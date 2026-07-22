HPE Selected for R&D Projects for U.S. DOE-Led Genesis Mission to Advance AI-Driven Innovation and Scientific Discovery

WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--HPE (NYSE: HPE) today announced it has been selected to participate in multiple key research and development (R&D) projects in the first phase of the U.S. Department of Energy’s Genesis Mission. The awarded projects focus on advancing AI innovation and scientific discovery across AI model application, performance optimization, networking, cybersecurity, and water availability.

“We have a deep, decades-long R&D partnership with the U.S. Department of Energy and its national laboratories that has ushered in world-leading innovation in scientific computing,” said Andrew Wheeler, deputy CTO, senior vice president and director of HPE Share

In addition to contributing to critical R&D, HPE is delivering some of the world’s most powerful machines to accelerate national AI efforts as part of Genesis Mission. These fully integrated systems include the upcoming “Lux,” which is expected to be the first dedicated AI system for science supporting Genesis Mission. HPE will deliver Lux in collaboration with AMD and Oak Ridge National Laboratory.

The Genesis Mission is a historic national initiative led by the U.S. Department of Energy, which is building the world’s most powerful integrated science discovery platform. By uniting government, industry, academia, and philanthropy, it is accelerating breakthroughs in energy, scientific discovery, and national security through a new platform that combines AI, supercomputing, quantum systems, and advanced scientific instruments.

The primary goal is to identify promising pathways toward transformative scientific capabilities and to establish a foundation for future investment and scalability. HPE will collaborate with project teams to design and demonstrate research workflows that integrate AI with scientific investigation, rigorously evaluating whether these approaches can accelerate discovery, enhance predictive capabilities, improve experimentation, or generate new scientific insights.

To date, HPE has been invited to participate in the following projects:

Agentic fusion co-pilot: Creating an agentic AI system that drives generative machine learning (ML) through reinforcement learning planning and use of physics foundation models to autonomously design, evaluate, and co-pilot fusion energy experiments in real time.

Creating an agentic AI system that drives generative machine learning (ML) through reinforcement learning planning and use of physics foundation models to autonomously design, evaluate, and co-pilot fusion energy experiments in real time. SwarmSlicer: Developing an AI-driven design for sensor, network, and GPU slicing to support swarm robotics applications hosted on next-generation 6G wireless networks.

Developing an AI-driven design for sensor, network, and GPU slicing to support swarm robotics applications hosted on next-generation 6G wireless networks. SciNet: Creating a science-aware AI operations (AIOps) platform for self-driving, multi-facility workflows using predictive analysis and agentic coordination to optimize network operations for scientific outcomes, real-time proactive mitigation, and fault-tolerant execution.

Creating a science-aware AI operations (AIOps) platform for self-driving, multi-facility workflows using predictive analysis and agentic coordination to optimize network operations for scientific outcomes, real-time proactive mitigation, and fault-tolerant execution. Improving long-term weather forecasts: Researching new generative AI techniques that combine observations and physics to create better forecasts of U.S. water supply.

Researching new generative AI techniques that combine observations and physics to create better forecasts of U.S. water supply. Performance for distributed scientific workflows: Developing AI-driven models that enable scientists to automatically port and optimize complex workflows across highly distributed Genesis Mission resources to advance scientific discovery and research scalability.

Developing AI-driven models that enable scientists to automatically port and optimize complex workflows across highly distributed Genesis Mission resources to advance scientific discovery and research scalability. Spotter-AI: Creating an AI-powered cybersecurity framework that captures detailed information on data anomalies by flagging and tracing the root cause of potential attacks to protect data integrity and enhance security and credibility of scientific AI workflows

“We have a deep, decades-long R&D partnership with the U.S. Department of Energy and its national laboratories that has ushered in world-leading innovation in scientific computing,” said Andrew Wheeler, deputy CTO, senior vice president and director of HPE Labs. “We’re proud to expand our R&D collaboration, on top of delivering cutting-edge integrated AI systems, to contribute to the Genesis Mission and accelerate the nation’s AI-driven science and engineering initiatives.”

HPE’s involvement underscores its commitment to pioneering innovative technologies that support sovereign AI and the future of scientific research and discovery.

About HPE

HPE (NYSE: HPE) is a leader in essential enterprise technology, bringing together the power of AI, cloud, and networking to help organizations achieve more. As pioneers of possibility, our innovation and expertise advance the way people live and work. We empower our customers across industries to optimize operational performance, transform data into foresight, and maximize their impact. Unlock your boldest ambitions with HPE. Discover more at www.hpe.com.