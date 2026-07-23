Sundial Media & Technology Group and Sonic Gods Studios Form Strategic Creative Partnership to Build the Next Generation of Cultural Franchises

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sundial Media & Technology Group (SMTG), a human connections platform and the parent company of iconic brands like ESSENCE and Refinery29, today announced a strategic partnership with Sonic Gods Studios, establishing a long-term creative collaboration focused on developing original entertainment properties, expanding cultural franchises and creating new intellectual property designed to live across streaming, television, digital platforms, social ecosystems and live experiences.

The partnership brings together two complementary entertainment engines. Sundial contributes its portfolio of iconic media brands, deep cultural authority, expansive audience and commercial partnerships. Sonic Gods brings an integrated studio model that combines original IP development, premium production, brand integration, distribution strategy, performance marketing and multi-platform franchise building under one roof.

Together, the companies will collaborate across select Sonic Gods Original properties and co-develop new entertainment formats designed specifically for Sundial’s audiences and cultural platforms.

The partnership represents another significant step in Sundial’s transformation from a publisher and media company into a modern cultural enterprise, one that creates, owns and scales intellectual property at the intersection of storytelling, community, technology and commerce.

For Sonic Gods, the collaboration creates new opportunities to extend its growing portfolio of original entertainment through Sundial’s trusted communities, cultural brands and live platforms.

Together, Sundial and Sonic Gods will identify, develop and commercialize original ideas capable of becoming enduring entertainment franchises while creating new opportunities for creators, audiences and brand partners to participate in the cultural conversation.

“Our ambition has never been simply to distribute content,” said Kirk McDonald, Chief Executive Officer of Sundial Media & Technology Group. “Our ambition is to build enduring cultural assets. The world’s most valuable media companies have been built on intellectual property that transcends platforms, generations and formats. We believe the next generation of those franchises will be born from authentic communities and creators who understand culture from the inside, not the outside. Sonic Gods shares that belief. They are exceptional builders of stories and IP. We bring trusted relationships with millions of people, powerful cultural platforms, commercial partnerships and the ability to transform great ideas into enduring brands. Together, we’re building a creative engine designed to produce the next generation of culture-defining entertainment.”

Michelle Delamor, Chief Executive Officer of Sonic Gods Studios, said the partnership combines the strengths of an established cultural institution with a new generation of independent studio innovation.

“Sonic Gods was built to develop original ideas and carry them through every stage, from creative development and production to brand partnerships, distribution and long-term franchise growth. Sundial has built extraordinary trust with some of the most influential communities in culture. By combining that foundation with our integrated studio model, we have an opportunity to create premium entertainment that is culturally resonant, commercially powerful and designed to grow far beyond a single screen or season,” said Delamor. “Our shared ambition is not simply to produce more content. It is to create original formats and franchises that audiences can watch, experience and ultimately become part of. We’re building worlds that audiences can engage with across every touchpoint.”

Unlike traditional production partnerships, the collaboration extends beyond content creation to encompass audience development, brand integration, commercial strategy, distribution, experiential extensions and long-term franchise growth. The companies expect to collaborate across unscripted and scripted programming, creator-led formats, branded entertainment, live experiences and emerging media platforms.

The announcement reflects Sundial’s broader strategy to build a diversified portfolio of proprietary intellectual property that complements its iconic media brands, including ESSENCE, Refinery29, AFROPUNK, Beautycon, Girls United and Unbothered, and expands the company’s role as both a cultural platform and an owner of original entertainment.

As the boundaries between media, entertainment, technology and community continue to dissolve, Sundial and Sonic Gods believe the companies that will define the next era will be those capable of combining authentic audience relationships with bold original ideas, premium creative execution and the infrastructure required to transform those ideas into enduring franchises. This partnership is designed to do exactly that.

About Sundial Media & Technology Group

Sundial Media & Technology Group (SMTG) is a human connections platform redefining the future of media. With more than 100 years of storytelling expertise and audience insight, SMTG is transforming the traditional media model into a technology-enabled ecosystem designed to foster belonging, drive influence, and scale economic opportunity. Its portfolio includes some of the most iconic purpose-driven brands and experiences in culture today, including ESSENCE (Girls United, ESSENCE Studios, ESSENCE Festival of Culture®), Refinery29, AFROPUNK, Beautycon™, the Global Black Economic Forum, and the Academy for Advancing Excellence. Through strategic storytelling, data-powered platforms, and products built for cultural impact, SMTG is where connection becomes currency.

About Sonic Gods Studios

Sonic Gods Studios is an entertainment studio co-founded by Michelle Delamor, Chris Hayman, and Adam Horner, creating and producing original television, film, digital and live entertainment for global audiences. With original IP development, premium production, brand integration, distribution strategy and franchise expansion capabilities under one roof, Sonic Gods has built a new model for developing culturally relevant entertainment at scale.