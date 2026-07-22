Acumentrics Partners with Trilogic Systems to Expand Market Presence in New England and Upstate New York

WALPOLE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Acumentrics, a leader in reliable rugged power solutions for mission-critical applications, announces a new strategic partnership with Trilogic Systems, an established electronic manufacturers’ representative firm serving the Northeastern United States. Effective July 2nd, 2026, Trilogic Systems is serving as Acumentrics’ regional representative, strengthening customer support and expanding reach in aerospace, defense, industrial, and technology markets.

Trilogic Systems offers strong technical sales expertise and a well-aligned power electronics portfolio in the defense industry. Their experience in technical design, program development, and product selection makes them an ideal partner for Acumentrics’ rugged power solutions, including COTS rugged UPS systems, power conversion, and conditioning products.

Brian Price, Vice President of Global Sales and Marketing at Acumentrics stated: “We’re incredibly excited about the beginnings of this partnership with Trilogic. They’re a firm that brings the pedigree required for market growth in this complex and highly competitive region. This relationship will surely enhance our mission to deliver our best-in-class power solutions in support of enhancing the nation’s warfighting capabilities.”

David Paul, Owner of Trilogic Systems, shared his perspective: “Trilogic Systems is proud to partner with Acumentrics to deliver proven, mission-ready power solutions to our defense and rugged commercial customers. As AI, autonomous systems, and edge computing continue to increase power demands, Acumentrics' rugged, high-reliability technologies are an excellent complement to our embedded computing portfolio. We look forward to helping customers build more capable, reliable systems together."

This partnership advances Acumentrics’ expansion in the Northeastern United States, delivering customers enhanced accessibility, technical support, and application expertise for rugged power systems in demanding environments.