Genesys Deepens Strategic Collaboration with AWS to Accelerate Global AI Innovation

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Genesys®, a global cloud leader in AI-Powered Experience Orchestration, today announced an expanded strategic collaboration agreement with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to accelerate innovation in agentic AI and support organizations as they evolve toward autonomous customer engagement.

The agreement strengthens collaboration between Genesys and AWS to help organizations unlock new levels of AI-driven orchestration and automation, expand global availability of the Genesys Cloud™ platform and accelerate go-to-market initiatives. Global customers including Aeromexico, HSBC, JLL, Virgin Atlantic and Vodafone rely on Genesys Cloud to deliver personalized, connected experiences for customers and employees across channels and geographies.

Built on AWS, Genesys Cloud provides the global infrastructure, scalability and resilience organizations require to orchestrate intelligent experiences throughout the customer journey. The collaboration deepens a long-standing relationship between the companies, with Genesys Cloud now operating across 22 AWS Regions and supporting more than 7,000 organizations and over 2 million users worldwide. Genesys Cloud is now available on the AWS European Sovereign Cloud, helping organizations meet evolving data residency and regulatory requirements.

Through Genesys Cloud, enterprises can orchestrate end-to-end experiences on a global scale, with AWS providing the secure, reliable foundation required for enterprise operations. Combined with advanced AI services, including frontier models available through Amazon Bedrock, the collaboration helps organizations innovate with confidence while maintaining the flexibility, resilience and security needed to support evolving business requirements.

“The shift to the agentic enterprise represents a fundamental change in how organizations operate,” said Daniel Bailey, senior vice president of global alliance and partner sales at Genesys. “Organizations are looking for trusted providers that can help them accelerate innovation while navigating the complexity of AI adoption at global scale. Our expanded collaboration with AWS helps customers unlock new levels of orchestration and business value while accelerating their journey toward AI-powered experiences with the scale, security and reliability required for enterprise operations.”

“As a global organization, we are building a platform strategy that can scale responsibly with our business and customers. By adopting cloud technologies such as Genesys Cloud on Amazon Web Services, we are increasing the resilience and flexibility needed to support sustainable growth while reducing reliance on fragmented systems and infrastructure,” said Paul Wild, senior director of transformation at BCD Travel. “Our ‘open by design’ approach allows us to incorporate AI and language services, including Amazon Bedrock and Amazon Translate, where they provide clear value. This strengthens customer interactions across channels such as email and chat by enabling real-time translation and delivering more consistent, personalized engagement at scale. Together, these investments are helping us build an adaptable, efficient ecosystem that delivers high-quality, inclusive experiences globally while enabling us to evolve responsibly as technology and sustainability expectations change.”

As an AWS Marketplace seller, Genesys provides organizations with a straightforward procurement experience that can help reduce purchasing complexity, streamline billing and accelerate deployments. Through the new agreement, Genesys is simplifying how organizations purchase and deploy Genesys Cloud globally by expanding currency offerings in the AWS Marketplace. Genesys Cloud now supports transactions in multiple foreign currencies, including the euro, British pound, Australian dollar, Canadian dollar and Japanese yen, helping multinational organizations streamline procurement and accelerate global adoption.

“Organizations across every industry are looking to move beyond basic automation toward truly intelligent, autonomous customer engagement,” said Sara Alligood, director of worldwide strategic partners at AWS. “Our expanded collaboration with Genesys helps customers accelerate that journey by combining the Genesys Cloud platform’s orchestration capabilities with the breadth of AWS AI services, including Amazon Bedrock, so they can deliver more personalized, responsive experiences at global scale.”

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release that are not historical or current facts are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Unless required by law, Genesys undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect circumstances or events after the date of this press release.

About Genesys

Genesys® empowers more than 8,000 organizations worldwide to create the best customer and employee experiences. With agentic AI at its core, Genesys Cloud™ is the AI-Powered Experience Orchestration platform that connects people, systems, data and AI across the enterprise. As a result, organizations can drive customer loyalty, growth and retention while increasing operational efficiency and teamwork across human and AI workforces. To learn more, visit www.Genesys.AI.

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