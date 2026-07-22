OneDigital Selects JIFFYAI to Modernize Investor Onboarding and Accelerate Growth

MILPITAS, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--JIFFYAI, a provider of AI-powered solutions for Wealth Management, today announced that OneDigital, national insurance and financial services firm, has selected JIFFYAI’s Unified Onboarding solution to transform its wealth management client onboarding experience.

JIFFYAI's Unified Onboarding solution will empower OneDigital to onboard investors faster, improve conversion rates, lower onboarding costs, and scale efficiently without increasing dependence on operations and IT teams. Share

As wealth firms grow, onboarding has increasingly become a critical differentiator. Yet many firms continue to struggle with fragmented systems, manual processes, lengthy account opening cycles, and disconnected client experiences that create operational bottlenecks and slow growth.

OneDigital selected JIFFYAI's AI-powered Unified Onboarding solution to create a streamlined, digital-first onboarding journey that can support its integrated approach to wealth management and deliver a seamless experience for both clients and advisors. The solution will streamline complex multi-custodial onboarding processes, including integrations with custodial platforms such as Schwab and IWS, while synchronizing data with Salesforce to create a more connected and collaborative operating environment.

By reducing operational complexity and eliminating data silos, the solution will empower OneDigital to onboard investors faster, improve conversion rates, lower onboarding costs, and scale efficiently without increasing dependence on operations and IT teams.

"At OneDigital, we believe the future of wealth management lies in connecting every aspect of a client's financial life," said Chris Conyers, Vice President of Wealth Management Operations at OneDigital. "JIFFYAI gives us the ability to simplify complex onboarding journeys, create a more intuitive experience for clients and advisors, and establish greater consistency across the systems our teams rely on every day. This will help us operate more efficiently, collaborate better across our ecosystem, and build the operational foundation needed to support our continued growth."

JIFFYAI's solution is uniquely differentiated by its ability to unify onboarding experiences across wealth, banking, and insurance businesses while leveraging data and Agentic AI to drive contextual decision-making. It comes pre-integrated with leading custodians, CRMs, and processing systems, enabling wealth firms to accelerate implementation and scale quickly.

The onboarding solution unifies document digitization, workflow automation, compliance processes, account opening, funding, and data orchestration into a single intelligent experience. It also enables multi-product and multi-account onboarding, advisor transitions, and large-scale client migrations while integrating seamlessly with the firm’s technology ecosystem.

"Across the industry, firms are being held back by onboarding processes that were never designed for today's digital-first clients," said Babu Sivadasan, CEO of JIFFYAI. "Manual handoffs, fragmented systems, and compliance complexity are creating friction at the very moment firms should be building trust and deepening relationships. We're excited to work with OneDigital as they continue executing their growth vision. Our Unified Onboarding solution has helped leading financial institutions transform onboarding from an operational bottleneck into a strategic advantage, enabling them to deliver exceptional experiences at scale while creating capacity for future growth."

This engagement further strengthens JIFFYAI's position as a trusted AI transformation partner for wealth management organizations seeking to modernize client journeys, unify operations, and build scalable foundations for long-term growth.

About OneDigital

OneDigital’s team of fierce advocates helps businesses and individuals achieve their aspirations of health, success and financial security. Their insurance, financial services and HR platform provides personalized, tech-enabled solutions for a contemporary work-life experience. Nationally recognized for their culture of caring, OneDigital’s teams enable employers and individuals to do their best work and live their best lives. More than 100,000 employers and millions of individuals rely on their teams for counsel and access to fully integrated worksite products and services and the retirement and wealth management advice provided through OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC. Founded in 2000 and headquartered in Atlanta, OneDigital maintains offices in most major markets across the US. For more information, visit onedigital.com.

Investment advice offered through OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC (“ODIA”). JIFFYAI and ODIA are separate and unaffiliated entities, each entity is responsible for its own products and services.

About JIFFYAI

JIFFYAI helps RIAs, Broker-Dealers, Family Offices, and Banks & Trusts transform wealth management through AI-powered solutions that unify data, uplift client experiences, and unlock advisor capacity. Built on a centralized data foundation that aggregates information from custodians, CRMs, and other enterprise systems, JIFFYAI provides a single source of truth across the organization. Its solutions—including Unified Onboarding, Account Servicing, and Universal Desktop—streamline operations, improve efficiency, and enhance engagement throughout the client lifecycle. JIFFYAI's Agentic AI capabilities further empower advisors with intelligent planning, scheduling, meeting preparation, insights, and workflow automation, enabling firms to scale personalized service, drive growth, and achieve operational excellence.

JIFFYAI — Unify Data. Uplift Experiences. Unlock Capacity.

Learn more at www.jiffy.ai