continues to strengthen routine and emergency public health readiness across a large and complex healthcare landscape.

LA County DPH and OpenEvidence plan to evaluate the effort to refine future messages and identify additional areas where local public health guidance can be made easier for physicians to find.

About LA County Department of Public Health

The LA County Department of Public Health is one of the largest public health departments in the United States, working to protect and improve the health and well-being of more than 10 million residents. The department leads efforts in infectious disease surveillance, vaccination campaigns, environmental health regulation, and community health promotion. Learn more at http://publichealth.lacounty.gov.

About OpenEvidence

OpenEvidence is the most widely-used clinical decision support platform and search engine among U.S. clinicians. Independent studies show that more American doctors use OpenEvidence than use all other AI platforms combined. OpenEvidence is trusted by hundreds of thousands of verified healthcare professionals to make high-stakes clinical decisions at the point of care that are sourced, cited, and grounded in peer-reviewed medical literature. Founded with the mission to organize and expand global medical knowledge, OpenEvidence is actively used daily, on average, by the majority of physicians in the United States. Learn more at openevidence.com