SS&C Selected by Allspring to Unify Distribution Data Across U.S. Intermediary Business

WINDSOR, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: SSNC) today announced that Allspring Global Investments™ has expanded its long-standing relationship with SS&C. The independent asset management firm, with $642 billion in assets under advisement, selected SS&C SalesConnect as its primary sales data management solution for all intermediary distributed products in the U.S.

"Asset managers are increasingly looking to transform fragmented data into a competitive advantage," said Lee Kowarski, Head of SS&C Distribution Solutions. Share

The expansion builds upon Allspring’s existing use of SS&C’s comprehensive suite of services, including transfer agency and shareholder servicing, digital investor, blue sky reporting, business intelligence, automation, and accounting reconciliation.

By implementing SS&C SalesConnect, Allspring will establish a “single source of truth” across its entire distribution and back-office organization. With clean, consistent, and synchronized data on distributor firms and advisors, Allspring will be able to eliminate data silos and act on high-fidelity insights in real time. The solution covers the full lifecycle from account opening on the transfer agency system through sales reporting, CRM and business intelligence.

"As our business continues to evolve, having a unified view of our distribution data is critical. SalesConnect will help us connect information across our distribution and operational processes, providing greater visibility, consistency, and insight across the organization. We look forward to leveraging the platform to drive greater efficiency, agility, and informed decision-making," said Allegra Heyligers, Chief Operating Officer, Global Distribution at Allspring.

The engagement covers Allspring’s retail and retirement channel products, including mutual funds, separately managed accounts (SMAs), exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and collective investment trusts (CITs). By consolidating these diverse product sets into a unified platform, Allspring gains greater visibility into sales flows and client activity, allowing for more precise strategic decision-making.

"Asset managers are increasingly looking to transform fragmented data into a competitive advantage," said Lee Kowarski, Head of SS&C Distribution Solutions. "We're pleased Allspring has chosen to expand its relationship with SS&C and join the more than 100 asset managers using SalesConnect to deliver trusted distribution intelligence. By removing the complexity of data management, we help distribution teams focus on strengthening client relationships and driving growth."

SS&C Distribution Solutions empower asset managers to drive operational efficiency, improve data integrity and strengthen advisor engagement across every product structure and channel. Learn more about SS&C’s SalesConnect offerings here.

About Allspring Global Investments

Allspring Global Investments™ is an independent asset management firm with more than $642 billion in assets under advisement*, 18 offices globally​, and investment teams supported by 360+ investment professionals. Allspring is committed to thoughtful investing, purposeful planning, and inspiring a new era of investing that pursues both financial returns and positive outcomes. For more information, please visit www.allspringglobal.com.​

*As of June 30, 2026. ​Figures include discretionary and non-discretionary assets.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C is a leading provider of mission-critical, AI-powered software and services empowering financial services and healthcare organizations to work smarter, faster, and securely. Founded in 1986, SS&C is headquartered in Windsor, Connecticut, and has offices worldwide. More than 23,000 financial services and healthcare organizations, from the world's largest companies to small and mid-market firms, rely on SS&C for expertise, scale and technology. Additional information about SS&C (Nasdaq: SSNC) is available at www.ssctech.com.

Follow SS&C on X, LinkedIn and Facebook.