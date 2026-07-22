Liberty Energy and PowerBridge Form Strategic Joint Venture to Support Powered Data Center Campus Development

DENVER & HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE: LBRT) ("Liberty") and PowerBridge LLC ("PowerBridge") today announced the formation of a strategic joint venture (“JV”) that leverages PowerBridge's digital campus development assets and operating platform with the integrated power generation, energy management, and operational capabilities of Liberty Power Innovations ("LPI"), a Liberty Energy company. The JV’s current scope is expected to support a planned 2 gigawatt (“GW”) powered data center campus in West Texas while establishing a platform to pursue future opportunities across PowerBridge’s broader portfolio of gigawatt-scale powered campus developments serving hyperscale, artificial intelligence, and other large load customers.

PowerBridge and LPI bring together complementary capabilities to serve the accelerating demand for digital infrastructure and new power generation assets. PowerBridge's digital campus development strategy integrates critical site infrastructure through pad-ready powered campuses and a regional fiber conduit network designed to support large-load deployments. LPI will design, develop and operate scalable, modular power generation architecture, with power quality management and grid optimization solutions. Together, the companies offer a repeatable execution model designed to accelerate deployment timelines and provide customers with greater certainty around both site infrastructure and power supply.

The JV’s current scope is focused on PowerBridge’s Alpha Digital Campus, a planned 2 GW powered campus in West Texas. The initial phase of campus development is expected to include more than 300 megawatts ("MW") of generation capacity, with the potential for additional phases over time. The first power delivery date is anticipated in the fourth quarter of 2027 and is expected to continue deployment through the first half of 2028. The Alpha Digital Campus is being developed with a focus on creating long-term community value through thoughtful engagement, workforce opportunity, and responsible resource stewardship.

"We are delighted to partner with Liberty as we execute our powered campuses at gigawatt scale," commented Alex Hernandez, Founder & Chief Executive Officer of PowerBridge. "PowerBridge was founded on the premise of driving and solving the accelerating convergence between energy and digital infrastructure. Our mission is to serve our digital infrastructure customers with an integrated powered campus solution while building new power generation assets that strengthen grid reliability. By aligning our powered campus development assets with Liberty's comprehensive power services and operational expertise, we are creating a model that can be scaled across future gigawatt scale powered data center campuses in West Texas."

“The most sophisticated customers are increasingly seeking partners that can simplify the delivery of large-scale digital infrastructure projects,” commented Ron Gusek, Chief Executive Officer of Liberty Energy. “As power availability becomes a defining factor in data center development, customers need integrated solutions that align power generation, energy management, and campus infrastructure planning from the outset. With PowerBridge, we are helping customers secure reliable power faster and more efficiently, supporting the accelerating growth of AI and digital infrastructure.”

The JV is structured to align ownership, capital investment, and operational responsibilities across both power generation and campus development and is subject to finalizing and executing additional commercial agreements, other ancillary agreements and required regulatory approvals.

About PowerBridge

PowerBridge develops gigawatt-scale powered campuses that integrate new power generation, electrical infrastructure, fiber connectivity and site development to support hyperscale cloud and AI growth. By advancing critical infrastructure ahead of customer demand, the company delivers move-in-ready campuses that enable faster deployment with greater scale and execution certainty. Initially focused on West Texas, PowerBridge is backed by Five Point Infrastructure and is developing the next generation of digital infrastructure across North America. PowerBridge is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

For more information, visit www.power-bridge.com

Follow PowerBridge on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-powerbridge/

About Liberty Energy

Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE: LBRT) is a leading energy services company. Liberty is one of the largest providers of completion services and technologies to onshore oil, natural gas, and enhanced geothermal energy producers in North America. Liberty also owns and operates Liberty Power Innovations LLC, providing advanced distributed power and energy storage solutions, supported by strategic relationships across advanced nuclear, enhanced geothermal, and battery energy storage systems, serving the commercial and industrial, data center, energy, and mining industries. Liberty was founded in 2011 with a relentless focus on value creation through a culture of innovation and excellence and the development of next generation technology. Liberty is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

For more information, please visit www.libertyenergy.com and www.libertypowerinnovations.com, or contact Investor Relations at IR@libertyenergy.com.

Forward-Looking and Cautionary Statements

The JV remains subject to finalizing and executing additional commercial agreements, other ancillary agreements and required regulatory approvals. There can be no assurance that these conditions will be satisfied or achieved.

The information above includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included herein are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are identified by their use of terms and phrases such as “may,” “expect,” “estimate,” “outlook,” “project,” “plan,” “position,” “believe,” “intend,” “achievable,” “forecast,” “assume,” “anticipate,” “will,” “continue,” “potential,” “likely,” “should,” “could” and similar terms and phrases. However, the absence of these words does not mean that the statements are not forward-looking. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, they do involve certain assumptions, risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements represent our current expectations or beliefs concerning future events, and it is possible that the results described in this release will not be achieved. These forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions identified above or as disclosed from time to time in Liberty’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. As a result of these factors, many of which are beyond our control, actual results may differ materially from those indicated or implied by such forward-looking statements.

Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and, except as required by law, we do not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.