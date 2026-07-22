KBRA Assigns Preliminary Ratings to Point Broadband Funding, LLC, Series 2026-1 Secured Notes

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KBRA assigns preliminary ratings to Series 2026-1 (Point 2026-1, or the Series 2026-1 Notes) from Point Broadband Funding, LLC (the Issuer), a communications infrastructure securitization (CIS) that is primarily collateralized by fiber-to-the-premises (FTTP) networks and related contracts.

Point 2026-1 represents the second securitization by the Issuer following the inaugural Series 2025-1 Notes. At the closing date of the Series 2026-1 Notes, KBRA also anticipates affirming the Series 2025-1 outstanding Notes (the Existing Notes and, together with the Series 2026-1 Notes, the Notes). The ratings are consistent with the results of our cash flow analysis following the addition of the Series 2026-1 Notes.

The transaction structure is a master trust, and as such, the indenture permits the issuance of additional classes and series of Notes subject to certain conditions including rating agency confirmation. The proceeds from the sale of the Notes will primarily be used to repay existing indebtedness, fund the collection and reserve accounts, pay transaction fees, and for general corporate purposes, which may include growth capital expenditures.

The business of the Issuer is to own, manage, and operate fiber optic communications systems, wireless communications infrastructure, and related communications assets that facilitate data, IP-delivered voice, broadband, video, streaming video, and other services, together with the related revenue streams and equipment. The assets consist primarily of FTTP infrastructure, related easements, rights-of-use and other access arrangements, fixed wireless communications equipment, and related customer agreements.

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Methodologies

Disclosures

Further information on key credit considerations, sensitivity analyses that consider what factors can affect these credit ratings and how they could lead to an upgrade or a downgrade, and ESG factors (where they are a key driver behind the change to the credit rating or rating outlook) can be found in the full rating report referenced above.

A description of all substantially material sources that were used to prepare the credit rating and information on the methodology(ies) (inclusive of any material models and sensitivity analyses of the relevant key rating assumptions, as applicable) used in determining the credit rating is available in the Information Disclosure Form(s) located here.

Information on the meaning of each rating category can be located here.

Further disclosures relating to this rating action are available in the Information Disclosure Form(s) referenced above. Additional information regarding KBRA policies, methodologies, rating scales and disclosures are available at www.kbra.com.

About KBRA

Kroll Bond Rating Agency, LLC (KBRA), one of the major credit rating agencies (CRA), is a full-service CRA registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as an NRSRO. Kroll Bond Rating Agency Europe Limited is registered as a CRA with the European Securities and Markets Authority. Kroll Bond Rating Agency UK Limited is registered as a CRA with the UK Financial Conduct Authority. In addition, KBRA is designated as a Designated Rating Organization (DRO) by the Ontario Securities Commission for issuers of asset-backed securities to file a short form prospectus or shelf prospectus. KBRA is also recognized as a Qualified Rating Agency by Taiwan’s Financial Supervisory Commission and is recognized by the National Association of Insurance Commissioners as a Credit Rating Provider (CRP) in the U.S.

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