GCCL and GemPharmatech Sign MOU to Advance Global Drug Discovery and Development Services

SEOUL, South Korea--(BUSINESS WIRE)--GCCL, a South Korea-based leading provider of clinical trial sample analysis, and GemPharmatech, a global provider of in vivo efficacy testing and genetically engineered animal models, announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to promote mutual collaboration in delivering integrated drug discovery and development services to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies worldwide.

"The U.S. market continues to demand faster, more integrated paths from discovery to the clinic. This partnership allows us to better support our clients as they move programs forward, with greater continuity between preclinical and clinical stages.” Share

The signing event, which took place on July 21 in Seoul, was attended by Kwan Goo Cho, CEO of GCCL; Dr. Xiang Gao, Founder and Chairman of GemPharmatech, LTD; and Dr. Brandy Wilkinson, North America CEO of GemPharmatech, LLC.

Under the terms of the MOU, GCCL and GemPharmatech will explore joint initiatives that combine GCCL's integrated clinical-stage central lab capabilities, including bioanalysis and sample management, with GemPharmatech's preclinical in vivo efficacy testing, disease models, and genetically engineered mouse model portfolio.

The partnership is intended to give pharmaceutical and biotech sponsors a more streamlined path from preclinical proof-of-concept through clinical trial execution, reducing the friction of working across separate vendors as programs advance from bench to bedside. The collaboration is expected to support a broad range of disease areas and emerging therapeutic modalities, including areas such as in vivo CAR-T, by aligning preclinical research services with clinical-stage analytical support.

“Both our companies share a commitment to accelerating drug development for patients around the world. By connecting our preclinical capabilities with GCCL's clinical-stage expertise, we can offer sponsors a more seamless path from early research to clinical trials,” said Gao.

Cho mirrored this sentiment, adding, “This partnership represents an important step in GCCL’s strategy to expand our global collaboration network and provide more integrated support to biopharmaceutical clients. By connecting GemPharmatech’s preclinical in vivo capabilities with GCCL’s clinical-stage expertise, we aim to help sponsors move from early research to clinical development with greater efficiency and continuity.”

Central to the partnership is strengthening international brand presence of both companies through joint marketing initiatives along with online and offline events across Korea, the United States, and China. The two companies noted that the U.S. market is a particular area of focus for the collaboration, given the concentration of pharmaceutical and biotech innovation and the growing demand for integrated preclinical-to-clinical service providers in the region.

"The U.S. market continues to demand faster, more integrated paths from discovery to the clinic. This partnership allows us to better support our clients as they move programs forward, with greater continuity between preclinical and clinical stages,” remarked Wilkinson.

About GCCL

GCCL, a subsidiary of the GC Group, is a leading clinical trial sample analysis provider offering an integrated “one-stop lab solution” with central, bioanalysis, and BSL-3 labs under one system. With tailored solutions, GCCL delivers precise and efficient analytical services across all phases of clinical trials, solidifying its position as a trusted partner in new drug development. Leveraging advanced platforms and LIMS, the company supports partners across Asia and beyond with customized and compliant solutions. In recognition of its leadership, GCCL recently received Frost & Sullivan’s 2025 Best Practices Customer Value Leadership Award in the Asia-Pacific clinical sample analysis services industry.

About GemPharmatech

GemPharmatech is a leading global contract research organization offering end-to-end integrated preclinical services, built on the world's largest library of genetically engineered mouse models and advanced in vivo platforms. With more than 30,000 strains of knockout, conditional knockout, humanized and immunodeficient mice, GemPharmatech enables researchers worldwide to accelerate therapeutic innovation across oncology, immunology, neurodegenerative diseases and beyond. The company also provides custom model generation and microbiome research services, along with custom breeding and vivarium rental services. Learn more at: www.gempharmatech.com.