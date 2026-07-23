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Leon Financial Network Announces Strategic Partnership with Tocqueville Asset Management

Capital Investment and Value-Add Capabilities to Accelerate Growth and Enhance Operations

Leon Financial Network Provides Comprehensive, Flexible Growth Partnership to Independent RIAs

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Leon Financial Network, a subsidiary of Leon Capital Group (“Leon” or “the Company”), a diversified holding company with operating subsidiaries in real estate, healthcare, and financial services, today announced it will provide growth capital to Tocqueville Asset Management (“Tocqueville”), a $10.2 billion independent RIA based in New York City. Leon Financial Network’s capital and value-add capabilities will allow Tocqueville to generate long-term enterprise value.

Building on Leon Capital Group’s foundation as an entrepreneurial family office, Leon Financial Network partners with asset managers and independent RIAs managing between $250 million and $20 billion in assets to provide flexible debt and equity capital. Leon supports wealth and asset management firms with its M&A capabilities, having acquired over 400 individual businesses since its founding. Leon Financial Network seeks to accelerate organic growth and fund acquisitions, all while preserving manager autonomy and entrepreneurial, owner-operator cultures. Partner firms access Leon's broad family office and business network and operational resources, including its in-house technology teams focused on AI integration.

“Since Leon Capital Group’s founding, we have held a differentiated belief in patient capital and building businesses from the ground up – from real estate, to healthcare, technology and financial services,” said Fernando De Leon, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Leon Capital Group. “Leon Financial Network is a direct reflection of that ethos, creating flexible partnerships with enterprising wealth and asset management firms that have demonstrated operational excellence over the long-term and for whom our powerful network and resources can unlock meaningful growth. Tocqueville is just such a partner, and we are looking forward to supporting their exciting path forward.”

Leon Financial Network’s partnership with Tocqueville represents its second investment in the RIA and wealth management industry, following an investment in Legacy Knight, a $2.8 billion independent, multi-family office based in Dallas.

“With favorable long-term industry fundamentals, including a growing U.S. wealth market, increasing succession demand, and a highly fragmented landscape, we believe the independent RIA market is ripe for well-resourced, highly entrepreneurial wealth managers to achieve real growth in the coming years,” said Hunter Dallas, President of Direct Investments at Leon Capital Group. “Leon Capital Group’s track record as an owner-operator, including over 400 executed transactions as direct operators, uniquely positions us to equip and finance high-performing independent founders, allowing them to grow, de-risk, and maximize their long-term value.”

About Leon Capital Group

Leon Capital Group is a holding company that operates assets in the financial services, healthcare, real estate, and technology industries. Leon takes the lead in conceiving, developing, owning, and operating businesses. The firm started as a modest privately-owned real estate development company in Texas and has since evolved into a collection of exceptional businesses capable of operating successfully across multiple geographies and industries. For more information about Leon Capital Group, please visit www.leoncapitalgroup.com.

Contacts

Media
Jonathan Warren/Christina Kohl
Gasthalter & Co.
(212) 257-4170
leoncapitalgroup@gasthalter.com

Industry:

Leon Capital Group

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English

Contacts

Media
Jonathan Warren/Christina Kohl
Gasthalter & Co.
(212) 257-4170
leoncapitalgroup@gasthalter.com

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