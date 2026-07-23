Austin Regional Clinic Cuts Documentation Time by 18.5% and Optimizes Coding Accuracy Using Suki

AUSTIN, Texas & REDWOOD CITY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Austin Regional Clinic (ARC), one of the largest multispecialty medical groups in Central Texas, serving more than 700,000 patients across 40 locations in 15 communities, today announced its collaboration with Suki, the leader in Ambient Clinical Intelligence (ACI). The collaboration is already delivering measurable gains in clinician efficiency, coding accuracy, and AI adoption, offering a rare, quantified look at what happens when ambient clinical intelligence is successfully deployed at scale.

The Results at a Glance

Since going live with Suki, ARC has measured:

18.5% reduction in documentation time per patient encounter.

An average annual improvement of $1,452 per provider associated with more accurate Evaluation & Management (E/M) coding.

97% engagement rate among onboarded clinicians, with clinicians using Suki during an average of more than five patient encounters per week, far exceeding typical clinical AI adoption benchmarks.

Why It Matters

Administrative burden costs the U.S. healthcare system an estimated $390 billion annually, and documentation overload is a leading driver of clinician burnout. Most AI pilots in healthcare struggle to break through to mainstream adoption — making ARC's 97% engagement rate a standout data point for health system executives weighing ambient AI investments.

ARC's results are significant not just for their scale, but for what they measure: the platform drove simultaneous improvements in clinical efficiency, revenue cycle performance, and clinician satisfaction — three outcomes health systems rarely achieve together.

“Austin Regional Clinic is proud to use AI technology to increase the quality and efficiency of the healthcare services provided by our clinicians,” said Manish Naik, MD, Chief Medical Officer and Chief Medical Information Officer for ARC. “Clinicians are increasingly faced with the challenge of balancing documentation and efficiency while prioritizing the patient relationship. Adopting AI solutions like Suki help us better achieve this balance for our patients and ARC teams.”

Unlike ambient documentation point solutions that stop at transcription, Suki's platform extends into coding support and broader clinical workflow automation — integrating with existing EHR systems without requiring clinicians to change how they practice. Today, Suki is deployed enterprise-wide across Austin Regional Clinic, supporting clinicians throughout the organization's multispecialty practice.

“Austin Regional Clinic has long been recognized as a leader in delivering high-quality, patient-centered care,” said Punit Soni, founder and CEO of Suki. “What ARC has demonstrated is what’s possible when ambient AI is deployed with intention and integrated seamlessly into everyday clinical workflows. These results are a proof point for the entire industry.”

ARC and Suki will continue working together to identify new opportunities to streamline workflows and advance care delivery across the organization.

About Austin Regional Clinic

Austin Regional Clinic (ARC) is a multispecialty medical group committed to providing comprehensive, coordinated healthcare services throughout Central Texas. Founded by three Austin physicians in 1980, ARC now provides health care to over 700,000 area residents in 40 locations in 15 Central Texas cities, including primary, specialty, and surgical care. ARC is unique to the Central Texas area because of its widespread locations, convenient services, and quality assurance programs. ARC patients enjoy access to such conveniences as same-day appointments, 24/7 scheduling for primary care and many specialties, telemedicine services, ARC MyChart patient portal, After Hours Clinics, and nursing services through the night. Most ARC clinics also offer on-site radiology and lab services and some clinics offer specialty care for specific health issues such as multiple sclerosis, obesity, and diabetes. For more information, visit www.austinregionalclinic.com.

About Suki

Suki is a leading technology company building presence at the heart of care through its Ambient Clinical Intelligence (ACI) layer. Unlike add-on tools, Suki’s ACI is embedded at the point of care, powering documentation, revenue cycle management, and clinical reasoning so clinicians can focus on what matters most. Suki for Clinicians delivers an intuitive comprehensive assistant used across major EHRs and care settings, returning time to clinicians, while Suki for Partners provides a developer toolkit with SDK and APIs for healthtech companies to embed ACI directly into their products, accelerating innovation and interoperability. Health systems, clinicians, and patients experience higher quality, greater efficiency, faster reimbursement, and less friction; on average, Suki drives an 81% increase in practice satisfaction and delivers $1,688 in incremental monthly revenue per user. Suki is backed by Venrock, First Round, Flare Capital Partners, March Capital, and Hedosophia. Learn more at suki.ai, and follow Suki on LinkedIn.