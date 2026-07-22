AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. and Its Subsidiaries

OLDWICK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AM Best has affirmed the Long-Term Issuer Credit Ratings (Long-Term ICR) of “a” (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issue Credit Ratings (Long-Term IR) of The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. (The Hartford) (Delaware) (NYSE: HIG), which is the ultimate parent of the companies hereinafter mentioned. AM Best also has affirmed the Financial Strength Rating (FSR) of A+ (Superior) the Long-Term ICRs of “aa” (Superior) of Hartford Fire Insurance Company (Hartford, CT) and its pooling subsidiaries and affiliates, as well as Hartford Life and Accident Insurance Company (Hartford, CT) and Navigators Insurance Company (New York, NY), collectively known as the Hartford Insurance Group. The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable. (See below for a detailed listing of all companies and their ratings.)

The ratings of the Hartford Insurance Group reflect its balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses as strongest, as well as its strong operating performance, favorable business profile and appropriate enterprise risk management.

The group’s balance sheet assessment continues to be anchored by its strongest risk-adjusted capitalization, as measured by Best’s Capital Adequacy Ratio (BCAR). Additionally, The Hartford’s financial leverage has shown a well-managed trend over the last five years. The organization maintains significant financial flexibility through access to its $750 million five-year revolving credit facility, as well as its membership with Federal Home Loan Bank of Boston. The Hartford maintains a durable investment portfolio, which is highly rated and well diversified. In addition, it has a strong track record of generating good net cash flows and maintaining more than adequate overall liquidity to support its business needs.

The Hartford Insurance Group’s consistent operating performance has been trending positively in recent years due to the strength of its brand and reputation, as well as its diversified distribution and products across its various segments. Operating metrics continue to be in line with, or have exceeded, its peers and similarly rated companies in recent years. The Hartford has continued to report premium growth in its core property/casualty lines of business, reflecting sales growth and pricing actions in certain lines of business. Separately, the employee benefits segment continues to provide a steady stream of income driven by growth in fully insured ongoing premium, as well as excellent life and solid disability results.

The FSR of A+ (Superior) and the Long-Term ICRs of “aa” (Superior) have been affirmed, with stable outlooks for the following subsidiaries of The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc.:

Hartford Fire Insurance Company

Hartford Accident and Indemnity Company

Hartford Insurance Company of Illinois

Hartford Casualty Insurance Company

Hartford Underwriters Insurance Company

Pacific Insurance Company, Limited

Twin City Fire Insurance Company

Nutmeg Insurance Company

Hartford Insurance Company of the Midwest

Hartford Insurance Company of the Southeast

Hartford Life and Accident Insurance Company

Property and Casualty Insurance Company of Hartford

Trumbull Insurance Company

Sentinel Insurance Company, Ltd.

Hartford Lloyd’s Insurance Company

Navigators Insurance Company

Navigators Specialty Insurance Company

Maxum Indemnity Company

Maxum Casualty Insurance Company

The following Long-Term IRs have been affirmed with stable outlooks:

The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. —

“a” (Excellent) on $600 million 2.8% senior unsecured notes, due 2029

“a” (Excellent) on $300 million 5.95% senior unsecured notes, due 2036

“a” (Excellent) on $300 million 6.625% senior unsecured notes, due 2040 (approximately $295 million outstanding)

“a” (Excellent) on $409 million 6.1% senior unsecured notes, due 2041

“a” (Excellent) on $425 million 6.625% senior unsecured notes, due 2042 (approximately $178 million outstanding)

“a” (Excellent) on $300 million 4.3% senior unsecured notes, due 2043

“a” (Excellent) on $500 million 4.4% senior unsecured notes, due 2048

“a” (Excellent) on $800 million 3.6% senior unsecured notes, due 2049

“a” (Excellent) on $600 million 2.9% senior unsecured notes, due 2051

“bbb+” (Good) on $500 million floating rate junior subordinated debentures, due 2067

“bbb+” (Good) on $345 million 6% non-cumulative preferred stock

The following indicative Long-Term IRs on securities available under the shelf registration have been affirmed with stable outlooks:

The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc.—

“a” (Excellent) on senior unsecured

“a-” (Excellent) on senior subordinated

“bbb+” (Good) on junior subordinated

“bbb+” (Good) on preferred stock

This press release relates to Credit Ratings that have been published on AM Best’s website. For all rating information relating to the release and pertinent disclosures, including details of the office responsible for issuing each of the individual ratings referenced in this release, please see AM Best’s Recent Rating Activity web page. For additional information regarding the use and limitations of Credit Rating opinions, please view Guide to Best's Credit Ratings. For information on the proper use of Best’s Credit Ratings, Best’s Performance Assessments, Best’s Preliminary Credit Assessments and AM Best press releases, please view Guide to Proper Use of Best’s Ratings & Assessments.

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