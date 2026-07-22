Keepit Brings SaaS Data Protection to the Pax8 Marketplace

COPENHAGEN, Denmark--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Keepit, the vendor-independent SaaS data protection company, today announced its availability via Pax8, the global AI and cloud Marketplace for small and medium-sized businesses. Through the Pax8 Marketplace, managed service providers and channel partners can now deliver Keepit's purpose-built cloud backup and recovery platform across a growing range of business-critical SaaS applications.

As organizations increasingly depend on SaaS tools — from Microsoft 365 and Entra ID to a broader estate of cloud applications like Google Workspace, SalesForce, Okta, Jira, Confluence, Docusign and others — the need for hyperscaler-independent data protection continues to grow. Keepit stores backup data in a fully independent secure cloud environment, entirely separate from the production SaaS systems and global hyperscalers. Its immutable architecture supports stronger cyber resilience and helps organizations meet recovery and compliance objectives, including in environments where AI-generated threats pose growing risks to data integrity.

“Bringing Keepit to the Pax8 Marketplace is about making it easier for partners to access SaaS data protection built for the cloud — sovereign, unlimited and simplified. Pax8 has strong reach into the MSP partner community, and this availability gives more partners the ability to deliver independent protection and recovery for critical SaaS data — helping their customers stay resilient, compliant and in control,” said Jan Ursi, Global VP of Channels at Keepit.

For Pax8 partners, Keepit offers a streamlined route to expand backup and recovery services beyond single-workload coverage. The platform is designed for operational simplicity — with centralized management, predictable pricing and scalable unlimited delivery — enabling partners to grow their SaaS protection for more than 17 popular SaaS applications without added complexity.

“Partners need SaaS data protection that is simple to deliver, easy to manage and relevant to how customers actually use cloud applications today. Expanding access through the Pax8 Marketplace helps partners broaden their backup offering while reducing operational friction — and opens a meaningful opportunity to grow across the entire SaaS estate,” said Phillip Seigenfeld, Global Director, MSP and Cloud Distribution at Keepit.

“Keepit brings a compelling SaaS data protection solution to the Pax8 Marketplace, and we’re excited to welcome them into our vendor ecosystem,” said Oguo Atuanya, Corporate Vice President of Vendor Experience at Pax8. “As partners look for scalable ways to help customers protect critical cloud application data, Keepit’s platform expands the options available through Pax8 and gives MSPs another strong solution their customers rely on every day.”

Keepit is available now in the Pax8 Marketplace. To learn more, visit keepit.com or find the Keepit listing in the Pax8 Marketplace.

About Keepit

Keepit provides a next-level SaaS data protection platform purpose-built for the cloud. Securing data in a vendor-independent cloud safeguards essential business applications, boosts cyber resilience, and future-proofs data protection. Unique, separate, and immutable data storage with no third-party sub-processors ensures compliance with local regulations and mitigates the impact of ransomware while guaranteeing continuous data access, business continuity, and fast and effective disaster recovery. Headquartered in Copenhagen with offices and data centers worldwide, over 20,000 companies trust Keepit for its ease of use and effortless backup and recovery of cloud data.

For more information visit www.keepit.com or follow Keepit on Linkedin.

About Pax8

Pax8 is the global AI and cloud Marketplace for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs). Pax8 connects service providers and technology companies on a unified platform to discover, buy, sell, deploy and manage technology solutions for SMBs. More than 47,000 IT partners and 800,000 SMBs rely on Pax8 for expertise, automation and real-time insights to stay productive, protected and prepared for the AI economy. Learn more at pax8.com.

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