Shanghai Commercial Bank Partners with Planto to Launch Inter-bank Financial Insights Solution with Enhanced Experience for SME Customers in Hong Kong

HONG KONG--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Shanghai Commercial Bank (“Shacom Bank”) partners with Planto to launch its advanced Inter-bank Financial Insights solution in early 2026, built on the Hong Kong Monetary Authority’s Interbank Account Data Sharing (IADS) framework. The bank offers the most comprehensive*1 IADS cross-bank account analysis functions for its corporate customers in Hong Kong. Through the “Shacom Business” mobile app, Shacom’s corporate customers can integrate account data from multiple banks with just a single click, gaining a comprehensive view of their financial status, with enhanced cross account transparency, and strengthened risk defense.

With IADS, we’re giving banks a new BFM layer that transforms days of financial work into seconds, helping SMEs understand their finances, act faster, and run with greater control Share

Inter-bank Financial Insights solution consolidates multi-bank data and delivers real-time insights, enabling the bank’s SME customers to better understand and manage their finances with greater clarity and speed. By replacing days of manual work with intelligent automation, the platform significantly enhances financial visibility and decision-making for SMEs. The solution turns raw banking data into actionable intelligence — surfacing cash flow trends, automating routine analysis, and empowering the bank’s SME customers to make faster, more confident business decisions while delivering an enhanced banking experiences.

Mr. Ryan Fung, Deputy Chief Executive, Chief of Retail & Digital Strategy of Shanghai Commercial Bank said, “Shanghai Commercial Bank is committed to leveraging innovation to meet customers’ evolving needs. We are pleased to partner with Planto to offer the advanced Inter-bank Financial Insights Solution in Hong Kong. By launching Hong Kong’s most comprehensive Interbank Analytics Platform, the bank has been actively expanding innovative fintech solutions that support SME business growth. Through intelligent data insight and secure platforms, we help SMEs enhance operational efficiency and deliver superior user experiences. Guided by the missions to be a trusted, future ready bank that drives innovations, Shacom strives to be a dependable partner to the SME customers at every stage of their growth journey.”

Addresses to Customers’ Needs

Based on Planto’s interviews with SME owners, the solution addresses the common financial operational pain points faced by SMEs: limited visibility, manual reconciliation and account preparation. It delivers what SMEs have been seeking — a single, intelligent view that reduces manual effort and accelerates decision making.

After authorizing the bank to access account data from other banks via IADS, customers can access 11 new features in the “Shacom Business” mobile app:

Consolidated Account Overview: view the account balances of Shacom and 11 other banks at a glance. Balance Over Time: real-time view of daily total account balance across banks with mouse-over interaction. Cash Flow Analysis: review up to 18 months of consolidate inflow, outflow and net flow data across banks, with ability to drill into cash flow of specific account. Payment Cycle Analysis: break down outflow transactions across banks and maps payment cycle patterns. Transaction Highlights: spotlight large amount transactions at a glance, enabling prompt review of potential anomalies or opportunities. Transaction Category: breakdown of inflow and outflow by transaction type, i.e. check, cash, transfer, remittance, etc. Recurring Transactions: detects monthly recurring inflows and outflows across all linked bank accounts for a clear view of predictable cash flows. Relationship Analysis: highlights frequent payers/payees, including POS and merchant details for better supplier/partner management. FX Highlights: aggregates foreign currency expenditures and transactions, streamlining forex management. Key Transaction Channels: highlights frequently used transaction channels to enable operational capital flows monitoring, minimizing administrative overhead. Overseas Market Distribution: breakdown of revenue by country/region, delivering actionable insights into international performance.

Why This Matters for Banks

For banks, IADS-enabled analytics strengthen risk defense and surface potential anomalies or opportunities earlier, while giving relationship teams a clearer view of SME financial behavior. This is not just a better dashboard, it is a foundation for proactive, data-led banking.

“Banks have long had the data, but not the tools to turn it into instant decisions for SMEs. We are pleased to partner with Shanghai Commercial Bank on this initiative; their forward-looking digital initiatives stem from a deep commitment to better serving their corporate customers. With IADS, we’re giving banks a new BFM layer that transforms days of financial work into seconds, helping SMEs understand their finances, act faster, and run with greater control and helping banks better serve their business customers in a much more scalable way.” Jessica Liu, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer at Planto.

*1 Compared against 28 IADS participating banks in Hong Kong as published on the bank’s official website as of 5 February 2026. Expand

About Planto

Founded in 2018, Planto Limited is a Hong Kong-based fintech company that offers data-driven and engaging financial technologies for both institutions and end consumers. The company partners with various financial institutions to develop innovative solutions through AI, data and technologies helping banks increase digital engagement, digital sales & operational efficiency for retail and SME customers.

Planto’s Open Banking solutions such as Transaction Data Enrichment have been recognised under the Hong Kong PoC Subsidy Scheme and the Credit Insights Platform as well as Business Financial Management within the HKMA FSS 3.1 Sandbox.

For more information about Planto, please visit: www.planto.io/

About Shanghai Commercial Bank

Incorporated in Hong Kong in 1950 and recognized as one of the city’s most distinguished local Chinese banks, Shanghai Commercial Bank has built on its strengths in serving corporations, small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), and high-net-worth individuals. Tracing its roots to The Shanghai Commercial & Savings Bank, Ltd. founded by Mr. CHEN Kwang-pu in 1915, the bank is dedicated to serving the community with tailor-made services through an international network of nearly 50 branches and offices in Hong Kong, New York, San Francisco, Los Angeles, London, Shanghai and Shenzhen. With “Serving the Community” as motto and “For Personalized Service” as principle, the bank offers a comprehensive range of banking products and services, including loans, deposits, trade finance, remittances, securities trading, wealth management, insurance, treasury, foreign exchange, credit cards, and digital banking solutions to meet customers’ needs.

In 2000, the bank formed a strategic alliance with Bank of Shanghai*2 in Chinese Mainland and The Shanghai Commercial & Savings Bank, Ltd.*3 in Taiwan, creating the Tribank branding with a combined network of more than 400 outlets spanning China, Southeast Asia, the United Kingdom and the United States.