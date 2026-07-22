Madison River Capital Partners with Pro-Max to Accelerate Growth of Premier Provider of Construction Services

NEW YORK & MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Madison River Capital ("MRC"), a lower middle market private equity firm, today announced a strategic investment in Pro-Max ("Pro-Max" or the "Company"), a leading provider of structural repair, restoration, painting, and roofing solutions for condominium and commercial properties. The investment will support Pro-Max's geographic expansion, broadened service capabilities, and continued team development as the Company capitalizes on growing demand for high-quality construction services across Florida and the United States. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Founded in 1994 and headquartered in Miami, Pro-Max has built a three-decade track record of delivering reliable, high-quality structural repair and renovation solutions to condominium associations and commercial property owners. The Company is led by co-founders and co-Presidents Maximilian Tower and Ray "Reggie" Rodriguez, who have established Pro-Max as a trusted partner across its markets through a consistent commitment to quality, integrity, and client service. In partnership with MRC, Pro-Max will expand its platform and strengthen its solutions to capitalize on the growing demand for structural repair and restoration services driven by an aging national building stock and a new generation of building safety requirements.

"For over thirty years, our focus has always been on delivering dependable, high-quality solutions and being a trusted partner to our clients," said Maximilian Tower, Co-President and Co-Founder of Pro-Max. "With MRC's support, we are well positioned to continue growing, take on new strategic opportunities, and continue investing in our employees."

"Our priority has always been to deliver unparalleled results for our clients," said Ray "Reggie" Rodriguez, Co-President and Co-Founder of Pro-Max. "This partnership provides us with the financial support and operational expertise to expand our capabilities while maintaining the high standards our clients have come to expect."

"Pro-Max has built an outstanding reputation for quality and integrity and a team that is deeply committed to its customers," said David Wittels, Managing Partner of Madison River Capital. "We believe that aging physical infrastructure across the country, combined with regulatory changes that are reshaping how property owners approach long-term maintenance, represent a compelling and durable investment opportunity. We have been following Pro-Max's impressive trajectory and are highly confident in the team's ability to execute on a significant growth opportunity ahead."

"Max and Reggie have built an extraordinary company with a differentiated market position and a loyal customer base," said Aaron Hazan, Principal at Madison River Capital. “We are excited to bring MRC's operational capabilities, financial resources, and network of relationships to the team and partner with them to support their continued expansion into new markets and avenues for growth."

About Pro-Max

Founded in 1994 and headquartered in Miami, Florida, Pro-Max is a leading provider of structural repair, restoration, painting, and roofing solutions for condominium associations and commercial property owners. With over thirty years of experience and a commitment to quality and integrity, the Company serves clients across Florida and surrounding markets. For more information, visit pro-max.us.

About Madison River Capital

Madison River Capital (MRC) is a lower middle market private equity firm that invests across a variety of industries, with a focus on healthcare services, industrials, business services, and infrastructure. It partners with founders and management teams to enhance business growth and drive sustainable value creation. MRC was formed through the spin-out of the corporate private equity investment team of Jefferson River Capital, the family office of Tony James. It is comprised of 14 investment professionals and operating executives with extensive experience and a decade-long history of collaboration. For more information, please visit www.mrivercapital.com.