Reserva de la Familia Tequila by Jose Cuervo Unveils World's First Tequila Finished in Mole-Seasoned Barrels

JERSEY CITY, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Reserva de la Familia® Tequila, the crown jewel of the Cuervo family and the Official Tequila Partner of the MICHELIN Guide U.S. and Mexico, today unveiled Private Cask Collection Edition No. 2: Mole Cask, the world’s first tequila finished in mole-seasoned barrels. The limited-edition Añejo unites two of Mexico’s most celebrated UNESCO-recognized traditions: tequila1 and mole2, in a release that honors artistry, craftsmanship, complexity and cultural heritage.

The limited-edition Añejo unites two of Mexico’s most celebrated UNESCO-recognized traditions: tequila and mole, in a release that honors artistry, craftsmanship, complexity and cultural heritage. Share

Previewing today at Tales of the Cocktail in New Orleans through exclusive tastings and a one-of-a-kind seven MICHELIN Starred dining experience, Mole Cask builds on a broader partnership with the MICHELIN Guide U.S. to champion the people, ingredients and traditions shaping Mexican gastronomy today. Reserva de la Familia Private Cask Collection Edition No. 2 Mole Cask is currently available for presale at reservadelafamilia.com/molecask and at select retailers nationwide this September.

As an 11th-generation Mexican family-owned brand, Reserva de la Familia is dedicated to preserving and advancing the traditions that have shaped Mexico's cultural and culinary identity. Mole Cask Añejo Tequila brings that commitment to life by uniting two crafts that have developed slowly, layer by layer, and refined over generations. Dating back to 17th-century Puebla and Oaxaca, mole layers twenty to forty Indigenous and Spanish colonial ingredients - including cacao, chiles, spices and nuts - into distinctive recipes that vary by region and family. In 1995, Reserva de la Familia created the world's first Extra Añejo Tequila, redefining the possibilities of aged tequila. Thirty years later, Mole Cask Añejo Tequila opens the next chapter in that legacy, bringing two enduring expressions of Mexican craftsmanship together in one extraordinary limited-edition tequila.

An Innovative Liquid Rooted in Mexican Craftsmanship

For more than three decades, Reserva de la Familia has mastered the technique of barrel maturation. Mole Cask represents the latest expression of that mastery, demonstrating how thoughtful and unique cask finishing can introduce new layers of flavor while maintaining a tequila that's mistakably true to agave.

Mole Cask is hand-crafted in small batches at La Rojeña, the world’s oldest tequila distillery. It begins with 100% Blue Weber agave. Each piña is hand-trimmed with the jicama cut, leaving only the sweet central core. The agave is slow-roasted in masonry brick ovens built in 1812 before it is fermented with proprietary yeast and twice distilled. The tequila ages in New American and French oak barrels, before finishing for three-four months in red Oaxaca mole-seasoned medium toast new American oak barrels. The resulting Añejo Tequila mirrors the classic mole character, drawing notes of cacao, spice, dried fruit and pepper into the spirit imparted through slow contact with virgin oak. It features:

Color: Deep amber with copper and gold nuances

Aroma: A bouquet of bright spices with sweeter notes to cacao, dried fruit, ripe fruit, pepper, cinnamon, peanuts and almonds

Flavor: A balanced bitter and sweet profile, with a spicy mouth sensation paired against sweet notes of oak and cacao

Finish: Long lasting, marked by oak and chocolate

Enjoy the spirit neat, served in a copita or tulip glass at room temperature alongside a Mexican duck mole or mole-rubbed short rib, dark chocolate desserts, aged cheeses and charcuterie. For a unique tasting experience, sip neat alongside a curated collection of sensory references like bits of cacao nib, dried chile flake, toasted almond and cinnamon bark. Or fix a one-of-a-kind Mole Cask Old Fashioned.

"Every barrel tells a story, but this one tells the story of Mexico," said Alejandro Coronado, Maestro Tequilero for Reserva de la Familia. "Mole is one of our country's greatest culinary traditions, built layer by layer over generations, much like tequila itself. Our challenge wasn't simply introducing mole into the barrel. It was finding the point where its notes of cacao, dried chile and spice would complement, not overpower, the natural elements imparted from the agave like fresh pepper and melon. The result is a tequila unlike anything we've produced before."

Mexican Craftsmanship, from the Glass to the MICHELIN Guide Table

Reserva de la Familia’s commitment to championing Mexican gastronomy extends beyond the bottle to its ongoing partnership with the MICHELIN Guide U.S. A new seven-part editorial video series, presented by Reserva de la Familia, explores the restaurants and chefs preserving and advancing Mexico’s rich culinary heritage, including mole.

The first installment features Chef Jorge León and his mother, Elvia, of Alfonsina in Oaxaca, a MICHELIN Recommended restaurant. They prepare their acclaimed mole using Indigenous Mixtec techniques and locally sourced ingredients. Their patience and craftmanship reflect the same dedication to artistry that defines Reserva de la Familia. The episode is available to watch now at “Reserva de la Familia presents: The Art of Mexican Cuisine by the MICHELIN Guide.

A Showcase for Elevated Mexican Gastronomy at Tales of the Cocktail

Reserva de la Familia Mole Cask will make its debut at Tales of the Cocktail in New Orleans on July 22 at Spirited Dining Reserve: A Seven Star Dining Experience. Kicking off Tales of the Cocktail’s inaugural Passport Dinner Series, this collaborative menu of inspired dishes and cocktails represents seven stars across three celebrated restaurants: Chef E.J. Lagasse of Emeril's, alongside Chef Enrique Olvera of Mexico City's Pujol, Chef Val Cantu of San Francisco's Californios and the acclaimed team behind CDMX's Handshake Speakeasy, one of the highest-ranked bars in the world. This one-of-a kind dinner marks a milestone for Mexican cuisine and tequila craft in the U.S., with new Reserva de la Familia Mole Cask Añejo Tequila featured throughout the evening. Learn more about this Tales of the Cocktail event here.

Reserva de la Familia Mole Cask is a limited release, available now for preorder at reservadelafamilia.com/molecask and at select retailers nationwide starting in September for a suggested retail price of $120 USD (750mL/40% ABV). To learn more about Reserva de la Familia, visit www.reservadelafamilia.com and follow the brand on Instagram at @reservadelafamilia_us. Hi-res images can be found here.

About Reserva de la Familia® Tequila by Jose Cuervo®

Reserva de la Familia® is the crown jewel of the Cuervo Family and the family’s most prestigious collection of tequilas. Distilled in small batches from the finest organic agave and handcrafted with meticulous care, Reserva de la Familia was originally reserved for the family’s closest friends and loved ones. Released to the public in 1995 to celebrate the 200th Anniversary of Cuervo, Reserva de la Familia Extra Añejo became the first ultra-premium tequila and the world’s first Extra Añejo. For more information, please visit reservadelafamilia.com.

Reserva de la Familia® Tequila. 40% Alc./Vol. (80 proof). Trademarks owned by Becle, S.A.B. de C.V. ©2026 Proximo, reservadelafamilia.com. Please drink responsibly.