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Legrand: Half-Year Liquidity Agreement Statement

LIMOGES, France--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Regulatory News:

Under the liquidity agreement between Legrand (Paris:LR) and BNP Paribas, the following assets were held in the liquidity account at June 30th, 2026:

- 49,609 shares
- €26,165,162

In the first half of 2026, it has been negotiated a total of:

- Number of executions on buy side on semester: 8,653
- Number of executions on sell side on semester: 8,698
- Traded volume on buy side on semester: 1,075,429 shares for €149,445,391
- Traded volume on sell side on semester: 1,089,670 shares for €152,295,431

Recap:

  • At the previous statement date (December 31st, 2025), the following assets were held in the liquidity account:

- 63,850 shares
- €23,315,122

In the second half of 2025, it has been negotiated a total of:

- Number of executions on buy side on semester: 8,760
- Number of executions on sell side on semester: 8,372
- Traded volume on buy side on semester: 976,114 shares for €129,183,273
- Traded volume on sell side on semester: 956,437 shares for €127,119,898

  • When the agreement was first put in place, the following assets were held in the liquidity account:

- 90,346 shares
- €19,880,644

Date

Buy

Sell

Quantity

Number of executions

Traded volume

Quantity

Number of executions

Traded volume

02/01/2026

9 250

93

1 177 237,33

9 250

84

1 178 487,93

05/01/2026

9 000

124

1 158 875,10

9 000

62

1 160 450,10

06/01/2026

15 500

129

1 957 485,70

10 000

74

1 264 000,00

07/01/2026

2 500

8

316 662,50

10 250

82

1 305 554,80

08/01/2026

10 500

78

1 323 374,85

8 000

101

1 010 312,80

09/01/2026

7 500

78

939 650,25

11 250

85

1 410 412,50

12/01/2026

6 750

65

845 937,68

7 500

55

945 487,50

13/01/2026

7 500

61

950 850,00

7 500

56

953 562,75

14/01/2026

21 000

185

2 659 125,00

21 000

221

2 663 062,50

15/01/2026

8 250

66

1 047 250,05

8 250

63

1 049 599,65

16/01/2026

5 500

62

701 006,35

5 500

70

702 059,05

19/01/2026

7 500

59

941 187,75

7 500

94

942 562,50

20/01/2026

10 000

64

1 232 000,00

10 000

120

1 234 140,00

21/01/2026

6 250

51

776 562,50

6 250

52

778 400,00

22/01/2026

5 250

46

659 849,93

5 250

46

662 100,08

23/01/2026

13 427

108

1 681 304,77

18 750

151

2 358 967,50

26/01/2026

10 500

78

1 348 590,60

10 750

89

1 382 712,30

27/01/2026

300

1

39 000,00

10 300

52

1 340 229,82

28/01/2026

14 500

167

1 916 962,35

14 500

101

1 922 088,10

29/01/2026

713

5

96 397,60

9 500

27

1 285 637,85

30/01/2026

9 500

97

1 282 849,60

1 750

5

237 000,05

02/02/2026

14 500

125

1 942 437,40

14 500

130

1 945 524,45

03/02/2026

24 000

179

3 249 050,40

21 500

185

2 922 254,20

04/02/2026

23 500

169

3 203 550,55

14 000

185

1 924 417,60

05/02/2026

8 000

75

1 094 000,00

11 000

55

1 505 812,00

06/02/2026

7 500

51

1 037 375,25

12 500

152

1 737 573,75

09/02/2026

6 750

83

952 137,45

6 750

85

955 573,88

10/02/2026

7 000

61

986 762,70

3 100

29

438 642,56

11/02/2026

7 000

72

986 549,90

10 000

59

1 412 913,00

12/02/2026

 

 

 

15 000

43

2 245 312,50

13/02/2026

20 000

203

2 951 562,00

12 500

119

1 853 286,25

16/02/2026

1 330

5

198 948,98

1 330

16

200 004,47

17/02/2026

11 000

90

1 639 125,40

8 500

79

1 269 287,15

18/02/2026

4 000

28

597 187,60

4 000

28

603 512,40

19/02/2026

5 000

42

746 750,00

5 000

48

751 750,00

20/02/2026

6 000

53

898 950,00

9 750

90

1 483 125,15

24/02/2026

 

 

 

3 000

22

463 912,50

25/02/2026

 

 

 

8 250

63

1 285 524,90

27/02/2026

 

 

 

6 500

51

1 004 837,60

02/03/2026

13 250

35

1 984 737,38

250

1

37 562,50

03/03/2026

17 000

124

2 489 454,50

 

 

 

04/03/2026

750

1

106 200,00

4 500

19

642 274,20

05/03/2026

18 750

147

2 610 975,00

16 000

235

2 238 659,20

06/03/2026

13 000

77

1 771 562,00

13 000

171

1 778 062,00

09/03/2026

20 000

82

2 656 126,00

20 000

153

2 660 186,00

10/03/2026

4 000

23

561 600,00

5 000

24

703 400,00

11/03/2026

7 500

91

1 038 249,75

7 500

77

1 040 499,75

12/03/2026

15 500

154

2 130 857,85

15 500

154

2 136 099,95

13/03/2026

21 500

158

2 947 187,75

18 500

206

2 545 416,85

16/03/2026

5 500

60

751 937,45

5 500

55

753 150,20

17/03/2026

6 850

46

940 831,75

6 390

58

879 361,77

18/03/2026

3 250

19

456 787,50

4 250

20

598 325,20

19/03/2026

17 000

141

2 322 648,80

 

 

 

20/03/2026

16 000

177

2 144 075,20

12 750

100

1 728 049,58

23/03/2026

18 500

127

2 419 720,45

23 750

200

3 121 975,50

24/03/2026

7 500

60

1 003 425,00

7 500

97

1 005 425,25

25/03/2026

11 000

173

1 530 256,20

14 000

49

1 956 925,60

26/03/2026

22 500

177

3 052 251,00

10 000

57

1 362 500,00

27/03/2026

10 130

84

1 326 055,49

400

4

52 720,00

30/03/2026

13 500

88

1 740 549,60

17 000

94

2 196 274,20

31/03/2026

16 000

117

2 087 000,00

16 000

41

2 093 312,00

01/04/2026

10 000

33

1 378 100,00

10 000

46

1 382 000,00

02/04/2026

20 000

75

2 681 800,00

20 000

114

2 682 500,00

07/04/2026

15 750

104

2 139 374,48

13 500

58

1 845 362,25

08/04/2026

1 000

8

146 700,00

11 000

81

1 611 050,10

09/04/2026

11 000

65

1 609 400,10

11 000

66

1 610 849,90

10/04/2026

 

 

 

12 100

43

1 793 013,09

13/04/2026

10 500

54

1 535 335,20

8 500

75

1 244 005,60

14/04/2026

5 000

38

742 500,00

15 000

82

2 230 099,50

15/04/2026

10 000

117

1 484 233,00

5 000

42

744 000,00

16/04/2026

11 750

36

1 741 862,30

11 750

66

1 746 794,95

17/04/2026

5 000

42

732 000,00

13 000

65

1 922 399,70

20/04/2026

15 500

117

2 305 350,65

7 500

109

1 117 500,00

21/04/2026

14 500

159

2 150 850,25

14 000

148

2 079 849,80

22/04/2026

10 750

52

1 612 049,58

10 750

17

1 637 762,50

23/04/2026

16 250

92

2 408 124,88

16 250

201

2 415 983,38

24/04/2026

4 750

40

710 587,65

7 250

45

1 087 325,28

27/04/2026

5 000

40

750 000,00

3 250

6

488 825,03

28/04/2026

17 500

173

2 597 449,75

15 750

180

2 339 462,48

29/04/2026

 

 

 

6 000

19

890 025,00

30/04/2026

11 000

55

1 618 875,50

14 250

151

2 119 183,05

04/05/2026

 

 

 

4 535

39

690 912,69

06/05/2026

 

 

 

3 250

2

517 100,03

07/05/2026

 

 

 

5 750

15

955 987,53

19/05/2026

7 500

85

1 094 322,75

2 250

16

327 449,93

20/05/2026

1 000

10

147 675,00

1 000

12

148 675,00

21/05/2026

500

3

75 000,00

500

2

75 500,00

28/05/2026

7 000

60

1 043 300,30

2 000

24

298 950,00

29/05/2026

3 000

19

439 800,00

3 000

28

440 850,00

01/06/2026

14 250

150

2 103 422,55

10 750

116

1 587 762,10

02/06/2026

5 500

84

816 874,85

5 500

30

818 312,55

03/06/2026

1 500

17

220 800,00

1 500

23

221 175,00

04/06/2026

19 500

131

2 851 424,55

21 250

208

3 113 216,38

05/06/2026

13 000

94

1 891 775,60

10 000

67

1 455 500,00

08/06/2026

13 750

77

1 938 536,88

11 250

152

1 593 650,25

09/06/2026

15 500

133

2 169 699,30

10 850

39

1 527 670,24

10/06/2026

7 750

77

1 059 718,73

14 750

122

2 036 025,10

11/06/2026

27 500

182

3 685 500,50

27 500

260

3 690 648,50

12/06/2026

20 000

144

2 685 926,00

17 500

152

2 357 579,00

15/06/2026

8 500

36

1 155 000,40

8 500

39

1 156 624,75

16/06/2026

 

 

 

7 500

18

1 026 425,25

17/06/2026

1 665

3

233 100,00

9 165

10

1 291 355,83

18/06/2026

11 000

137

1 642 999,60

11 250

20

1 683 499,50

19/06/2026

21 000

158

3 169 996,20

15 000

174

2 274 220,50

22/06/2026

7 250

53

1 098 525,08

12 750

40

1 942 662,68

23/06/2026

21 264

150

3 176 297,24

13 000

237

1 944 521,80

24/06/2026

14 500

154

2 112 503,55

14 500

123

2 117 130,50

25/06/2026

12 500

205

1 839 937,50

12 500

56

1 843 737,50

26/06/2026

11 000

114

1 607 875,50

 

 

 

29/06/2026

6 500

48

937 649,70

5 500

39

796 899,95

30/06/2026

2 000

7

294 100,00

14 000

77

2 053 125,20

Key financial dates

  • 2026 first-half results : July 29, 2026
    “Quiet period1” starts : June 29, 2026
  • Capital Markets Day in Singapore : September 29, 2026

About Legrand

Legrand is the global specialist in electrical and digital building infrastructures. Its comprehensive offering of solutions for residential, commercial, and datacenter markets makes it a benchmark for customers worldwide.

The Group harnesses technological and societal trends with lasting impacts on buildings with the purpose of improving life by transforming the spaces where people live, work and meet with electrical, digital infrastructures and connected solutions that are simple, innovative and sustainable.

Drawing on an approach that involves all teams and stakeholders, Legrand is pursuing a strategy of profitable and responsible growth driven by acquisitions and innovation, with a steady flow of new offerings that include products with enhanced value in use.

Legrand reported sales of €9.5 billion in 2025. The company is listed on Euronext Paris and is a component stock of the CAC 40, CAC 40 ESG and CAC Transition Climat indexes (code ISIN FR0010307819).

https://www.legrand.com

1 Period of time when all communication is suspended in the run-up to publication of results

The reader is invited to verify authenticity of press releases by Legrand with the CertiDox app. More information on www.certidox.com

Contacts

Investor relations & Financial communication
Ronan MARC (Legrand)
+33 1 49 72 53 53
ronan.marc@legrand.com

Press relations
Lucie DAUDIGNY (TBWA)
+33 6 77 20 71 11
lucie.daudigny@tbwa-corporate.com

Legrand

BOURSE:LR
Release Versions
EnglishFrench

Contacts

Investor relations & Financial communication
Ronan MARC (Legrand)
+33 1 49 72 53 53
ronan.marc@legrand.com

Press relations
Lucie DAUDIGNY (TBWA)
+33 6 77 20 71 11
lucie.daudigny@tbwa-corporate.com

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