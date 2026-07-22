BrightonOne Partners with Thundermist Health Center to Increase Access to Care

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BrightonOne today announced a new partnership with Thundermist Health Center that expands the provider network for the US Family Health Plan of Southern New England. The agreement adds more than 60 primary care providers across Rhode Island, increasing access to care for current members and those eligible to enroll in the plan.

The expanded network provides additional primary care options for military retirees, active-duty family members, and other eligible beneficiaries throughout Rhode Island while also improving access for many residents of eastern Connecticut. Many of Thundermist’s locations are conveniently accessible to communities across the region.

The addition is particularly meaningful for military-connected families. Thundermist providers already care for many TRICARE beneficiaries affiliated with Naval Station Newport, Naval Submarine Base New London, Camp Fogarty, and Quonset, creating greater continuity and convenience for those who serve and have served our nation.

“The strength of a health plan begins with access to high-quality primary care,” said Neil Mullaney, president of the US Family Health Plan of Southern New England. “This agreement expands choices for our members, strengthens our network across Rhode Island, and makes it easier for eligible military families and retirees to receive care from providers they know and trust in the communities where they live and work.”

Rosye Cloud, chief executive officer of BrightonOne, said the agreement reflects the enterprise’s continued commitment to improving access to care for veterans and military-connected families throughout the region.

“Every community we are privileged to serve deserves access to high-quality, coordinated care,” Cloud said. “As we continue to grow across the region, we remain focused on ensuring veterans, military families, and every beneficiary we are authorized to serve have access to the care they need, close to home and connected to the communities where they live.”

The agreement is part of BrightonOne’s ongoing efforts to expand access to high-quality care throughout the region for veterans and military-connected families.

The provider agreement became effective June 10, with providers now fully available through member and prospective member provider search tools following completion of network implementation activities.

The US Family Health Plan of Southern New England serves eligible military retirees, active-duty family members, and other qualified beneficiaries throughout Massachusetts, Rhode Island, and portions of Connecticut and New Hampshire. To learn more about eligibility or to register for the plan, visit https://www.usfamilyhealth.org/.

About BrightonOne

BrightonOne is a nonprofit social enterprise dedicated to improving outcomes for veterans and military-connected families through integrated health care, housing, and wraparound services. Guided by the belief that lasting well-being is shaped by more than clinical care alone, it invests in solutions that address the social and economic factors that influence health, stability, and opportunity. Those investments are funded by reinvesting operating margin to expand impact, strengthen communities, and help individuals and families build brighter futures. For more, see www.BrightonOne.org.