Wabash Inks Partnership with Truck Source Inc. to Grow Western U.S. Dealer Footprint

LAFAYETTE, Ind.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Wabash (NYSE: WNC), a leader in end-to-end supply chain solutions for the transportation, logistics and infrastructure markets, today announced a new partnership with Truck Source Inc., a full-service trailer dealership headquartered in Portland, Oregon. The partnership strengthens Wabash's ability to serve fleets operating throughout the growing Interstate-5 corridor and greater Phoenix market.

"Wabash is committed to expanding our dealer network with partners who share our focus on helping customers operate with confidence," said Drew Schwartzhoff, chief commercial officer at Wabash. Share

This partnership expands customer access to trailers, parts and service, making it easier for local and national fleets to get the equipment and support they need across the Western U.S. It also reflects Wabash’s commitment to partnering with dealers known for responsive service, technical expertise and scalable support that help keep customers operating with confidence.

With full-service locations in Portland, Oregon, and Phoenix, Arizona, Truck Source will offer Wabash's complete lineup of dry van trailers, platform trailers and truck bodies, along with warranty support, maintenance and replacement parts. Since its founding in 2002, Truck Source has been a family-owned and operated commercial truck and trailer dealership with more than two decades of experience serving transportation customers. The company provides trailer and truck sales, maintenance, repairs, parts and fleet support, building long-term relationships through responsive service, personalized customer care and dependable support that help fleets maximize equipment uptime.

"Wabash is committed to expanding our dealer network with partners who share our focus on helping customers operate with confidence," said Drew Schwartzhoff, chief commercial officer at Wabash. "Truck Source has built a strong reputation for responsive service, technical expertise and customer relationships throughout the Pacific Northwest and Arizona. Together, we’ll make it easier for fleets to access the equipment, parts and support they need to maximize uptime and keep business moving."

The addition of Truck Source expands Wabash's ability to support fleets operating in key freight markets where dependable equipment, responsive service and timely parts availability help keep freight moving and reduce costly downtime. Portland serves as a strategic hub along the I-5 corridor connecting the West Coast to Canada, while Phoenix continues to experience significant growth as a transportation and logistics center.

"For more than 20 years, Truck Source has built our business on keeping fleets moving," said Alex Bessarab, president of Truck Source. "Partnering with Wabash lets us pair best-in-class trailer products with the service, parts and warranty support our customers rely on to keep equipment on the road. We are excited about what this partnership means for carriers throughout Oregon and Arizona and excited to grow alongside Wabash as we help keep our customers on the road."

The Wabash Truck Source partnership expands customer access to equipment, parts and service while strengthening regional support capabilities. It reflects Wabash’s continued investment in a connected dealer network that helps simplify fleet operations, maximize equipment uptime and deliver long-term value to customers.

About Wabash

Wabash (NYSE: WNC) combines physical and digital technologies to deliver innovative, end-to-end solutions that optimize supply chains across transportation, logistics and infrastructure markets. Headquartered in Lafayette, Indiana, Wabash designs, manufactures and services an extensive range of products supporting first-to-final mile operations, including dry and refrigerated trailers and truck bodies, platform trailers, tank trailers, structural composites and more. In addition, through the Wabash Marketplace and Wabash Parts, customers gain access to a nationwide parts and service network, Trailers as a Service (TaaS)℠ and advanced tools designed to streamline operations and drive growth. By enabling businesses to thrive today and prepare for tomorrow, Wabash is Changing How the World Reaches You®. Learn more at onewabash.com.