Odys Aviation and ST Engineering Sign MOU to Advance Hybrid-Electric Propulsion for the DrN-600 Medium-Lift Cargo UAS

LONG BEACH, Calif. & SINGAPORE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Odys Aviation, a dual-use aerospace company building long-range, hybrid-electric aircraft and proprietary Hybrid Power Systems, and the Commercial Aerospace business of ST Engineering, a global technology, defense and engineering group, today announced they have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to develop a hybrid-electric power system for ST Engineering's DrN-600 medium-lift cargo unmanned aircraft system (UAS), working toward a Master Development Agreement under which Odys will supply the system.

Under the MOU, the parties intend to enter a Definitive Agreement under which Odys will serve as the hybrid architecture developer, initial prototype supplier, and scaled production partner for future tentative demands under the DrN-600 EHPS program. As a first step, the companies will validate the system's technical and commercial parameters.

The program will integrate Odys' proprietary Hybrid Power System, currently available in outputs ranging from 20 kW to 4 MW, into ST Engineering's DrN-600, a medium-lift cargo UAS designed to transport up to 100 kg of cargo, to extend its range beyond 300km. Odys will lead evaluation of the power system architecture, weight and volume optimization, total cost of ownership, and a development roadmap designed to accelerate the path to production.

The MOU also sets out further avenues for collaboration to integrate ST Engineering's Ground Control Station capabilities with Odys' unmanned platforms, expanding the potential scope of the partnership across both propulsion and mission systems.

“For five years, our team has designed, built, and flown proprietary Hybrid Power Systems that deliver range and endurance others can't match,” said James Dorris, CEO of Odys Aviation. “This agreement is a milestone: for the first time, we're bringing that proven propulsion technology to a partner's aerial platform. ST Engineering is a world leader in aerospace and unmanned systems, and their confidence in Odys validates what we've believed from the start, that our Hybrid Power System is a category-defining capability in its own right.”

“The DrN-600 is a high-performance, innovative UAS platform designed to reliably transport heavier payloads to remote areas over longer distances,” said Teong Soo Soon, SVP & Head, Unmanned Air Systems at ST Engineering’s Commercial Aerospace business. “As we continue to bring it to market and expand its practical use cases, it is important that we work with the right partner to enhance its capabilities in a focused and meaningful way. Hybrid-electric propulsion is one pathway to further strengthen the DrN-600’s flexibility, endurance and operational relevance.”

Odys Hybrid Power System: Proven Across the Power Spectrum

Odys' proprietary Hybrid Power System is engineered to deliver reliable, high-density power across a wide performance envelope, from 20 kW to more than 4 MW. Built on five years of flight-proven experience, the system combines the endurance and power output required for the most demanding missions with a modular architecture adaptable to a broad range of aircraft, defense, and energy applications.

For heavy-lift unmanned logistics, hybrid-electric power offers a compelling combination of extended range, multi-hour endurance, and reduced operating costs relative to conventional propulsion, enabling operators to move critical cargo farther and more efficiently across the environments where it matters most.

ST Engineering’s DrN-600 Medium-lift Cargo UAS: Built for Versatility, Scalability and Heavier Payloads

The DrN-600 is ST Engineering’s medium-lift cargo UAS and part of its DroNet solution, designed to address key barriers for scaling up of commercialized operations, including mission autonomy, regulatory compliance and viable unit economics. With a maximum take-off mass of under 600 kg, it is capable of carrying up to 100 kg in a large cargo compartment that supports various standard pallet sizes. The DrN-600 is engineered to maximize performance within global regulatory frameworks, building on operational experience accumulated since 2018 through smaller UAS platforms. Certification of the DrN-600 is targeted for completion by 2028. Meanwhile, operational prototype trials will be conducted with prospective customers in parallel to gather user feedback.

About Odys Aviation

Odys Aviation designs, develops and manufactures long-range, technologically advanced dual-use aircraft and proprietary Hybrid Power Systems that solve global challenges across defense, logistics, energy, and passenger travel. Its aircraft deliver an optimal balance of range and payload, while its hybrid power platform provides high-density power from 20 kW to 4 MW for customers across aerospace, defense, and energy applications.

Based in Long Beach, CA, Odys Aviation was launched in 2021 and is led by seasoned engineers and strategists from SpaceX, Airbus, Tesla and the U.S. Department of Defense. To date, the company has over $165M in firm aircraft orders and $11B+ in signed provisional orders. Learn more at www.odysaviation.com.

About ST Engineering

ST Engineering is a global technology, defense and engineering group with a diverse portfolio of businesses across the aerospace, smart city, defense and public security segments. The Group harnesses technology and innovation to solve real-world problems, enabling a more secure and sustainable world. Headquartered in Singapore, it has operations spanning Asia, Europe, the Middle East and the U.S., serving customers in more than 100 countries. ST Engineering reported revenue of over $12b in 2025 and ranks among the largest companies listed on the Singapore Exchange. It is a component stock of MSCI Singapore, FTSE Straits Times Index and Dow Jones Best-in-Class Asia Pacific Index. Learn more at www.stengg.com.