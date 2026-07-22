Wellington, Vanguard, and Blackstone Announce the Launch of Two Investment Solutions, Simplifying Access to Public and Private Markets

BOSTON & VALLEY FORGE, Pa. & NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Wellington Management (“Wellington”), Vanguard, and Blackstone (NYSE: BX) today announced the launch of two new investment solutions created as part of their recently formed strategic alliance and designed to give eligible investors simplified access to professionally managed portfolios that combine public and private markets.

WVB All Markets Fund, a multi-asset solution for investors who want to simplify the integration of public and private markets. The fund will integrate Wellington’s expertise in active public equities, Vanguard’s strengths in active fixed income and index strategies, with exposure to Blackstone’s leading perpetual private markets platform. The fund will trade under the tickers WVBIX, WVBAX, and WVBMX. WVB Blackstone All Privates Fund, a professionally managed solution providing a simple access point to Blackstone’s leading perpetual private markets platform, including private equity, private infrastructure, private real estate, and private credit in a single allocation.

The new closed-end funds will be available at launch to Merrill and Bank of America Private Bank clients, providing advisors on one of the industry’s leading wealth management platforms with access to the first solutions from the strategic alliance. The alliance also anticipates broad participation and adoption from the RIA community, and will explore additional distribution opportunities across the wealth ecosystem over time.

The solutions aim to help advisors build more diversified portfolios for high-net-worth and mass-affluent clients in a simplified investment framework. The funds are intended to help advisors construct long-term portfolios that seek strong performance, long-term growth, and broad portfolio diversification.

A Powerful Alliance of Investment Leaders

The WVB All Markets Fund and WVB Blackstone All Privates Fund bring together:

Wellington’s nearly 100-year heritage of active management, fundamental research, and multi-asset allocation expertise;

nearly 100-year heritage of active management, fundamental research, and multi-asset allocation expertise; Vanguard’s 50-year legacy of delivering high-performing active strategies and index funds 1 with a relentless focus on cost efficiency and investor outcomes; and

50-year legacy of delivering high-performing active strategies and index funds with a relentless focus on cost efficiency and investor outcomes; and Blackstone’s 40-year track record of cycle-tested performance and leadership position as the world’s largest alternative asset manager and number one provider of private markets solutions for individuals.

Together, the firms are uniquely positioned to deliver integrated investment solutions that were historically available primarily to large institutions. To expand access to their collective strengths, Wellington, Vanguard, and Blackstone are actively exploring additional product structures to support retirement savers, financial advisors, and individual investors.

Mark Sutterlin, Head of Alternative Investments, Merrill and Bank of America Private Bank, said:

“Our clients are increasingly seeking broader access to private markets and for thoughtful ways to implement these strategies over time. Our scale and integrated platforms are expanding access to differentiated investment opportunities that can support more resilient long-term portfolios.”

Jean M. Hynes, CEO and Managing Partner, Wellington Management, said:

“The launch of the WVB All Markets and WVB Blackstone All Privates Funds reflects the strength of our strategic alliance with Vanguard and Blackstone. By combining our deep active management and asset allocation capabilities with Vanguard’s scale and expertise in fixed income and indexing and Blackstone’s leadership in private markets, we are delivering thoughtfully constructed solutions designed to meet investors’ evolving needs. We are particularly pleased to introduce these funds initially through the powerful Merrill and Bank of America Private Bank platforms.”

Greg Davis, President and CIO of Vanguard, said:

“For five decades, Vanguard has worked to improve investor outcomes through disciplined active management, low-cost index strategies, and a client-focused approach. Through this collaboration with Wellington and Blackstone, we are extending that mission into integrated public and private market solutions. Launching these funds with Bank of America Private Bank and Merrill is an important first step in expanding access to those solutions.”

Jon Gray, President and COO of Blackstone, said:

“Blackstone has delivered performance in private markets for individuals for more than two decades, helping them access the premium returns, lower volatility, and diversification that private markets can provide. These new solutions bring together the performance and scale of Blackstone’s private markets platform with the exceptional strengths of Wellington and Vanguard, creating simple and comprehensive access for advisors and their clients to help build long-term wealth.”

1 For the 10-year period ending June 30, 2026, 77% of Vanguard funds outperformed the average return of their peer group, or 260 of 336 Vanguard funds. Results will vary for other time periods. Only funds with a minimum ten-year history were included in the comparison. Source: LSEG Lipper. Note that the competitive performance data shown represent past performance, which is not a guarantee of future results, and that all investments are subject to risks. For the most recent performance, visit our website at www.vanguard.com/performance.

Wellington is the investment manager of the funds. Blackstone and Vanguard are not sponsors, promoters, investment advisers, sub-advisers, underwriters, or affiliates of the funds.

Investors should consider the investment objectives, risks, charges, and expenses carefully before investing in a Wellington fund. A prospectus containing this and other information about the Funds may be obtained by calling 888-287-3403 or by visiting http://www.wvbfunds.com/. Investors should read the prospectus carefully before investing.

Distributed by Foreside Fund Services, LLC. For US investors only.

About Wellington Management

Wellington Management is one of the world’s largest independent investment management firms, serving as a trusted adviser to over 2,500 clients in more than 60 countries. The firm manages more than US$1.35 trillion, as of April 30, 2026, for pensions, endowments and foundations, insurers, family offices, fund sponsors, global wealth managers, and other clients. Wellington aspires to provide excellent service to clients through a unique combination of independence enabled by its distinctive private partnership model, diverse perspectives through its unified, multi-asset investment platform, and relentless curiosity and intellectual rigor fostered by its enduring collaborative culture. For more information, visit wellington.com.

About Vanguard

Founded in 1975, Vanguard is one of the world's leading investment management companies. The firm offers investments, advice, and retirement services to tens of millions of individual investors around the globe—directly, through workplace plans, and through financial intermediaries. Vanguard operates under a unique, investor-owned structure and adheres to a simple purpose: to give investors the best chance for investment success. For more information, visit vanguard.com.

About Blackstone

Blackstone is the world’s largest alternative asset manager. Blackstone seeks to deliver compelling returns for institutional and individual investors by strengthening the companies in which the firm invests. Blackstone’s over $1.3 trillion in assets under management include global investment strategies focused on real estate, private equity, credit, infrastructure, life sciences, growth equity, secondaries and hedge funds. Further information is available at www.blackstone.com.

Important disclosures

Wellington Management, Vanguard and Blackstone are not affiliated. The firms maintain a strategic alliance to deliver public-private investment solutions to investors. Statements in support of each party are made in this capacity and not as a current client or investor. While there is no direct compensation provided for these statements, each party has a conflict of interest in making statements in support of the other parties as a result of the firms’ alliance, including expense sharing thereunder.

All investing is subject to risk, including possible loss of the money you invest. Diversification does not ensure a profit or protect against a loss. Private investments involve a high degree of risk and, therefore, should be undertaken only by prospective investors capable of evaluating and bearing the risks such an investment represents. Investors in private investments generally must meet certain minimum financial qualifications that may make it unsuitable for specific market participants.

An investment in the Funds involve a high degree of risk and other considerations and, therefore, should be undertaken only by investors capable of evaluating the risks of the Funds and bearing the risks they represent. Prospective investors should carefully consider the following factors, in addition to the matters set forth elsewhere in the prospectus, prior to investing in the Funds. Below is a summary of some of the risks of investing in the Funds. For a more complete discussion of the risks of investing in each Fund, see “Types of Investments and Related Risks.” in each Fund’s prospectus. Investors should consider carefully the following risks and those risks set forth in the “Types of Investments and Related Risks” section before investing in the Funds.

There is not expected to be any secondary trading market in either Fund’s Shares. Thus, an investment in the Funds may not be suitable for investors who may need the money they invest within a specified timeframe.

Unlike many closed-end funds, the Shares are not listed on any securities exchange. Liquidity for the Shares is expected to be provided only through quarterly tender or repurchase offers, as applicable, of the Shares at net asset value (“NAV”) per share. There is no guarantee that repurchases will occur or that an investor will be able to sell all the Shares that the investor desires to sell in a tender or repurchase offer, as applicable, nor will the Shares be exchangeable for shares of any other fund. Due to these restrictions, an investor should consider the Funds to offer limited liquidity. Investing in the Shares may be speculative and involves a high degree of risk, including the risks associated with leverage.

Underlying Exposure to private markets, passively managed equities and public fixed income assets shall be obtained through allocations of the Funds’ assets by the Adviser to investment vehicles (each, an “Underlying Fund”) managed by affiliates of Blackstone Inc. (together with its affiliates, “Blackstone”) or by The Vanguard Group, Inc. or its affiliates (together with its affiliates, “Vanguard”), as applicable. Interests in certain Underlying Funds are illiquid and may only be redeemed during periodic repurchase offers pursuant to which such Underlying Funds repurchase limited amounts of their outstanding shares at the Underlying Fund’s discretion. An Underlying Fund may accept less than the amount of Underlying Fund shares that the Fund tenders in a repurchase offer. There is no regular market for interests in such Underlying Funds, which typically must be sold in privately negotiated transactions. Any such sales would likely require the consent of the Underlying Fund’s manager and could occur at a discount to the stated NAV. If the Advisor determines to cause the Fund to sell its interest in an Underlying Fund, the Fund may be unable to sell such interest quickly, if at all, and could therefore be obligated to continue to hold such interest for an extended period of time, or to accept a lower price for a more expeditious sale.

This document may contain certain statements deemed to be forward-looking statements. All statements, other than historical facts, contained within this document that address activities, events or developments that Wellington Management expects, believes or anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on certain assumptions and analyses made by Wellington Management in light of its experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors it believes are appropriate in the circumstances, many of which are detailed herein. Such statements are subject to a number of assumptions, risks, uncertainties, many of which are beyond Wellington Management's control. Please note that any such statements are not guarantees of any future performance and that actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements.

Past results do not predict future returns.

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