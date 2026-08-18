Amentum Joint Venture Selected for Australia Nuclear Submarine Shipyard Program

CHANTILLY, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Australian Naval Infrastructure (ANI) selected a joint venture between Amentum (NYSE: AMTM) and Laing O’Rourke as its Capability Partner to support the delivery of a nuclear-powered submarine construction yard in South Australia.

“Amentum has the opportunity to be part of a once-in-a-generation national endeavor that will shape Australia’s sovereign nuclear capability for decades.” Share

Under a long-term contract, Amentum and Laing O’Rourke will play a central role in developing the new shipyard at Osborne, north of Adelaide, where Australia’s nuclear-powered submarines will be built as part of the AUKUS trilateral agreement.

“Amentum has the opportunity to be part of a once-in-a-generation national endeavor that will shape Australia’s sovereign nuclear capability for decades,” said Mark Whitney, president of Amentum Energy & Environment. “We bring more than 60 years of global expertise in nuclear submarine programs, significant nuclear licensee experience, independent regulator exposure and a clear pathway for growing enduring Australian nuclear capability.”

“Our team will provide hands-on leadership across key areas of delivery, including governance, assurance, logistics, commissioning, digital engineering, supply chain quality, and integrating construction expertise into the design phase,” said Kim Katheklakis, Amentum Australia managing director.

The Capability Partner will provide nuclear-related program management, construction management and safety leadership within ANI’s Integrated Delivery Office. The partnership will collaborate closely with ANI to coordinate work packages, support contractor engagement and ensure seamless interface management across the nuclear and non-nuclear areas of the submarine construction yard.

The new construction yard will enable Australia to build and sustain conventionally armed, nuclear‑powered submarines for the first time. It will house the advanced facilities required for assembly, outfitting, testing and commissioning of the future SSN‑AUKUS fleet.

This project is critical to strengthening Australia’s long‑term national security, deepening defense industrial capability, and creating thousands of highly skilled jobs in South Australia. As part of the AUKUS partnership with the United States and United Kingdom, the program will position Australia as a key contributor to stability in the Indo‑Pacific region.

About Amentum

Amentum is a global leader in advanced engineering and innovative technology solutions, trusted by the United States and its allies to address their most significant and complex challenges in science, security and sustainability. Our people apply undaunted curiosity, relentless ambition and boundless imagination to challenge convention and drive progress.

In Australia, Amentum has more than 1,000 team members delivering engineering, program and project management services to government and commercial clients in a range of sectors including defense and national security, cyber and digital, energy and environment, and critical infrastructure. With the AUKUS program accelerating, we are growing our team and capabilities to support the establishment of sovereign nuclear capability in Australia – from the construction of nuclear-licensed facilities and nuclear-powered submarines to through-life operations, decommissioning, disposal, cleanup, and radioactive waste management.

Visit us at amentum.com to learn how we advance the future together.

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