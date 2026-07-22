Poppi Co-Founder Allison Ellsworth Signs with WME

AUSTIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Allison Ellsworth, co-founder of poppi and one of the most recognized names in consumer brand building, has signed with WME for representation across all areas including television, digital, speaking, brand partnerships, and film.

Ellsworth's story is one of the most compelling in modern entrepreneurship. What started as a prebiotic soda sold at a Texas farmer's market became one of the fastest-growing and most culturally relevant beverage brands of the last decade, a brand that didn't just sell drinks, but helped turn gut health from a niche wellness concept into a full-blown cultural obsession. Last year, she and her husband Stephen sold poppi to PepsiCo for $1.95 billion. Before that, she made history on Shark Tank, first as a founder who landed a deal, then as the first founder to get a deal ever to return to the other side of the table.

With nearly 150,000 followers across her personal platforms and over 3 billion video views on poppi's TikTok, Ellsworth has proven that her ability to connect with audiences is as powerful as her instinct for building brands. Now, with WME behind her, she's focused on her next chapter: building her personal brand, taking on high-impact speaking engagements across the country, championing women and helping inspire the next generation of entrepreneurs.

"Building poppi over the last several years has completely transformed my life and my confidence," said Ellsworth. "I'm so focused and excited for what's next, and partnering with WME felt like the perfect move to accelerate that. I want to use everything I've learned to open doors for other founders and show what's really possible."

WME will work with Ellsworth to continue expanding her personal brand through television, film, speaking engagements, and strategic partnerships while amplifying her influence as a leading entrepreneur and founder.

Ellsworth was named to TIME 100 Next, recognized by Inc. as one of its Female Founders 500, honored by AdAge as a Leading Woman, and named BevNet's Person of the Year — all in 2025. TIME also named poppi one of The 100 Most Influential Companies of 2025. She lives in Austin, TX with her husband and three boys.

Allison Ellsworth continues to be represented by SolComms for public relations.