BitGo and OTC Markets Group to Pursue Alliance Focused on Advancing Digital Asset Access for Over 150 Registered Broker-Dealers

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BitGo Bank and Trust, National Association (“BitGo Bank & Trust”), an OCC-chartered digital asset trust bank and subsidiary of BitGo Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: BTGO) (“BitGo”), the digital asset infrastructure company, and OTC Markets Group (OTCQX: OTCM), the operator of regulated markets, today announced their intention to pursue a strategic alliance focused on bringing digital asset trading and custody infrastructure to broker-dealers utilizing OTC Link ATS, the SEC-regulated alternative trading system. The alliance is intended to support a range of digital asset securities, while laying the groundwork, as regulatory frameworks mature, for broker-dealers to expand their offerings across all tokenized assets, commodities and the broader blockchain-based financial markets.

Under the proposed framework, subscribed broker-dealers would be able to quote, price, and execute trades in digital asset securities on the same regulated electronic trading infrastructure they use for NMS and OTC equities markets. The connection would be powered by MatchHub, Elysium’s post-trade platform, which links OTC Link ATS to digital asset custodians and helps subscribers coordinate reach transactions through settlement.

BitGo Bank & Trust would serve as the qualified custodian securing assets and facilitating settlement between the counterparties through Go Network, offchain settlement infrastructure. With regulators rapidly setting clear rules, financial service providers can, subject to applicable regulatory requirements, hold tokenized securities, commodities and other assets within their regulated broker-dealers and on behalf of investors. It is imperative that enterprise grade solutions connect with established market participants to support blockchain technology and financial innovation.

The proposed alliance is intended to preserve traditional market structure principles within digital asset markets. The OTC Link ATS’s Qualified Interdealer Quotations System enables broker-dealers to make markets and provide best execution for investors, while BitGo Bank & Trust would provide enterprise grade, fiduciary oversight of tokenized assets as both counterparties qualified custodian. BitGo Bank & Trust maintains a bankruptcy-remote framework designed to segregate client assets from BitGo’s corporate assets, further aligning with longstanding financial market structure norms.

“The future of digital asset markets will depend on infrastructure that institutions can trust,” said Mike Belshe, CEO and Co-founder of BitGo. “Financial markets function best when trading, custody and settlement responsibilities are clearly separated, and fiduciary protections remain intact. Together, BitGo and OTC Markets are working toward bringing those principles to digital assets, giving broker-dealers a regulated pathway into the market without compromising on operational control, transparency, or client asset protection.”

“Regulation in digital assets is moving quickly, and to serve today’s investor needs, broker-dealers require tokenized trading and custody infrastructure that’s ready now,” said Cromwell Coulson, President and CEO of OTC Markets Group. “OTC Link ATS was built as mission-critical, electronic trading infrastructure and our relationship with BitGo is intended to extend that framework into digital assets. This will ensure our subscribers have enterprise grade custody, and seamless access to digital asset markets while maintaining established compliance processes and regulatory standards.”

The proposed alliance underscores a broader institutional shift toward interoperable, blockchain-based financial infrastructure as tokenization moves from concept to implementation. As digital assets increasingly converge with traditional capital markets, institutions are prioritizing regulated custody, transparent settlement, and open market infrastructure capable of supporting the full spectrum of financial products.

About BitGo

BitGo (NYSE: BTGO) is the digital asset infrastructure company delivering custody, wallets, staking, trading, financing, stablecoins, and settlement services from regulated cold storage. Since 2013, BitGo has focused on accelerating the transition of the financial system to a digital asset economy. BitGo maintains a global presence and multiple regulated entities, including BitGo Bank & Trust, National Association, the first federally chartered digital asset trust bank owned by a publicly traded company. Today, BitGo serves thousands of institutions, including many of the industry's top brands, financial institutions, exchanges, and platforms, and millions of investors worldwide. For more information, visit www.bitgo.com.

About OTC Markets Group

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities. Our data-driven disclosure standards form the foundation of our public markets: OTCQX® Best Market, OTCQB® Venture Market, OTCID™ Basic Market and Pink Limited™ Market. Our OTC Link® Alternative Trading Systems (ATSs) provide critical market infrastructure that broker-dealers rely on to facilitate trading. Our innovative model offers companies more efficient access to the U.S. financial markets.

OTC Link ATS, OTC Link ECN, OTC Link NQB, OTC Overnight® and MOON ATS® are each an SEC regulated ATS, operated by OTC Link LLC, a FINRA and SEC registered broker-dealer, member SIPC.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Words such as "may," "might," "will," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "continue," "predict," "forecast," "project," "plan," "intend" or similar expressions, or statements regarding intent, belief, or current expectations, are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict, that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations and assumptions from those set forth or implied by any forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, among others, the highly volatile nature of digital assets, technical issues in connection with the integration of supported digital assets and changes and upgrades to their underlying network, heightened scrutiny of our industry and operations, the theft, loss, or destruction of private keys required to access any digital assets held in custody for our own account or for our clients, errors in executing client transactions or managing our own trading activities, and the other factors discussed in the BitGo's Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on March 27, 2026, and its subsequent filings with the SEC, including subsequent periodic reports on Forms 10-Q and 8-K. Such forward-looking statements are based on facts and conditions as they exist at the time such statements are made and predictions as to future facts and conditions. While BitGo believes these forward-looking statements are reasonable, readers of this press release are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. The information in this release is provided only as of the date of this release, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement relating to matters discussed in this press release, except as may be required by applicable securities laws.