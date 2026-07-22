ID Logistics: Strong Growth in the 2nd Quarter of 2026, Revenues up 22.4%

ORGON, France--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Regulatory News:

ID Logistics, (ISIN: FR0010929125, Mnemo: IDL) European leader in contract logistics, announces today its revenues for the second quarter of 2026.

Eric HÉMAR, Chairman and CEO of ID Logistics, commented: “In the first half of 2026, ID Logistics posted sustained growth across all its geographic regions, with a strong performance in North America, where business grew by 46% at constant exchange rates. Given the number of requests for proposal we are working on, as well as the 17 new operations launched since the start of the year, we anticipate another year of strong organic growth.”

Revenues, in €m 2026 2025 Change Change on a like-for-like basis* 2nd quarter 1,093.9 893.9 +22.4% +22.6% 1st half 2,084.6 1,761.7 +18.3% +20.0% * see the appendix Expand

CONTINUED REVENUES GROWTH IN THE 2ND QUARTER OF 2026: +22.4% (+22.6% ON A LIKE-FOR-LIKE BASIS)

ID Logistics reported revenues of €1,093.9 million in the 2nd quarter of 2026, up +22.4%.

Adjusted for a slightly unfavorable currency effect during the quarter, growth stood at +22.6% compared to the 2nd quarter of 2025, even though the prior-year comparison was particularly high (+16.5% on a like-for-like basis in Q2 2025).

During the 2nd quarter of 2026, the following trends were particularly:

Strong business activity in France, with revenues up 6.5% (24% of Group revenues);

Strong revenues growth in Europe excluding France (46% of Group revenues), up +22.0% on a like-for-like basis;

Very strong momentum in North America (22% of Group revenues), with revenues up +51.5% on a like-for-like basis;

An 18.4% increase on a like-for-like basis for other geographical areas (8% of Group revenues);

During the 2nd quarter of 2026, the Group started 12 new projects.

ID Logistics thus ended the first half of 2026 with revenues of €2,084.6 million, up 18.3%, or 20.0% excluding currency effects. During the first six months of 2026, ID Logistics started 17 new projects, a figure slightly higher than that of the first half of 2025.

NEW CONTRACTS

ID Logistics responded to a large number of requests for proposals during the 2nd quarter of 2026. For example, the Group won or started the following new contracts:

ID Logistics is expanding its partnership with a global leader in animal nutrition and launching a new operation in southern France at a 36,000-square-meter site with 60 employees.

Less than a year after starting its business in Canada, and building on the quality of its first operation, ID Logistics was selected to take on a new project. As a result, the Group is opening a 100,000-square-meter facility in the Toronto area, which will eventually employ 700 people.

In the United States, SC Johnson has renewed its trust in the Group with the opening of a second facility for this specialist in skin care, cleaning, and hygiene solutions. At this 80,000-square-meter facility near Chicago, ID Logistics handles contract logistics and co-packing operations with nearly 200 employees.

In Poland, ID Logistics has launched operations for Natura, one of Poland’s leading beauty product retailers, with more than 200 brick-and-mortar stores across the country and an online store. The Group manages both physical and e-commerce operations at an 8,500-square-meter facility southwest of Warsaw.

NEW COUNTRY

In line with its international development strategy, ID Logistics has expanded into Australia, its 20th country, by supporting its global e-commerce leader client. Based in Melbourne at an 86,000-square-meter facility, this first operation employs 550 people.

OUTLOOK

ID Logistics intends to continue its organic growth strategy throughout 2026, building on the performance achieved in 2024 and 2025.

In the short term, the Group’s priorities remain ensuring a smooth start of recently awarded new operations and continuing its pursuit of operational excellence through increasingly innovative solutions—focused on the use of artificial intelligence and well-suited to a constantly evolving global economic environment.

NEXT PUBLICATION

2026 Half-Year Results: August 26, 2026, after market close.

ABOUT ID LOGISTICS

ID Logistics, headed by Eric HÉMAR, is an international contract logistics Group with revenues of €3.7 billion in 2025. ID Logistics manages nearly 450 sites in 20 countries representing 10 million m² operated on all five continents with 55,000 employees. With a customer portfolio balanced between distribution, e-commerce, consumer goods, cosmetics and fashion, ID Logistics is characterized by offers involving a high level of technology. Since its creation in 2001, the Group has developed a social and environmental approach through a number of original projects, and is now firmly committed to an ambitious CSR policy. ID Logistics shares are listed on the Euronext regulated market in Paris and are included in the SBF 120 index (ISIN code: FR0010929125, Mnemo: IDL).

APPENDIX

Revenues, in €m 2026 2025 Change Change on a like-for-like basis* 2nd quarter France 261.5 245.5 +6.5% +6.5% Europe (excluding France) 508.9 417.6 +21.9% +22.0% North America 236.4 159.7 +48.0% +51.5% Other 87.1 71.1 +22.5% +18.4% Total 1,093.9 893.9 +22.4% +22.6% 1st half France 503.3 476.0 +5.7% +5.7% Europe (excluding France) 983.2 823.5 +19.4% +19.7% North America 439.6 320.5 +37.2% +46.3% Other 158.5 141.7 +11.8% +13.8% Total 2,084.6 1,761.7 +18.3% +20.0% *see below Expand

CHANGE ON A LIKE-FOR-LIKE BASIS

Changes in revenues on a like-for-like basis reflect the organic performance of the ID Logistics Group, excluding the impact of:

changes in the scope of consolidation: the contribution to revenues of companies acquired during the period is excluded from this period, and the contribution to revenues of companies sold during the previous period is excluded from this period;

changes in applicable accounting principles;

variations in exchange rates, by calculating revenues for different periods on the basis of identical exchange rates: thus, published data for the previous period are converted using the exchange rate for the current period.

Change in revenues from reported to comparable data