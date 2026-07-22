MetLife Investment Management Celebrates Grand Opening of Emerald at MetWest, Completing Mixed-Use Vision for MetWest International

TAMPA, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--MetLife Investment Management (“MIM”), the institutional asset management business of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE: MET), together with development partner ZOM Living, celebrated the grand opening of Emerald at MetWest with a ribbon-cutting ceremony attended by Tampa Mayor Jane Castor, project partners, and community leaders. The grand opening marks the completion of MetWest International, MIM’s award-winning mixed-use development in Tampa’s Westshore Business District that reflects the firm’s long-standing approach to investing in high-quality real estate assets designed to serve evolving community, tenant, and institutional investor needs.

With the addition of the new residential community, the development now fulfills its vision as a vibrant destination where people can live, work, dine and connect within one walkable campus.

Emerald at MetWest is an eight-story residential community featuring 375 apartment homes ranging from studio to three-bedroom floor plans, along with 3,300 square feet of ground-floor retail. Amenities include a resort-style pool deck and aqua lounge, open-air gathering spaces, a fitness center, co-working areas, bike and paddleboard storage, a pet spa and dog park, a parking garage for both residents and retail, and on-site public art installations.

Located adjacent to International Plaza and Bay Street, Emerald at MetWest provides quick access to Tampa International Airport, major employers, dining, shopping, and entertainment. The community expands housing opportunities within one of Tampa's premier business districts while complementing the existing office, hospitality and retail uses throughout MetWest International.

“MetLife has been part of the Westshore Business District for more than 50 years and Emerald at MetWest represents the next chapter in that long-standing commitment,” said Scott Sandberg, Senior Director, Asset Management at MIM. “As a real estate investor and asset manager, we look for opportunities to create durable, high-quality environments that meet the needs of residents, tenants, and the broader community. With the completion of Emerald, MetWest International has evolved from its beginnings as a MetLife operations center into a best-in-class mixed-use destination positioned to support the Tampa Bay community for decades to come.”

“By making this the last element, it provides everything that anyone needs, and that really is what we’re focused on here in the city of Tampa, and that is the creation of entire neighborhoods where people can move into a location and have everything that they need right at their fingertips. They have employment opportunities. They have all of the entertainment, food, and anything that they need is within walking distance or a very, very short drive from where they live,” said Mayor Jane Castor.

Developed by MIM, MetWest International is a 32-acre mixed-use development featuring one million square feet of Class A office space, more than 56,000 square feet of retail and dining, the AC Hotel by Marriott Tampa Airport, and the newly completed Emerald at MetWest residential community. Together they create a premiere, fully integrated mixed-use destination in one of Tampa’s most prominent business districts.

About MetLife Investment Management

MetLife Investment Management, LLC and certain of its affiliates (“MIM”), the institutional asset management business of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE: MET), provides tailored investment management solutions to institutional investors worldwide. MIM has global expertise in public fixed income, private fixed income, real estate, equity, alternatives, multi-asset, and insurance solutions and provides public and private pension plans, insurance companies, endowments, funds and other institutional clients with a range of bespoke investment solutions that seek to meet a range of long-term investment objectives and risk-adjusted returns over time. As of March 31, 2026, MIM had $736.3 billion in total assets under management. For more information, see MIM’s 's Total Assets Under Management fact sheet for the quarter ended March 31, 2026 available on MetLife's Investor Relations web page (https://investor.metlife.com).

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc. (NYSE: MET), through its subsidiaries and affiliates (“MetLife”), is one of the world’s leading financial services companies, providing insurance, annuities, employee benefits and asset management to help individual and institutional customers build a more confident future. Founded in 1868, MetLife has operations in more than 40 markets globally and holds leading positions in the United States, Asia, Latin America, Europe and the Middle East. For more information, visit https://www.metlife.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

The forward-looking statements in this news release, using words such as “expands,” “look for,” “positioned” and “seek,” are based on assumptions and expectations that involve risks and uncertainties, including the “Risk Factors” MetLife, Inc. describes in its U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filings. MetLife’s future results could differ, and it does not undertake any obligation to publicly correct or update any of these statements.