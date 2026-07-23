Exclusive Networks and ServiceNow Partner to Advance AI-Powered Cybersecurity Adoption Across EMEA

BOULOGNE-BILLANCOURT, France--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Regulatory News:

Exclusive Networks (Paris:EXN), a global cybersecurity go-to-market specialist, today announced a strategic distribution agreement with ServiceNow, the AI control tower for business reinvention, to accelerate adoption of AI-powered cybersecurity solutions across Europe and the Middle East.

The agreement marks the next phase in Exclusive Networks’ cybersecurity specialist strategy, extending its role from value-added distribution to enabling AI-driven security transformation across the channel. At the center of this evolution sits a clear market reality: AI is reshaping the way organizations detect, manage and respond to risk — and cybersecurity now depends on the ability to connect data, automation, platforms and specialist ecosystems at scale. Exclusive Networks is uniquely positioned at that intersection, spanning leading and next-generation vendors, and serving as the critical link between vendors and their partner communities throughout EMEA.

The ServiceNow AI Platform is already integrated with many of the leading cybersecurity vendors represented by Exclusive Networks — creating a natural bridge between enterprise workflows and best-of-breed security technologies. Together, ServiceNow and Exclusive Networks combine market-leading AI capabilities with deep cybersecurity expertise, creating a scalable platform for partners to deliver integrated security outcomes.

Exclusive Networks will help drive ServiceNow’s cybersecurity channel expansion throughout Europe and the Middle East by leveraging its specialist partner ecosystem, technical expertise and end-to-end services — from market development and pre-sales through adoption and customer success. Working closely with partners and end-user customers, Exclusive Networks will help build pipeline, accelerate platform adoption and deliver measurable business outcomes.

The partnership expands ServiceNow's reach into one of EMEA's largest specialist cybersecurity partner ecosystems, while giving Exclusive Networks' partners access to larger enterprise transformation opportunities that combine AI, workflow automation and cybersecurity.

Paul Eccleston, Chief Business Innovation Officer at Exclusive Networks, said: “Cybersecurity is increasingly being shaped by AI, automation and enterprise workflows, creating new opportunities for partners to deliver greater business value. As ServiceNow’s cybersecurity partner for the channel across EMEA, we are bringing together their market-leading AI platform with our specialist cybersecurity expertise, partner ecosystem and services capabilities to help partners accelerate growth and deliver better outcomes for customers.”

Michael Park, SVP Global Partnerships and Channels at ServiceNow, said: “Security sits at the top of every customer agenda right now, and speed matters more than ever. Exclusive Networks brings a specialist channel, deep technical expertise, and a track record already trusted by customers across EMEA. Together, we give partners a faster path to real security outcomes, powered by AI and grounded in the workflows customers run every day. We welcome Exclusive Networks into the ServiceNow partner ecosystem, and we are committed to the success of every partner in their network.”

About Exclusive Networks

Exclusive Networks (EXN) is a global cybersecurity specialist that provides partners and end-customers with a wide range of services and product portfolios via proven routes to market. With offices in over 50 countries and the ability to serve customers in over 170 countries, we combine a local perspective with the scale and delivery of a single global organization.

Our best-in-class vendor portfolio is carefully curated with all leading industry players. Our services range from managed security to specialist technical accreditation and training and capitalize on rapidly evolving technologies and changing business models. For more information visit www.exclusive-networks.com.

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