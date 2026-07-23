PMWC Joins Life Science Connect to Extend Its Reach Across the Precision Medicine Community

PITTSBURGH--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Life Science Connect (LSC) today announced that Precision Medicine World Conference (PMWC) has joined its network of specialized life science communities and events, creating new opportunities to extend PMWC’s scientific content and conversations throughout the year.

Founded in 2009, PMWC is a leading forum dedicated to precision medicine, convening clinicians, researchers, industry leaders, investors and regulators around the translation of precision medicine into patient care. PMWC has had governors, Nobel Laureates, FDA/CMS/HHS heads, the heads of the most valuable companies in the world and more as speakers. See the current speaker lineup here among 15 Tracks: www.pmwcintl.com/speakers/.

LSC’s specialized communities and year-round content capabilities will help extend important discussions beyond conferences and keep the precision medicine community connected throughout the year. PMWC also aligns closely with LSC’s established Drug Discovery, Cell & Gene, Clinical, and RNA communities, creating stronger connections across the research, development, and clinical translation of precision medicine.

“PMWC has always been about bringing the precision medicine community together to advance patient care,” said Tal Behar, co-founder and president of PMWC. “By partnering with Life Science Connect, we can extend the important conversations that begin at PMWC through their communities and digital channels, while continuing to strengthen the in-person experience our community values.”

“PMWC has earned its reputation as the ‘Davos of Precision Medicine’ by bringing together influential voices across science, medicine, biotechnology, technology, and investment around a shared commitment to advancing precision medicine,” said Jon Howland, CEO of LSC. “We look forward to supporting Tal and the PMWC team as they broaden the reach of these conversations while preserving the scientific focus, academic collaborations, and trusted relationships that make the conference distinctive.”

PMWC 2027 will take place January 27–29, 2027, at the Santa Clara Convention Center in Silicon Valley. Current plans, partnerships, and commitments for the conference remain unchanged. Later in 2027, PMWC and LSC also expect to bring the conference to the East Coast, expanding opportunities for the precision medicine community to connect in person.

For more information about the PMWC, including attendance, sponsorship, and speaker and academic collaborator opportunities, visit pmwcintl.com.

About PMWC

The Precision Medicine World Conference is an annual gathering dedicated to advancing precision medicine. Since 2009, PMWC has convened recognized authorities across clinical care, research, industry and policy to accelerate the translation of scientific advances into patient care. Learn more at pmwcintl.com.

About Life Science Connect

For more than 40 years, Life Science Connect has helped life science professionals find the insights, partners, and solutions they need to advance research, development, manufacturing, and the use of life science innovations. Through specialized digital communities, original content, events, and audience engagement programs, LSC connects life science audiences with the organizations that can help move innovation forward. Learn more at lifescienceconnect.com.