RingCentral and OpenAI collaborate to accelerate AI-native innovation across RingCentral

BELMONT, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE: RNG), a global leader in AI-powered customer engagement, today shared results of its AI-Native Challenge — a company-wide initiative in which thousands of employees, engineers, and non-engineers alike each built a complete software project from scratch using ChatGPT Work and Codex.

Sponsored by the Office of the CEO, the AI-Native Challenge was open to the entire company, not just engineering teams. Participants worked through the full delivery lifecycle — planning, implementation, testing, documentation, CI/CD, and deployment — with Codex acting as a trusted development partner rather than just a code generator.

"AI-native development is not simply 'AI writes code,'" said Kira Makagon, President & Chief Operating Officer at RingCentral. "It’s about accelerating the entire development loop, by aiding people across all phases of the development lifecycle: product definition, design, architecture, coding, verification, and deployment. Codex and ChatGPT Work made product development accessible to people with very different technical backgrounds, and dramatically reduced the time and friction required to deliver tangible outputs. Using AI to build AI is how we shorten the time between an idea internally and a feature our customers rely on."

“AI-native companies aren't defined by how many engineers they have - they're defined by how many people can turn ideas into working software,” said Denise Dresser, Chief Revenue Officer at OpenAI. “RingCentral shows what's possible when AI development is put in the hands of an entire organization. With ChatGPT Work and Codex, employees across the business are building, shipping, and learning by doing - helping create a culture where product development becomes a capability for everyone, not just engineering teams.”

For RingCentral, the AI-Native Challenge is a proof point of a broader strategy: using AI internally to build products faster for customers, including RingCentral’s own pure AI products, including AI Receptionist (AIR), AI Virtual Assistant (AVA), and AI Conversation Expert (ACE). The Company has already seen major improvements in efficiency of bringing customer-facing features to the market using AI-native techniques.

For more information, please visit this Linkedin post by OpenAI.

Forward-Looking Statement

This press release contains "forward-looking statements," including but not limited to, statements regarding RingCentral's AI strategy, including internal development of its AI products. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties, and are based on assumptions that may prove to be incorrect, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expected or implied by the forward-looking statements. Refer to the “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations,” in our most recent Form 10-K and Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, and in other filings we make with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. All forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to RingCentral as of the date hereof, and we undertake no obligation to update these forward-looking statements, to review or confirm analysts’ expectations, or to provide interim reports or updates.

About RingCentral

RingCentral is a global leader in AI-powered customer engagement, delivering an integrated platform for business phone, SMS, contact center, workforce engagement management, video collaboration, and messaging. Powered by advanced AI capabilities, RingCentral delivers intelligence at every phase of the conversation journey — before, during, and after each human interaction. With RingCentral, businesses can work smarter, respond faster, and connect more meaningfully with their customers. Visit ringcentral.com to learn more.

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