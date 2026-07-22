MultiLynq Becomes First Provider to Offer Connectivity to ICE Bonds' RMA Protocol

ATLANTA & NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE), one of the world’s leading providers of financial market technology and data powering global capital markets, today announced that MultiLynq LLC, a financial technology solutions supplier for electronic fixed income trading, has become the first provider to offer connectivity to their customers to the ICE Bonds Risk Matching Auction (RMA) protocol. The RMA protocol, which is part of the ICE Bonds’ suite of trading solutions, conducts multiple dealer-to-dealer sweep auctions weekly for corporate bonds.

The integration of the ICE Bonds RMA protocol through the ICE Application Programming Interface (API) enables dealers on MultiLynq’s platform to seamlessly connect to, and participate in, ICE Bonds' session-based trading workflow, providing access to a robust pool of liquidity across the marketplace. Six firms have already chosen to utilize the ICE Bonds RMA protocol through MultiLynq, complementing a larger RMA network of 15 firms connected through ICE Bonds' Graphical User Interface (GUI) and API access channels.

MultiLynq has also invested in connectivity to ICE Bonds' Automated Trading System (ATS), which gives dealers streamlined access to multiple trading protocols and liquidity pools through a single connectivity framework.

"MultiLynq’s support of our RMA protocol is an important step forward in the evolution of electronic fixed income trading," said Peter Borstelmann, President of ICE Bonds. "By reducing manual processes and enabling more systemic engagement with liquidity, firms can improve efficiency, accelerate execution, and scale their trading operations.”

“The shift toward real time, standardized data is driving an increased demand for high performing API platforms in electronic fixed income trading,” said Patrick Scheideler, Co-Founder at MultiLynq. “We are excited to offer the ICE Bonds RMA protocol to our customers, which gives a powerful new trading protocol for accessing ICE’s fixed income liquidity.”

About ICE Bonds

Trading and execution services are offered through ICE Bonds Securities Corporation or ICE Bonds, member FINRA, MSRB and SIPC. The information found herein, has been prepared solely for informational purposes and should not be considered investment advice, is neither an offer to sell nor a solicitation of an offer to buy any financial product(s), is intended for institutional customers only and is not intended for retail customer use.

For more information about ICE Bonds RMA protocol, please visit: https://www.ice.com/fixed-income-data-services/fixed-income/ice-bonds.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE: ICE) is a Fortune 500 company that designs, builds, and operates digital networks that connect people to opportunity. We provide financial technology and data services across major asset classes helping our customers access mission-critical workflow tools that increase transparency and efficiency. ICE’s futures, equity, and options exchanges -- including the New York Stock Exchange -- and clearing houses help people invest, raise capital and manage risk. We offer some of the world’s largest markets to trade and clear energy and environmental products. Our fixed income, data services and execution capabilities provide information, analytics and platforms that help our customers streamline processes and capitalize on opportunities. At ICE Mortgage Technology, we are transforming U.S. housing finance, from initial consumer engagement through loan production, closing, registration and the long-term servicing relationship. Together, ICE transforms, streamlines, and automates industries to connect our customers to opportunity.

Trademarks of ICE and/or its affiliates include Intercontinental Exchange, ICE, ICE block design, NYSE and New York Stock Exchange. Information regarding additional trademarks and intellectual property rights of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. and/or its affiliates is located here. Key Information Documents for certain products covered by the EU Packaged Retail and Insurance-based Investment Products Regulation can be accessed on the relevant exchange website under the heading “Key Information Documents (KIDS).”

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 -- Statements in this press release regarding ICE's business that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" that involve risks and uncertainties. For a discussion of additional risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see ICE's Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filings, including, but not limited to, the risk factors in ICE's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, as filed with the SEC on February 5, 2026.

About MultiLynq

MultiLynq is transforming and simplifying electronic fixed income trading by providing market participants with access to more liquidity and transparency than ever before. The company offers a broad array of pre- and post-trade solutions, including price dissemination, aggregation of market data, smart order routing, and post-trade reporting and reconciliation. MultiLynq's innovative API streamlines the connectivity and integration process to all major electronic U.S. trading venues and supports every trading protocol thereby eliminating time to market, cost, and complexity. Founded by fixed income veterans who possess deep industry experience and expertise, MultiLynq has a proven track record of meeting the demands of prominent financial institutions and today's evolving fixed income markets. To learn more about MultiLynq, please visit us at www.multilynq.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

Category: Fixed Income and Data Services

SOURCE: Intercontinental Exchange