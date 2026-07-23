CORT Business Services Signs Agreement to Acquire Dwellworks Living, Expanding Its Position in Global Mobility and Temporary Living Solutions

CHANTILLY, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CORT Business Services, a Berkshire Hathaway company and the nation’s leading provider of furniture rental and transition services, today announced that it has signed an agreement to acquire Dwellworks Living, the temporary housing division of Dwellworks and a leading provider of temporary living solutions. Following the closure of the transaction, the business will operate as Dwellworks Living by CORT.

The planned acquisition brings together two organizations with a shared commitment to supporting corporate clients, relocating employees, business travelers, and industry partners. By combining Dwellworks Living’s expertise in temporary living with CORT’s resources, scale, and long-standing leadership in mobility-related services, the combined organization will be positioned to deliver even greater value to clients and partners worldwide.

The agreement also reflects a commitment by CORT, Dwellworks Living, and Dwellworks that thoughtful industry collaboration can strengthen service, create new opportunities for partners, and better support the evolving needs of mobility and business travel programs.

“This acquisition underscores our confidence in the strong business Dwellworks Living has built and its continued growth potential,” said Mike Davis, CEO and President of CORT Business Services. “Dwellworks Living is known for service excellence, strong supplier partner network, trusted client relationships, and deep industry expertise. Together, we will build on that foundation, create new opportunities for growth, and continue delivering exceptional experiences for clients, guests, and supplier partners.”

The primary message for all stakeholders is continuity. Dwellworks Living’s service model, client relationships, supplier partnerships, technology foundation, and day-to-day commitment to exceptional service will remain central to the business following close.

“For decades, our temporary living clients and partners have helped generate demand for CORT’s furniture rental business,” Davis added. “Through Dwellworks Living by CORT, we now can return that value by creating demand and revenue growth opportunities for those who have long supported our success. We believe this will create a stronger, more connected ecosystem for everyone involved.”

The transaction also represents an important next step for Dwellworks. Following completion of the transaction, Dwellworks will no longer deliver temporary living solutions and will increase its focus on core destination services capabilities and other relocation support services while maintaining a strategic partnership with Dwellworks Living by CORT.

“This transaction represents an exciting next chapter for both organizations,” said James Conigliaro, Chief Executive Officer of Dwellworks, who will be joining CORT as Vice President of Dwellworks Living by CORT following close. “Dwellworks Living has built an exceptional business with outstanding people, strong client relationships, and a proven model for serving the temporary living market. CORT is uniquely positioned to support the continued growth of the business while preserving the values, expertise, and customer focus that have made Dwellworks Living successful.”

Bob Rosing, who will once again be CEO of Dwellworks, commented on the transaction, “The acquisition of our temporary living business presents the perfect opportunity for Dwellworks Living to be strengthened by the CORT organization. It also enables Dwellworks to increase focus on our core destination services capabilities. We look forward to continuing to create cooperative solutions for our clients with our friends at Dwellworks Living by CORT.”

Dwellworks Living by CORT will continue delivering exceptional service to its clients while collaborating with the trusted network of partners that support employee mobility, including relocation management companies, corporate housing providers, and destination service organizations such as Dwellworks. The combined organization will also benefit from synergies created within the CORT Global Network, an established network of trusted service partners spanning more than 90 countries, expanding our ability to support clients and partners with consistent, high-quality solutions and local expertise around the world.

“Dwellworks Living by CORT reflects the next step in our commitment to helping organizations and their employees feel at home wherever work takes them,” said Davis. “Together, we are building a stronger growth platform, expanding opportunities for our partners, and delivering greater value to the clients we serve.”

The transaction is expected to close on July 31, 2026, subject to customary closing conditions. Until the transaction closes, CORT Business Services and Dwellworks Living will continue to operate as separate businesses.

About CORT Business Services

CORT Business Services, a Berkshire Hathaway company, is a leading provider of transition services and furniture rental, helping people and businesses transform empty spaces into fully furnished environments, when they need them, and for as long as they need them.

For more than 50 years, CORT has supported moments of change by furnishing homes, offices, trade shows, and events, creating spaces and experiences that bring people together, support connection, and leave a lasting impression. With operations across the United States, the United Kingdom, and a global network of partners, CORT is committed to being an indispensable resource during life’s transitions.

For more information, visit cort.com.

About Dwellworks Living

Dwellworks Living provides temporary living solutions that support corporations, relocation management companies, and business travelers. The company connects clients with quality housing solutions and delivers personalized services designed to support successful transitions and deliver exceptional guest experiences. Following closure, the business will operate as Dwellworks Living by CORT.

For more information, visit Dwellworksliving.com.

About Dwellworks

Dwellworks specializes in providing destination services, rental assistance, intercultural training, property management, and real estate services that ensure talented employees and their families transition smoothly and thrive in their new work locations. Dwellworks delivers personalized, high-quality service experiences, powered by innovative technology and supported by an extensive network of local experts with a demonstrated passion for serving their customers.

For more information, visit Dwellworks.com.