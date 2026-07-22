Rajant and Epiroc Mexico Announce Strategic Partnership to Advance Connected Mining Operations Across Mexico

MALVERN, Pa. & MEXICO CITY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Rajant Corporation, the pioneer of Kinetic Mesh® wireless networking, and Epiroc Mexico, a leading provider of mining equipment and productivity solutions, today announced a strategic partnership to deliver more reliable, deployment-ready connectivity solutions for mining customers across Mexico, with opportunities to support Epiroc’s broader global mining portfolio.

Mining operations across Mexico, particularly large open-pit sites, face constantly changing environments as equipment, vehicles, and production areas move throughout the operation. Maintaining reliable wireless communications across these dynamic sites is essential to improving productivity, enhancing safety, reducing downtime, and supporting automation initiatives.

Through this partnership, Epiroc Mexico and Rajant combine Epiroc’s mining expertise, digital capabilities, and established customer relationships with Rajant’s resilient Kinetic Mesh networking technology. Unlike conventional wireless infrastructure, Rajant’s self-healing architecture continuously adapts as equipment, vehicles, and operations move throughout the mine, helping maintain reliable connectivity without relying on fixed infrastructure that can be difficult to deploy, relocate, or expand.

Together, the companies will help mining organizations strengthen operational visibility, support mobile equipment fleets, reduce connectivity-related downtime, and build a reliable communications foundation for today’s connected operations while preparing for increasingly automated and autonomous mining environments.

“Reliable communications have become a foundational requirement for modern mining operations,” said Sagar Chandra, Executive Vice President of Global Sales, Rajant Corporation. “Our partnership with Epiroc combines Rajant’s resilient communications platform with one of the world’s leading mining technology providers. Together, we’re helping customers improve productivity, operational visibility, and readiness for increasingly connected and autonomous operations, beginning in Mexico, with the potential for broader collaboration across Latin America.”

"This partnership represents another important step in Epiroc Mexico´s commitment to accelerating the digital transformation of the mining industry,” said Björn Tisell, General Manager, Epiroc Mexico. “By combining Rajant's industry-leading wireless networking technology with Epiroc's mining expertise and customer proximity, we are enabling our customers to build more connected, productive, and sustainable operations. We are excited about the opportunities this collaboration creates, not only in Mexico but also as a model for future growth across the region."

Building on this vision, César Rojas, Business Line Manager – Digital Solutions, Epiroc Mexico, added: "Digital transformation begins with reliable connectivity. Our customers are increasingly adopting automation, machine data, fleet management, and advanced digital solutions that require continuous, resilient communications throughout the mine. Rajant's technology provides the flexibility and reliability needed to support these initiatives, allowing mining companies to maximize operational efficiency while preparing for the mine of the future."

About Rajant Corporation

Rajant Corporation is a full-stack communications technology company and the pioneer of Kinetic Mesh® networking. Its Mesh-Over-Everything architecture unifies disparate communications systems to create cohesive, self-optimizing networks that support critical industrial and defense applications. By bringing intelligence to the edge, Rajant enables autonomous, resilient communications that operate wherever people, machines, and data move. Learn more at rajant.com.

About Epiroc

Epiroc is a global productivity partner for mining and infrastructure customers and accelerates the transformation toward a sustainable society. With ground-breaking technology, Epiroc develops and provides innovative and safe equipment, such as drill rigs, rock excavation and construction equipment and tools for surface and underground applications. The company also offers world-class service and other aftermarket support as well as solutions for automation, digitalization, and electrification. Learn more at www.epirocgroup.com.

Epiroc’s Digital Solutions division offers solutions that drive the digital transformation of the mining and construction industries. The division provides a range of technology-agnostic and dynamic digital solutions that improve safety, productivity, and sustainability onsite, from the control room to the boardroom. Please see www.epiroc.com for product offerings.