Equilar Partners with Meridian Compensation Partners to Grow Top 50 Survey Data

REDWOOD CITY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Equilar, a leading provider of executive data, today announced a strategic partnership with Meridian Compensation Partners, one of the largest independent executive compensation consulting firms in North America. The collaboration is designed to enhance the depth, quality, and flexibility of the market intelligence available to Meridian's consultants and clients, giving Meridian enhanced access to Equilar's compensation databases and expanding the benchmarking resources available to boards, compensation committees, and management teams facing increasingly complex executive pay decisions.

As part of the partnership, Meridian will introduce its clients to Equilar's Top 50 Survey and encourage their participation. The survey collects compensation data from participating public companies across a broad range of industries and sizes, capturing pay for executives well beyond what proxy statements disclose. Growing participation from Meridian's client base will further strengthen the quality, breadth, and reliability of the market data available for benchmarking and analysis, adding to a combined proxy and survey database that already holds compensation records for more than 55,000 executives across 6,482 public and private companies.

The partnership arrives as the market for public compensation data faces a potential shift. The Securities and Exchange Commission is weighing the most significant rollback of executive pay disclosure requirements in two decades. Under rules proposed in May 2026, the SEC estimates that approximately 81% of public companies would qualify for reduced disclosure, reporting pay for as few as three top executives instead of the current five. If adopted, the changes would shrink the pool of publicly disclosed pay data that boards and compensation committees rely on for benchmarking, placing greater weight on the compensation data companies submit directly through surveys such as the Top 50 Survey.

Through this new strategic partnership, Meridian consultants and their clients can work from the same Top 50 Survey data and proxy insights, keeping analyses, methodology, and reporting aligned on both sides of the engagement.

"Meridian's clients expect advice grounded in the best available market data, and this partnership deepens the analysis behind every recommendation," said David Chun, Founder and CEO of Equilar. "Executive pay benchmarking is entering a period where less data may be public, but the need for that data has never been greater. The Top 50 Survey gives boards and compensation committees the visibility they need to make sound pay decisions. We’re excited to partner with the Meridian team on this key initiative."

"Pay benchmarking only works as well as the data behind it, and this partnership strengthens that foundation for our clients. We encourage participation in the Top 50 Survey, and we're glad to be collaborating with David Chun and the Equilar team," said Ryan Harvey, Managing Partner at Meridian Compensation Partners.

Participation in the Top 50 Survey is free and includes two complimentary Total Compensation Reports. Companies can submit their data at https://insight.equilar.com/app/survey_portal/. Meridian clients may also reach out to their consultant to discuss participation.

About Meridian Compensation Partners

Meridian Compensation Partners, LLC is one of the largest independent executive compensation and governance consulting firms in North America, serving as a trusted advisor to boards of directors and compensation committees. With more than 800 client relationships and 12 offices across the United States and Canada, Meridian advises on compensation benchmarking, incentive program design, performance alignment, and governance and regulatory matters. Learn more at www.meridiancp.com.

About Equilar

Equilar is the leading provider of executive data solutions, serving more than 1,000 organizations, including a majority of the Fortune 500. The company's comprehensive suite of platforms offers authoritative executive profiles, in-depth board and leadership research, and advanced compensation and governance analytics. Public company HR and governance teams depend on Equilar's flagship offerings, including Equilar Insight and ExecAtlas, to benchmark executive compensation, guide board composition and recruitment efforts, and enhance shareholder engagement. Learn more at www.equilar.com.