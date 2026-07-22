Legrand: Half-Year Liquidity Agreement Statement
Legrand: Half-Year Liquidity Agreement Statement
LIMOGES, France--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Regulatory News:
Under the liquidity agreement between Legrand (Paris:LR) and BNP Paribas, the following assets were held in the liquidity account at June 30th, 2026:
- 49,609 shares
- €26,165,162
In the first half of 2026, it has been negotiated a total of:
- Number of executions on buy side on semester: 8,653
- Number of executions on sell side on semester: 8,698
- Traded volume on buy side on semester: 1,075,429 shares for €149,445,391
- Traded volume on sell side on semester: 1,089,670 shares for €152,295,431
Recap:
- At the previous statement date (December 31st, 2025), the following assets were held in the liquidity account:
- 63,850 shares
- €23,315,122
In the second half of 2025, it has been negotiated a total of:
- Number of executions on buy side on semester: 8,760
- Number of executions on sell side on semester: 8,372
- Traded volume on buy side on semester: 976,114 shares for €129,183,273
- Traded volume on sell side on semester: 956,437 shares for €127,119,898
- When the agreement was first put in place, the following assets were held in the liquidity account:
- 90,346 shares
- €19,880,644
|
Date
|
Buy
|
Sell
|
Quantity
|
Number of executions
|
Traded volume
|
Quantity
|
Number of executions
|
Traded volume
|
02/01/2026
|
9 250
|
93
|
1 177 237,33
|
9 250
|
84
|
1 178 487,93
|
05/01/2026
|
9 000
|
124
|
1 158 875,10
|
9 000
|
62
|
1 160 450,10
|
06/01/2026
|
15 500
|
129
|
1 957 485,70
|
10 000
|
74
|
1 264 000,00
|
07/01/2026
|
2 500
|
8
|
316 662,50
|
10 250
|
82
|
1 305 554,80
|
08/01/2026
|
10 500
|
78
|
1 323 374,85
|
8 000
|
101
|
1 010 312,80
|
09/01/2026
|
7 500
|
78
|
939 650,25
|
11 250
|
85
|
1 410 412,50
|
12/01/2026
|
6 750
|
65
|
845 937,68
|
7 500
|
55
|
945 487,50
|
13/01/2026
|
7 500
|
61
|
950 850,00
|
7 500
|
56
|
953 562,75
|
14/01/2026
|
21 000
|
185
|
2 659 125,00
|
21 000
|
221
|
2 663 062,50
|
15/01/2026
|
8 250
|
66
|
1 047 250,05
|
8 250
|
63
|
1 049 599,65
|
16/01/2026
|
5 500
|
62
|
701 006,35
|
5 500
|
70
|
702 059,05
|
19/01/2026
|
7 500
|
59
|
941 187,75
|
7 500
|
94
|
942 562,50
|
20/01/2026
|
10 000
|
64
|
1 232 000,00
|
10 000
|
120
|
1 234 140,00
|
21/01/2026
|
6 250
|
51
|
776 562,50
|
6 250
|
52
|
778 400,00
|
22/01/2026
|
5 250
|
46
|
659 849,93
|
5 250
|
46
|
662 100,08
|
23/01/2026
|
13 427
|
108
|
1 681 304,77
|
18 750
|
151
|
2 358 967,50
|
26/01/2026
|
10 500
|
78
|
1 348 590,60
|
10 750
|
89
|
1 382 712,30
|
27/01/2026
|
300
|
1
|
39 000,00
|
10 300
|
52
|
1 340 229,82
|
28/01/2026
|
14 500
|
167
|
1 916 962,35
|
14 500
|
101
|
1 922 088,10
|
29/01/2026
|
713
|
5
|
96 397,60
|
9 500
|
27
|
1 285 637,85
|
30/01/2026
|
9 500
|
97
|
1 282 849,60
|
1 750
|
5
|
237 000,05
|
02/02/2026
|
14 500
|
125
|
1 942 437,40
|
14 500
|
130
|
1 945 524,45
|
03/02/2026
|
24 000
|
179
|
3 249 050,40
|
21 500
|
185
|
2 922 254,20
|
04/02/2026
|
23 500
|
169
|
3 203 550,55
|
14 000
|
185
|
1 924 417,60
|
05/02/2026
|
8 000
|
75
|
1 094 000,00
|
11 000
|
55
|
1 505 812,00
|
06/02/2026
|
7 500
|
51
|
1 037 375,25
|
12 500
|
152
|
1 737 573,75
|
09/02/2026
|
6 750
|
83
|
952 137,45
|
6 750
|
85
|
955 573,88
|
10/02/2026
|
7 000
|
61
|
986 762,70
|
3 100
|
29
|
438 642,56
|
11/02/2026
|
7 000
|
72
|
986 549,90
|
10 000
|
59
|
1 412 913,00
|
12/02/2026
|
|
|
|
15 000
|
43
|
2 245 312,50
|
13/02/2026
|
20 000
|
203
|
2 951 562,00
|
12 500
|
119
|
1 853 286,25
|
16/02/2026
|
1 330
|
5
|
198 948,98
|
1 330
|
16
|
200 004,47
|
17/02/2026
|
11 000
|
90
|
1 639 125,40
|
8 500
|
79
|
1 269 287,15
|
18/02/2026
|
4 000
|
28
|
597 187,60
|
4 000
|
28
|
603 512,40
|
19/02/2026
|
5 000
|
42
|
746 750,00
|
5 000
|
48
|
751 750,00
|
20/02/2026
|
6 000
|
53
|
898 950,00
|
9 750
|
90
|
1 483 125,15
|
24/02/2026
|
|
|
|
3 000
|
22
|
463 912,50
|
25/02/2026
|
|
|
|
8 250
|
63
|
1 285 524,90
|
27/02/2026
|
|
|
|
6 500
|
51
|
1 004 837,60
|
02/03/2026
|
13 250
|
35
|
1 984 737,38
|
250
|
1
|
37 562,50
|
03/03/2026
|
17 000
|
124
|
2 489 454,50
|
|
|
|
04/03/2026
|
750
|
1
|
106 200,00
|
4 500
|
19
|
642 274,20
|
05/03/2026
|
18 750
|
147
|
2 610 975,00
|
16 000
|
235
|
2 238 659,20
|
06/03/2026
|
13 000
|
77
|
1 771 562,00
|
13 000
|
171
|
1 778 062,00
|
09/03/2026
|
20 000
|
82
|
2 656 126,00
|
20 000
|
153
|
2 660 186,00
|
10/03/2026
|
4 000
|
23
|
561 600,00
|
5 000
|
24
|
703 400,00
|
11/03/2026
|
7 500
|
91
|
1 038 249,75
|
7 500
|
77
|
1 040 499,75
|
12/03/2026
|
15 500
|
154
|
2 130 857,85
|
15 500
|
154
|
2 136 099,95
|
13/03/2026
|
21 500
|
158
|
2 947 187,75
|
18 500
|
206
|
2 545 416,85
|
16/03/2026
|
5 500
|
60
|
751 937,45
|
5 500
|
55
|
753 150,20
|
17/03/2026
|
6 850
|
46
|
940 831,75
|
6 390
|
58
|
879 361,77
|
18/03/2026
|
3 250
|
19
|
456 787,50
|
4 250
|
20
|
598 325,20
|
19/03/2026
|
17 000
|
141
|
2 322 648,80
|
|
|
|
20/03/2026
|
16 000
|
177
|
2 144 075,20
|
12 750
|
100
|
1 728 049,58
|
23/03/2026
|
18 500
|
127
|
2 419 720,45
|
23 750
|
200
|
3 121 975,50
|
24/03/2026
|
7 500
|
60
|
1 003 425,00
|
7 500
|
97
|
1 005 425,25
|
25/03/2026
|
11 000
|
173
|
1 530 256,20
|
14 000
|
49
|
1 956 925,60
|
26/03/2026
|
22 500
|
177
|
3 052 251,00
|
10 000
|
57
|
1 362 500,00
|
27/03/2026
|
10 130
|
84
|
1 326 055,49
|
400
|
4
|
52 720,00
|
30/03/2026
|
13 500
|
88
|
1 740 549,60
|
17 000
|
94
|
2 196 274,20
|
31/03/2026
|
16 000
|
117
|
2 087 000,00
|
16 000
|
41
|
2 093 312,00
|
01/04/2026
|
10 000
|
33
|
1 378 100,00
|
10 000
|
46
|
1 382 000,00
|
02/04/2026
|
20 000
|
75
|
2 681 800,00
|
20 000
|
114
|
2 682 500,00
|
07/04/2026
|
15 750
|
104
|
2 139 374,48
|
13 500
|
58
|
1 845 362,25
|
08/04/2026
|
1 000
|
8
|
146 700,00
|
11 000
|
81
|
1 611 050,10
|
09/04/2026
|
11 000
|
65
|
1 609 400,10
|
11 000
|
66
|
1 610 849,90
|
10/04/2026
|
|
|
|
12 100
|
43
|
1 793 013,09
|
13/04/2026
|
10 500
|
54
|
1 535 335,20
|
8 500
|
75
|
1 244 005,60
|
14/04/2026
|
5 000
|
38
|
742 500,00
|
15 000
|
82
|
2 230 099,50
|
15/04/2026
|
10 000
|
117
|
1 484 233,00
|
5 000
|
42
|
744 000,00
|
16/04/2026
|
11 750
|
36
|
1 741 862,30
|
11 750
|
66
|
1 746 794,95
|
17/04/2026
|
5 000
|
42
|
732 000,00
|
13 000
|
65
|
1 922 399,70
|
20/04/2026
|
15 500
|
117
|
2 305 350,65
|
7 500
|
109
|
1 117 500,00
|
21/04/2026
|
14 500
|
159
|
2 150 850,25
|
14 000
|
148
|
2 079 849,80
|
22/04/2026
|
10 750
|
52
|
1 612 049,58
|
10 750
|
17
|
1 637 762,50
|
23/04/2026
|
16 250
|
92
|
2 408 124,88
|
16 250
|
201
|
2 415 983,38
|
24/04/2026
|
4 750
|
40
|
710 587,65
|
7 250
|
45
|
1 087 325,28
|
27/04/2026
|
5 000
|
40
|
750 000,00
|
3 250
|
6
|
488 825,03
|
28/04/2026
|
17 500
|
173
|
2 597 449,75
|
15 750
|
180
|
2 339 462,48
|
29/04/2026
|
|
|
|
6 000
|
19
|
890 025,00
|
30/04/2026
|
11 000
|
55
|
1 618 875,50
|
14 250
|
151
|
2 119 183,05
|
04/05/2026
|
|
|
|
4 535
|
39
|
690 912,69
|
06/05/2026
|
|
|
|
3 250
|
2
|
517 100,03
|
07/05/2026
|
|
|
|
5 750
|
15
|
955 987,53
|
19/05/2026
|
7 500
|
85
|
1 094 322,75
|
2 250
|
16
|
327 449,93
|
20/05/2026
|
1 000
|
10
|
147 675,00
|
1 000
|
12
|
148 675,00
|
21/05/2026
|
500
|
3
|
75 000,00
|
500
|
2
|
75 500,00
|
28/05/2026
|
7 000
|
60
|
1 043 300,30
|
2 000
|
24
|
298 950,00
|
29/05/2026
|
3 000
|
19
|
439 800,00
|
3 000
|
28
|
440 850,00
|
01/06/2026
|
14 250
|
150
|
2 103 422,55
|
10 750
|
116
|
1 587 762,10
|
02/06/2026
|
5 500
|
84
|
816 874,85
|
5 500
|
30
|
818 312,55
|
03/06/2026
|
1 500
|
17
|
220 800,00
|
1 500
|
23
|
221 175,00
|
04/06/2026
|
19 500
|
131
|
2 851 424,55
|
21 250
|
208
|
3 113 216,38
|
05/06/2026
|
13 000
|
94
|
1 891 775,60
|
10 000
|
67
|
1 455 500,00
|
08/06/2026
|
13 750
|
77
|
1 938 536,88
|
11 250
|
152
|
1 593 650,25
|
09/06/2026
|
15 500
|
133
|
2 169 699,30
|
10 850
|
39
|
1 527 670,24
|
10/06/2026
|
7 750
|
77
|
1 059 718,73
|
14 750
|
122
|
2 036 025,10
|
11/06/2026
|
27 500
|
182
|
3 685 500,50
|
27 500
|
260
|
3 690 648,50
|
12/06/2026
|
20 000
|
144
|
2 685 926,00
|
17 500
|
152
|
2 357 579,00
|
15/06/2026
|
8 500
|
36
|
1 155 000,40
|
8 500
|
39
|
1 156 624,75
|
16/06/2026
|
|
|
|
7 500
|
18
|
1 026 425,25
|
17/06/2026
|
1 665
|
3
|
233 100,00
|
9 165
|
10
|
1 291 355,83
|
18/06/2026
|
11 000
|
137
|
1 642 999,60
|
11 250
|
20
|
1 683 499,50
|
19/06/2026
|
21 000
|
158
|
3 169 996,20
|
15 000
|
174
|
2 274 220,50
|
22/06/2026
|
7 250
|
53
|
1 098 525,08
|
12 750
|
40
|
1 942 662,68
|
23/06/2026
|
21 264
|
150
|
3 176 297,24
|
13 000
|
237
|
1 944 521,80
|
24/06/2026
|
14 500
|
154
|
2 112 503,55
|
14 500
|
123
|
2 117 130,50
|
25/06/2026
|
12 500
|
205
|
1 839 937,50
|
12 500
|
56
|
1 843 737,50
|
26/06/2026
|
11 000
|
114
|
1 607 875,50
|
|
|
|
29/06/2026
|
6 500
|
48
|
937 649,70
|
5 500
|
39
|
796 899,95
|
30/06/2026
|
2 000
|
7
|
294 100,00
|
14 000
|
77
|
2 053 125,20
Key financial dates
-
2026 first-half results : July 29, 2026
“Quiet period1” starts : June 29, 2026
- Capital Markets Day in Singapore : September 29, 2026
About Legrand
Legrand is the global specialist in electrical and digital building infrastructures. Its comprehensive offering of solutions for residential, commercial, and datacenter markets makes it a benchmark for customers worldwide.
The Group harnesses technological and societal trends with lasting impacts on buildings with the purpose of improving life by transforming the spaces where people live, work and meet with electrical, digital infrastructures and connected solutions that are simple, innovative and sustainable.
Drawing on an approach that involves all teams and stakeholders, Legrand is pursuing a strategy of profitable and responsible growth driven by acquisitions and innovation, with a steady flow of new offerings that include products with enhanced value in use.
Legrand reported sales of €9.5 billion in 2025. The company is listed on Euronext Paris and is a component stock of the CAC 40, CAC 40 ESG and CAC Transition Climat indexes (code ISIN FR0010307819).
1 Period of time when all communication is suspended in the run-up to publication of results
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Contacts
Investor relations & Financial communication
Ronan MARC (Legrand)
+33 1 49 72 53 53
ronan.marc@legrand.com
Press relations
Lucie DAUDIGNY (TBWA)
+33 6 77 20 71 11
lucie.daudigny@tbwa-corporate.com