Versa and Bluechip Infotech Form Distribution Partnership to Bring Unified SASE Across Australia, New Zealand, and the Pacific Islands

SYDNEY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Versa, the global leader in unified networking and security, and Bluechip Infotech, an Australian IT distributor supporting resellers, managed service providers, and system integrators across Australia and New Zealand, today announced a distribution partnership to bring the VersaONE Universal SASE Platform to enterprises, government agencies, and managed service providers across Australia, New Zealand, and the Pacific Islands.

A Single Platform for Two Very Different Challenges

The partnership addresses two distinct market requirements Bluechip identified across its partner network. The first is the growing demand among sophisticated Australian enterprises to consolidate fragmented security and networking architectures, replace expensive MPLS contracts, and meet rising compliance obligations under the Essential Eight, APRA CPS 234, and the Information Security Manual. The second is the acute connectivity and security gap facing remote Australian outback and Pacific Island organizations, including mining operations, energy providers, agricultural enterprises, and government agencies, operating with satellite-only links, no on-site IT expertise, and limited access to enterprise-grade protection.

Bluechip evaluated the market against criteria it held non-negotiable: true single-vendor architecture built from a single codebase (not assembled from acquisitions); flexible cloud, on-premises, and hybrid deployment without security compromises; purpose-built multi-tenancy for MSPs; and analyst validation. Versa was the only platform to meet every requirement and is recognized across three Gartner® Magic Quadrants™ and Market Guides for SASE Platforms, Security Service Edge (SSE), and SD-WAN.

“Modern IT environments require a balance of security depth and operational efficiency, especially when managing distributed workforces and remote infrastructure,” said Willy Harsono, director of marketing and alliances at Bluechip Infotech. “Versa’s unified SASE platform offers the technical rigor and multi-tenant capabilities our partners need to solve these challenges. This partnership is about empowering our channel to build more resilient, enterprise-grade networks for their clients, while simplifying the way they manage their security stacks.”

Delivering Outcomes Across the Region

Enterprise customers migrating from MPLS to Versa SD-WAN with multi-path intelligence have realized WAN cost reductions of 40 to 70 percent consistently across financial services, healthcare, education, and government verticals. Customers who have consolidated their security stack onto Versa SASE have reduced their security vendor count from an average of five to six products down to one platform. For organizations working toward Essential Eight Maturity Level 2 compliance, that consolidation reduces the estimated time to readiness by 30 to 40 percent, compared to assembling equivalent capability from separate tools.

Versa ZTNA has become central to the platform conversation as hybrid work becomes permanent. Moving beyond legacy VPN to identity-based, device-aware access that is always on and invisible to end users reduces the risk of lateral movement created by traditional remote-access models – one of the most common security failures Bluechip partners see across their enterprise customer base.

“Enterprises and governments want to consolidate security and networking, but they cannot afford to trade complexity in one area for complexity in another,” said Martin Mackay, chief revenue officer at Versa. “Bluechip understands the regional market, the partner ecosystem, and the unique requirements of remote and distributed organizations across ANZ and the Pacific. Together, we can help customers modernize faster, reduce operational friction, and deliver secure connectivity wherever users, branches, applications, and workloads need to operate.”

Extending Enterprise-Grade Security to the Pacific

One of the most significant capabilities driving the Bluechip partnership is Versa’s ability to operate in environments where most platforms cannot. For Pacific Island and remote-site customers, the combination of satellite and 4G failover, zero-touch provisioning, and centralized management allows Bluechip partners to deploy enterprise-grade networking and security at locations with no on-site IT expertise and manage those environments entirely from operations centers in Australia. This capability is extending enterprise-grade connectivity and security to organizations and markets that previously had no access to this tier of protection – a milestone Bluechip sees as central to its long-term commitment to the broader Pacific region.

Building a Channel Around Managed SASE

The VersaONE platform’s multi-tenant VOS architecture is purpose-built for service providers and is central to Bluechip’s MSP growth strategy. MSP partners that have built Versa practices are closing larger, more strategic engagements: platform conversations that reach CTO, CISO, and CFO stakeholders simultaneously, rather than point-product discussions competing on margin. Several MSP partners have made SASE their fastest-growing product line within 12 months of launch.

Looking ahead, Bluechip and Versa plan to deepen the partnership across Australian enterprise and government markets, expand MSP and managed services programs, and build on the Pacific Islands foundation as a model for broader APAC expansion. Versa’s advancing AI-powered capabilities across threat detection, performance management, and policy optimization are expected to become an increasingly important part of the platform story for senior enterprise and government customers.

Availability

The VersaONE Universal SASE Platform is available now to Bluechip Infotech partners and customers across Australia, New Zealand, and the Pacific Islands. For more information, visit www.versa-networks.com and www.bluechipit.com.au/versa-networks/.

About Versa

Versa, the global leader in unified networking and security, enables organizations to create self-protecting networks that radically simplify and automate their network and security infrastructure. Powered by AI, the VersaONE Universal SASE Platform delivers converged SSE, SD-WAN, and SD-LAN solutions that protect data and defend against cyberthreats while providing a superior digital experience. Thousands of customers globally, with hundreds of thousands of sites and millions of users, trust Versa with their mission-critical networks and security. Versa is privately held and funded by investors such as Sequoia Capital, Mayfield, and BlackRock. For more information, visit www.versa-networks.com and follow Versa on LinkedIn and X (Twitter) @versanetworks.

About Bluechip Infotech

Established in 2000, Bluechip Infotech is an Australian IT distributor supporting resellers, managed service providers, and system integrators across Australia and New Zealand. The company delivers a broad portfolio of technology solutions while maintaining a focus on partner enablement, service, and local support through offices across the region. Bluechip Infotech works closely with vendors and channel partners to provide access to cybersecurity, cloud, infrastructure, and emerging technology solutions, supported by sales enablement, technical expertise, and go-to-market programs. For more information, visit www.bluechipit.com.au/.