Aliko Scientific: Hospitex International Signs First Agreement With the Uzbek Oncology Institute for the Feasibility Study of a National Urine24 Screening Project

PARIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Regulatory News:

Aliko Scientific SA (former Ikonisys SA - Euronext Growth Paris: ALIKO) – today announced that its wholly-owned Italian subsidiary, Hospitex International S.r.l., has signed a first agreement with the Jizzakh branch of the Republican Scientific and Practical Centre specialising in oncology and radiology in Djizak, Uzbekistan.

Francesco Trisolini, Managing Director of Hospitex International, said: “This first agreement confirms the growing international interest in Urine24 and represents a significant recognition of Aliko Scientific’s expertise in the field of large-scale oncological diagnostic solutions. The decision by the Uzbek Institute of Oncology to draw on our expertise to explore a national screening programme represents a significant step in the Group’s strategy to develop, in international markets, accessible cancer diagnostic solutions based on the Urine24 technological model.”

Under this agreement, the Uzbek Institute of Oncology has decided to draw on Hospitex International’s expertise to carry out a feasibility study for a potential urinary tract cancer screening programme based on the Urine24 model, which could be rolled out on a national scale.

The agreement on which work has already begun, covers a feasibility study aimed at assessing the technical, operational, regulatory, financial and organisational conditions necessary for the potential launch of a pilot screening programme in the country.

The study will include operational workflow definition, laboratory and logistics assessment, legal and regulatory review, financial modelling, funding-strategy analysis and an in-country mission by Hospitex representatives. At the end of the assignment, Hospitex will deliver an Operational Project Document intended to support institutional review and the potential structuring of the next phase.

Subject to the positive outcome of the feasibility study and to the completion of the required institutional and contractual steps, the parties plan to evaluate a first implementation phase for an estimated value of approximately €1 million.

Urine24 is the screening model developed by Hospitex International to facilitate the early detection of urinary tract cancers through a modular and scalable pathway, adapted for deployment in healthcare systems with varying levels of infrastructure and diagnostic capabilities.

This collaboration follows an institutional visit to Hospitex’s headquarters, organised as part of the Health Study Tour promoted by the Italian Trade Agency (ICE), with the participation of healthcare delegations from Asian countries.

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About ALIKO SCIENTIFIC (Ikonisys SA)

Headquartered in Paris, ALIKO SCIENTIFIC is the parent company of an international ecosystem of businesses dedicated to advancing oncology diagnostics. Listed on Euronext Growth Paris under the ticker ALIKO, the company coordinates industrial, financial and research activities through its subsidiaries: Ikonisys Inc. (USA) and Hospitex International (Italy). ALIKO SCIENTIFIC’s mission is to innovate cancer diagnosis by uniting cutting-edge technologies, resources, and strategic investments to create a global center of excellence in oncology.

For more information, visit: www.alikoscientific.com

About IKONISYS

Ikonisys is a global leader in automated diagnostics, specializing in fluorescence in situ hybridization (FISH) and circulating tumor cell (CTC) detection. Leveraging advanced artificial intelligence (AI) and a fully automated microscopy platform, Ikonisys provides unmatched precision, scalability, and efficiency in cancer diagnostics and treatment monitoring. Recognized as pioneer in automation for rare cell detection, Ikonisys is at the forefront of personalized medicine, empowering clinicians to deliver targeted therapies and improve patient outcomes.

For more information, visit: www.ikonisys.com

About HOSPITEX

Hospitex, based in Florence, Italy, is a global leader in cytology innovation. The company conducts in-house research, development, and production, thus ensuring the highest standards of quality. Hospitex offers the world’s most advanced Liquid-Based Cytology (LBC) technology, capable of processing any cytological sample with unmatched precision. Hospitex is uniquely positioned as the only company fully prepared for seamless digital integration, paving the way for a transformative future in cytology diagnostics.

For more information, visit: www.hospitex.com

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