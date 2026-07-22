Fortitude Re's A (Excellent) Rating Affirmed by AM Best; Outlook Revised to Stable

HAMILTON, Bermuda--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Fortitude Re announced today that AM Best has revised its outlook to stable from negative and affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Ratings of “a” (Excellent) of Fortitude Reinsurance Company Ltd., Fortitude Life Insurance & Annuity Company and Fortitude International Reinsurance Ltd, insurance and reinsurance subsidiaries of FGH Parent, LP, and collectively referred to as Fortitude Re.

The revised outlook reflects the continued stability of Fortitude Re's operating results and the strength of its capital position as Fortitude Re executes its strategy across life and annuity flow and block business.

In its assessment, AM Best characterized Fortitude Re's balance sheet strength as very strong, supported by risk-adjusted capitalization at the strongest level as measured by Best's Capital Adequacy Ratio (BCAR). AM Best noted Fortitude Re’s expectation that it will sustain similar levels of capital strength as it executes transactions, along with the financial flexibility to source additional capital when needed to support its underwriting operations.

"The affirmed A (Excellent) rating and revised outlook to stable are meaningful markers of the progress we have made in the consistent execution of our strategy and effective capital management," said Alan Stewart, Managing Director and Group Treasurer, Fortitude Re. "We remain focused on maintaining balance sheet strength at the highest level while thoughtfully growing and diversifying our business, and we are confident this supports the trajectory AM Best has recognized.”

About Fortitude Re

Fortitude Re refers to FGH Parent, L.P. and its subsidiaries. Fortitude Re is a leading global reinsurer with more than $100 billion in reserves. Backed by world-class investors, including Carlyle and T&D Insurance Group, Fortitude Re combines deep expertise, disciplined execution, and a strong capital base to help clients navigate significant risk and capital challenges. Powered by a people-first culture that attracts, develops, and retains top industry talent, the company delivers innovative, tailored solutions that create lasting value for clients, partners, and policyholders. For more information, visit fortitude-re.com and follow Fortitude Re on LinkedIn.