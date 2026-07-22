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Options Technology Extends Low Latency Infrastructure to Support All MIAX U.S. Exchanges

LONDON & NEW YORK & HONG KONG--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Options Technology (Options), a leading provider of high-performance IT infrastructure for global financial markets, has deepened its eight-year relationship with Miami International Holdings, Inc. (MIAX), extending its low latency infrastructure and connectivity services to support all MIAX’s U.S. exchanges. This includes MIAX Options®, MIAX Pearl®, MIAX Emerald®, and MIAX Sapphire®; MIAX Pearl Equities; and MIAX Futures®.

This expansion reinforces Options’ role as a trusted technology partner in the U.S. derivatives space, enabling firms to access all of MIAX’s U.S. exchanges and market data through a single, resilient, ultra-low-latency platform.

By leveraging Options’ proven infrastructure, clients gain direct, high-speed connectivity to MIAX’s U.S. exchanges, supporting algorithmic trading, market making, and liquidity provision with minimal latency and maximum reliability while providing access to MIAX’s comprehensive data feeds.

Danny Moore, President and CEO of Options Technology, said, “This onboarding marks a major milestone in our long-standing collaboration with MIAX. Supporting all of MIAX’s U.S. exchanges underscores our ability to handle complex, multi-venue environments without compromising performance. Our infrastructure is built to adapt to different market models and mechanics—ensuring clients can operate efficiently across the entire MIAX U.S. footprint.”

Additionally, the implementation leverages Options’ AtlasInsight solution to give MIAX targeted network visibility and real time performance analytics within its venues. The AtlasInsight tool provides deep operational network telemetry enabling proactive capacity planning and rapid anomaly detection.

Matt Rotella, Chief Technology Officer of MIAX, said, “We're pleased to deepen our relationship with Options Technology to deliver a unified, low-latency experience across MIAX’s U.S. options, futures, and equities exchanges. This expansion provides additional quality connectivity options to the trading community via Options’s high-tech network infrastructure.”

The integration is supported through Options’ U.S. data centre presence and its scalable AtlasFabric connectivity backbone, which delivers secure, high-throughput access to key trading venues across North America. This infrastructure enables trading firms to co-locate, cross-connect, and manage their market access with full transparency and control.

With Options now connected to all of MIAX’s U.S. exchanges, firms can streamline their U.S. market access strategy while benefiting from consistent performance and operational resilience.

The announcement builds on recent milestones at Options, including Options Introducing AtlasInsight V5 to Power Modern Trading Infrastructure with Faster Insights and Greater Visibility, Options expanding Middle East footprint with Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) Feed Onboarding, and Texas Stock Exchange (TXSE) Selecting AtlasInsight for Next Generation Packet Capture and Real Time Analytics.

Options Technology:

Options Technology (Options) is a financial technology company at the forefront of banking and trading infrastructure. We serve clients globally with offices in New York, London, Paris, Belfast, Cambridge, Chicago, Hong Kong, Tokyo, Singapore, Dubai, Sydney and Auckland. At Options, our services are woven into the hottest trends in global technology, including high-performance Networking, Cloud, Security, and AI (Artificial Intelligence).

www.options-it.com

Contacts

For media inquiries, please contact Jenny Collins, jenny.collins@options-it.com.

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Options Technology

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Contacts

For media inquiries, please contact Jenny Collins, jenny.collins@options-it.com.

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