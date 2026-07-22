Observe.AI Announces Strategic Collaboration Agreement with AWS to Accelerate Adoption of AI Agents for Customer Experience

REDWOOD CITY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, Observe.AI announced a multi-year strategic collaboration agreement with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to help enterprises deploy AI Agents for CX across customer service operations at scale.

"Our collaboration with Observe.AI gives organizations a clear path to deploy AI agents across their customer service operations on AWS, backed by the scalable, secure cloud infrastructure that mission-critical CX requires." Share

Through this collaboration, customers can use Observe.AI’s Agentic CX Platform, running on AWS, to bring AI agents into the core of customer experience: resolving customer needs directly, supporting frontline teams in real time, and continuously improving performance across every conversation.

Customer experience is one of the largest and most complex operating environments in the enterprise. Yet most contact centers still rely on legacy IVRs, disconnected automation tools, manual agent workflows, and analytics systems that only show what happened after the fact. These systems were not built for a world in which AI agents can understand intent, take action, complete tasks, and improve over time.

Observe.AI is changing that with purpose-built AI Agents across the customer experience lifecycle.

Observe.AI’s agentic platform unifies AI Agents for Customers, Frontline Teams, and Operations to improve the full customer experience. Automation Agents resolve needs end-to-end across voice and chat channels by understanding real-world conversations, staying grounded in enterprise knowledge, and connecting to systems of record to complete work. Companion Agents support human agents before, during, and after interactions by surfacing context, guiding required steps, recommending next-best actions, and automating after-call work. Operations AI Agents help leaders evaluate, govern, and improve performance with visibility into quality, compliance, intent trends, root causes, agent behavior, and automation performance, helping teams move from backward-looking reporting to continuous improvement.

The collaboration with AWS focuses on helping enterprises bring AI Agents for CX into production environments that require reliability, security, compliance, and scale.

Observe.AI has equipped industry leaders, including DoorDash, to transform their customer experience. “AI is incredibly important to DoorDash, especially in customer experience,” said Xenia Strunnikova, Head of Customer Experience, Fraud, Trust & Safety S&O at DoorDash. “We didn’t want automation for its own sake. We wanted to better understand what drives customer sentiment, move beyond binary scoring, and put the customer at the center of our decisions. This partnership enabled us to do that at scale.”

Running on AWS infrastructure, these capabilities give enterprises a path to deploy agentic AI for customer experience with the security, reliability, and scalability required for large, regulated service environments.

"Enterprises want to put AI agents to work in customer experience, but production environments demand reliability, security, and compliance at every layer," said Allison Johnson, Director of Americas Technology Partners, AWS. "Our collaboration with Observe.AI gives organizations a clear path to deploy AI agents across their customer service operations on AWS, backed by the scalable, secure cloud infrastructure that mission-critical CX requires. We're helping customers and technology partners move from experimentation to real operational impact.”

The collaboration will help accelerate high-value CX use cases where AI agents can drive clear operational results. Today, leading brands use Observe.AI to expand service coverage, automate routine interactions, reduce average handle time, improve first-contact resolution, strengthen compliance, and give frontline teams better support in the moments that matter.

“AI agents are redefining how customer experience work gets done,” said Swapnil Jain, CEO of Observe.AI. “By working with AWS, we are giving enterprises a clear path to deploy AI Agents for CX across the full service operation, from resolving customer needs directly to supporting frontline teams and improving performance continuously.”

Observe.AI solutions will also be available through AWS Marketplace, making it easier for AWS customers to discover, purchase, and deploy Observe.AI’s Agentic CX Platform. Organizations can use their existing AWS commitments while accessing enterprise-grade AI Agents for CX through a more efficient procurement process.