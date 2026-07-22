Leidos reimagines experiences for 50,000 employees and boosts operational efficiency with the ServiceNow AI Platform

SANTA CLARA, Calif. & RESTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW), the AI control tower for business reinvention, and Leidos (NYSE: LDOS), a Fortune 500 industry and technology leader serving government and commercial customers, today announced that Leidos is expanding its use of the ServiceNow AI Platform to power employee experiences and efficient operations with agentic AI. The collaboration is focused on deploying autonomous, AI-driven workflows designed to cut costs, improve employee experiences and satisfaction, scale IT self-service, and centralize AI agent governance with the ServiceNow AI Platform. The deployment runs across FedRAMP environments, supporting the use of AI within government-grade compliance guardrails.

Leidos delivers advanced technology solutions across defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets, supporting some of the most demanding national security programs in the world. With approximately 50,000 employees and $17B+ annual revenue, Leidos operates at a scale where efficient, secure employee services are key for program performance, compliance, and workforce onboarding.

The challenge: expanding the self-service IT experience

As a ServiceNow customer for over 10 years, Leidos was already driving efficiencies with ServiceNow IT, Creator, and Asset Management workflows. As it grew, however, it sought new opportunities to help address rising IT and HR tickets. Leidos turned to ServiceNow to give employees a seamless, AI-enabled self-service experience.

The solution: ServiceNow connects IT, HR, and shared services on a single AI platform

Leidos is expanding its relationship with ServiceNow and deploying the ServiceNow AI Platform across its enterprise – providing autonomous, AI-driven workflows designed to cut costs, improve employee experiences, and free employees for mission critical work.

Leidos is deploying Now Assist and embedding AI across all areas of the business, unifying its employee experience life cycle with ServiceNow EmployeeWorks and HR Service Delivery; the AI Control Tower will further the company’s automated governance and agent orchestration for secure enterprise management. The implementation is expected to significantly reduce manual work and tickets, and free up IT, HR, and shared services resources to help focus on mission-critical tasks. In addition, Leidos’ ServiceNow deployment runs across FedRAMP environments, allowing the company to securely manage data for sensitive digital workflows, IT services, and conversational AI.

Key projected outcomes include:

$3M+ projected annual savings: As a result of AI-driven IT help desk automation, Level 1 incident resolution time is expected to be reduced from days to minutes.

As a result of AI-driven IT help desk automation, Level 1 incident resolution time is expected to be reduced from days to minutes. Up to 60% autonomous IT ticket resolution: AI agents are targeted to fully resolve the majority of IT support requests without human intervention, with the potential to eliminate approximately 80,000 tickets annually.

AI agents are targeted to fully resolve the majority of IT support requests without human intervention, with the potential to eliminate approximately 80,000 tickets annually. Automated employee services for increased efficiency: ServiceNow EmployeeWorks to provide a fast, seamless conversational AI front door for everyday employee requests, helping accelerate productivity for Leidos employees and reduce ticket requests for service teams.

ServiceNow EmployeeWorks to provide a fast, seamless conversational AI front door for everyday employee requests, helping accelerate productivity for Leidos employees and reduce ticket requests for service teams. Visibility and control of AI agents: AI Control Tower governs and orchestrates across the portfolio of AI agents and workflows, designed to help ensure that models and actions remain compliant, auditable, and aligned with Leidos’ security posture.

Comments on the news:

"When you're managing national security workflows, you can't move fast without visibility and governance," said Paul Fipps, president of global customer operations at ServiceNow. "By unifying HR, IT, and shared services on the ServiceNow AI Platform, with AI Control Tower governing the deployment, Leidos can identify workflows and scale AI-enabled operations without adding complexity."

“We’re advancing our use of the ServiceNow AI Platform to augment our AI capabilities to make it easier for employees to deliver mission-critical outcomes at speed and scale, with the security our work demands,” said Alexandra Guenther, chief information officer at Leidos. “ServiceNow AI is helping us automate routine requests so our service desk teams can focus on more complex issues, improving both the employee experience and operational efficiency. By connecting employees with the right information when they need it, we’re enabling our employees to stay focused on solving our customers’ toughest challenges and turning technology into advantage.”

About Leidos

Leidos is an industry and technology leader serving government and commercial customers with smarter, more efficient digital and mission innovations. Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, with approximately 50,000 global employees, Leidos reported annual revenues of approximately $17.2 billion for the fiscal year ended Jan. 2, 2026. For more information, visit www.Leidos.com.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW) is the AI control tower for business reinvention. The ServiceNow AI Platform integrates with any cloud, any model, and any data source to orchestrate how work flows across the enterprise. By unifying legacy systems, departmental tools, cloud applications, and AI agents, ServiceNow provides a single pane of glass that connects intelligence to execution across every corner of business. With more than 100 billion workflows running on the platform each year, ServiceNow helps organizations turn fragmented operations into coordinated, autonomous workflows that deliver measurable results. Learn how ServiceNow puts AI to work for people at www.servicenow.com.

Leidos Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this announcement constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the rules and regulations of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). These statements are based on management’s current beliefs and expectations and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. These statements are not guarantees of future results or occurrences. A number of factors could cause our actual results, performance, achievements, or industry results to be different from the results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, the “Risk Factors” set forth in Leidos’ Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended January 2, 2026, and other such filings that Leidos makes with the SEC from time to time. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. Leidos does not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect the impact of circumstances or events that arise after the date the forward-looking statements were made.

ServiceNow Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” about the expectations, beliefs, plans, and intentions relating to ServiceNow’s expanded relationship with Leidos. Such statements include statements regarding future product capabilities and offerings and expected benefits to ServiceNow. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on potentially inaccurate assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expected or implied by the forward-looking statements. If any such risks or uncertainties materialize or if any of the assumptions prove incorrect, ServiceNow’s results could differ materially from the results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements made. ServiceNow undertakes no obligation, and does not intend to update the forward-looking statements. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those in any forward-looking statements include: (i) delays and unexpected difficulties and expenses in executing the product capabilities and offerings, (ii) changes in the regulatory landscape related to AI and (iii) uncertainty as to whether sales will justify the investments in the product capabilities and offerings. Further information on factors that could affect ServiceNow’s financial and other results is included in the filings ServiceNow makes with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time.