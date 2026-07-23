StandardAero Chosen by GE Aerospace to Build, Maintain and Overhaul CT7-2E1 Engines for UK's New Medium Helicopter Fleet

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--StandardAero, Inc. (NYSE: SARO), a leading independent pure-play provider of aerospace engine aftermarket services including engine maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) and engine component repair, has been chosen by GE Aerospace to build, maintain and overhaul the CT7-2E1 engines selected to power the United Kingdom Ministry of Defence's (MOD) New Medium Helicopter (NMH) fleet.

The announcement follows GE Aerospace's disclosure that Leonardo selected the CT7-2E1 engine to power 23 AW149 helicopters for the NMH program, an agreement that includes 46 engines plus spares, spare parts and long-term support, as well as future exports from the UK. The AW149s will be operated by the UK Armed Forces and delivered between 2030 and 2033.

As part of the program, StandardAero's Gosport facility will handle engine build, maintenance and overhaul work for the UK fleet as well as future export engines from the UK, reinforcing the site's role as a center of excellence for GE Aerospace's T700/CT7 engine family in the United Kingdom. StandardAero has provided depot-level MRO for the T700 and CT7 turboshaft engine series since 1986.

"This program reflects a strong partnership with GE Aerospace, built on decades of trusted performance," said Marc Drobny, President, Military, Helicopter and Energy, StandardAero. "We are honored that GE Aerospace continues to rely on our team to deliver the reliability and readiness our customers expect, and we look forward to bringing that same standard of excellence to the New Medium Helicopter fleet."

"StandardAero has been a trusted partner to GE Aerospace for decades, and this agreement builds on that strong foundation to support the United Kingdom's New Medium Helicopter program," said Paul Ferraro, Vice President and General Manager of Defense Engines & Services, GE Aerospace. "StandardAero's deep experience with the T700/CT7 family and its long-standing presence in Gosport make it an ideal partner to provide the in-country assembly and sustainment capabilities needed to ensure long-term readiness, reliability and responsiveness for the UK MOD."

The NMH award extends StandardAero's long-standing support of UK military helicopter programs. The company's Gosport site already performs airframe work on the Royal Air Force's Chinook fleet. As announced in May 2026, StandardAero received a contract extension to deliver logistics management, technical support, and material, as well as repair and maintenance of engines and line-replaceable units (LRUs) for the T700-GE-T701D engines powering the British Army’s Apache AH-64E fleet.

"This new program expands our support of the United Kingdom Ministry of Defence across the Chinook, Apache and now the New Medium Helicopter platform," said Simon Jones, Managing Director, UK Operations, StandardAero. "The Gosport site’s relationship with the UK MOD dates back to 1940, and this agreement is a continuation of that enduring trust — one built on decades of delivering mission-ready support to UK Armed Forces."

The program is also expected to sustain skilled jobs at StandardAero's Gosport site, which sits within the Gosport constituency represented by Member of Parliament Dame Caroline Dinenage.

"This agreement supports the highly skilled workforce at the StandardAero Gosport site, while supporting the country's Strategic Defence Review and Defence Industrial Strategy," said Dame Caroline Dinenage, MP for Gosport. "It's a vote of confidence in the men and women here who have supported our armed forces for generations, and in Gosport's continued role at the heart of the UK's defence industrial base."

As part of the wider NMH program, GE Aerospace and its partners will support delivery of economic, social and environmental benefits under the UK's Social Value Model Act, including apprenticeship programs, educational outreach and employment initiatives tied to the Gosport site and other UK facilities.

StandardAero (stand #4330) will be showcasing its capabilities at the Farnborough International Airshow 2026, taking place July 20 – 24 at the Farnborough International Exhibition & Conference Centre in Hampshire, United Kingdom.

StandardAero is a leading independent pure-play provider of aerospace engine aftermarket services for fixed- and rotary-wing aircraft, serving the commercial, military and business aviation end markets. StandardAero provides a comprehensive suite of critical, value-added aftermarket solutions, including engine maintenance, repair and overhaul, engine component repair, on-wing and field service support, asset management and engineering solutions. StandardAero is an NYSE listed company under the ticker symbol SARO. For more information about StandardAero, go to www.standardaero.com.